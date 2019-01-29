Victory Bancorp, Inc. Reports Annual Earnings Growth of 40% Over Prior Year
LIMERICK, Pa., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Victory Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQX: VTYB) announced unaudited results for the year ended December 31, 2018.
/EIN News/ -- Highlights include an earnings increase of 40%, asset growth of $31 million and a $1.8 million increase in stockholders’ equity. Net income increased $545,000 to $1.9 million, or approximately 98 cents per common share. Joseph W. Major, Chairman & CEO, stated, “Our company once again demonstrated excellent growth in 2018, while maintaining strong credit quality and improved earnings. From the beginning, our relationship-based banking strategy has focused on building a better team of bankers, committed to serving the needs of our clients. This approach helped us deliver the best year in the company’s history.”
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $1.917 million, an increase of $545,000 compared to $1.372 million in 2017. Deposits grew to $223.8 million at December 31, 2018 from $189.2 million in 2017, an 18% increase. Net Loans increased 12% to $228.3 million at December 31, 2018 from $204.2 million in 2017, and total assets increased by $30.9 million to $251.7 million as of December 31, 2018, an increase of 14% over 2017.
The company paid a cash dividend totaling 8 cents per share during 2018.
The Victory Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol VTYB (http://www.otcmarkets.com) and is the parent company of The Victory Bank, a Pennsylvania state chartered commercial bank, headquartered in Limerick, Pennsylvania. The Victory Bank was established in 2008. Victory provides high quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its two offices located in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania.
As of December 31, 2018 The Victory Bank had total assets of $251.5 million, total deposits of $223.9 million, and total equity of $22.4 million. Additional information about Victory Bancorp is available on its website, www.victorybank.com.
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic; competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company’s operations, pricing, products and services.
|The Victory Bancorp, Inc.
|Consolidated Balance Sheet
|December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017
|Unaudited
|(numbers in thousands except share data)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2018
|2017
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|5,914
|$
|3,276
|Federal funds sold
|212
|0
|Cash and cash equivalents
|6,126
|3,276
|Securities available-for-sale
|9,696
|5,962
|228,261
|206,013
|3,388
|1,807
|Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses
|of $2,096 and $2,064
|228,261
|204,206
|Premises and equipment, net
|3,388
|3,482
|Restricted investment in bank stocks
|715
|706
|Accrued interest receivable
|810
|647
|ORE
|93
|99
|BOLI
|1,507
|1,466
|Other assets
|1,060
|883
|Total assets
|$
|251,656
|$
|220,727
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Liabilities
|Deposits:
|Non-interest bearing
|38,841
|27,824
|Interest-bearing
|184,938
|161,370
|Total deposits
|223,779
|189,194
|UnSecured borrowings
|4,280
|9,960
|Subordinated Debt
|4,941
|4,933
|Other liabilities
|1,019
|764
|Total liabilities
|234,019
|204,851
|Stockholders' Equity
|Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 10,000,000
|shares; issued and outstanding 1,950,077 shares
|1,950
|1,950
|Surplus
|14,158
|14,158
|Accumulated earnings/ (deficit)
|1,564
|-197
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|-35
|-35
|Total stockholders' equity
|17,637
|15,876
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|251,656
|$
|220,727
|The Victory Bancorp, Inc.
|Consolidated Statement of Operations (numbers in thousands)
|Unaudited
|For the year ended
|Year ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2018
|2017
|Interest Income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|12,111
|$
|10,567
|Interest on investment securities
|216
|167
|Other Interest Income
|69
|10
|Total interest income
|12,396
|10,744
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
|2,073
|1,271
|Borrowings
|617
|685
|Total interest expense
|2,690
|1,956
|Net interest income
|9,706
|8,788
|Provision for Loan Losses
|293
|452
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|9,413
|8,336
|Non-Interest Income
|Service charges and activity fees
|191
|174
|Net gains on sales of loans
|108
|281
|Other income
|116
|170
|Total non-interest income
|415
|625
|Non-Interest Expenses
|Salaries and employee benefits
|4,502
|4,110
|Occupancy and equipment
|479
|430
|Legal and professional fees
|427
|360
|Advertising and promotion
|85
|80
|Loan expenses
|115
|97
|Data processing costs
|868
|772
|Supplies, printing and postage
|110
|79
|Telephone
|34
|33
|Entertainment
|131
|98
|Mileage and tolls
|34
|34
|Insurance
|35
|53
|Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation premiums
|123
|131
|Dues and subscriptions
|67
|61
|Shares tax
|187
|158
|Other
|195
|191
|Total non-interest expenses
|7,392
|6,687
|Income before income taxes
|2,436
|2,274
|Income Taxes
|(519
|)
|(902
|)
|Net income
|1,917
|1,372
|Preferred Stock Dividends
|-
|92
|Net Income available to common stockholders
|$
|1,917
|$
|1,280
Contact:
Joseph W. Major
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Robert H. Schultz
Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer
610-948-9000
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.