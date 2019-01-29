There were 377 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,900 in the last 365 days.

Victory Bancorp, Inc. Reports Annual Earnings Growth of 40% Over Prior Year

LIMERICK, Pa., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Victory Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQX: VTYB) announced unaudited results for the year ended December 31, 2018.

/EIN News/ -- Highlights include an earnings increase of 40%, asset growth of $31 million and a $1.8 million increase in stockholders’ equity. Net income increased $545,000 to $1.9 million, or approximately 98 cents per common share.  Joseph W. Major, Chairman & CEO, stated, “Our company once again demonstrated excellent growth in 2018, while maintaining strong credit quality and improved earnings.  From the beginning, our relationship-based banking strategy has focused on building a better team of bankers, committed to serving the needs of our clients.  This approach helped us deliver the best year in the company’s history.”

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $1.917 million, an increase of $545,000 compared to $1.372 million in 2017. Deposits grew to $223.8 million at December 31, 2018 from $189.2 million in 2017, an 18% increase. Net Loans increased 12% to $228.3 million at December 31, 2018 from $204.2 million in 2017, and total assets increased by $30.9 million to $251.7 million as of December 31, 2018, an increase of 14% over 2017.

The company paid a cash dividend totaling 8 cents per share during 2018.

The Victory Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol VTYB (http://www.otcmarkets.com) and is the parent company of The Victory Bank, a Pennsylvania state chartered commercial bank, headquartered in Limerick, Pennsylvania. The Victory Bank was established in 2008. Victory provides high quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its two offices located in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania.

As of December 31, 2018 The Victory Bank had total assets of $251.5 million, total deposits of $223.9 million, and total equity of $22.4 million. Additional information about Victory Bancorp is available on its website, www.victorybank.com.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic; competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company’s operations, pricing, products and services.


The Victory Bancorp, Inc.      
Consolidated Balance Sheet      
December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017   Unaudited  
(numbers in thousands except share data)   December 31, December 31,
    2018 2017
Assets      
       
Cash and due from banks   $ 5,914 $ 3,276
Federal funds sold     212   0
       
Cash and cash equivalents     6,126   3,276
       
Securities available-for-sale     9,696   5,962
       
      228,261   206,013
      3,388   1,807
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses      
of $2,096 and $2,064     228,261   204,206
Premises and equipment, net     3,388   3,482
Restricted investment in bank stocks     715   706
Accrued interest receivable     810   647
ORE     93   99
BOLI     1,507   1,466
Other assets     1,060   883
       
Total assets   $ 251,656 $ 220,727
       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
       
Liabilities      
Deposits:      
Non-interest bearing     38,841   27,824
Interest-bearing     184,938   161,370
       
Total deposits     223,779   189,194
       
UnSecured borrowings     4,280   9,960
Subordinated Debt     4,941   4,933
Other liabilities     1,019   764
       
Total liabilities     234,019   204,851
       
Stockholders' Equity      
Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 10,000,000      
shares; issued and outstanding 1,950,077 shares     1,950   1,950
Surplus     14,158   14,158
Accumulated earnings/ (deficit)     1,564   -197
Accumulated other comprehensive income     -35   -35
       
Total stockholders' equity     17,637   15,876
       
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 251,656 $ 220,727
       




The Victory Bancorp, Inc.      
Consolidated Statement of Operations (numbers in thousands)  
    Unaudited  
    For the year ended Year ended
    December 31, December 31,
     2018   2017 
       
Interest Income      
Interest and fees on loans   $   12,111   $   10,567  
Interest on investment securities       216       167  
Other Interest Income       69       10  
       
Total interest income       12,396       10,744  
       
Interest Expense      
Deposits       2,073       1,271  
Borrowings       617       685  
       
Total interest expense       2,690       1,956  
       
Net interest income       9,706       8,788  
       
Provision for Loan Losses       293       452  
       
Net interest income after provision for loan losses       9,413       8,336  
       
Non-Interest Income      
Service charges and activity fees       191       174  
Net gains on sales of loans       108       281  
Other income       116       170  
       
Total non-interest income       415       625  
       
Non-Interest Expenses      
Salaries and employee benefits       4,502       4,110  
Occupancy and equipment       479       430  
Legal and professional fees       427       360  
Advertising and promotion       85       80  
Loan expenses       115       97  
Data processing costs       868       772  
Supplies, printing and postage       110       79  
Telephone       34       33  
Entertainment       131       98  
Mileage and tolls       34       34  
Insurance       35       53  
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation premiums       123       131  
Dues and subscriptions       67       61  
Shares tax       187       158  
Other       195       191  
       
Total non-interest expenses       7,392       6,687  
       
Income before income taxes       2,436       2,274  
       
Income Taxes     (519 )   (902 )
       
Net income       1,917       1,372  
       
Preferred Stock Dividends       -       92  
       
Net Income available to common stockholders   $   1,917   $   1,280  


Contact:
Joseph W. Major
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Robert H. Schultz
Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer

610-948-9000

