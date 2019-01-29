Global Financial Analytics Market Outlook 2017-2026: Increase in Technological Advancements and High Data Intensity Favouring Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Financial Analytics - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Financial Analytics market accounted for $5.79 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $18.21 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.6%.



Rise in demand for cloud-based services, improved focus on data transparency, increase in technological advancements and high data intensity are factors favouring the market growth. However, privacy and data security-related issues are hindering the market growth.



Financial analytics is extensively used for research in the equity and corporate bond markets. It enables end users to focus on financial functions across organizations. It also provides better visibility into factors that drive costs, revenues and shareholder values. Financial analytics assist businesses in implementing business intelligence and analytical tools to obtain accurate insights from the financial data that is required in formulating business decisions.



Based on end user, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BSFI) segment is projected to grow at a considerable market share. The Banking, Financial Services and Insurance sector is using these services to get better regular financial functions such as asset and liability, payable, budgetary control, profitability, general ledger, governance, risk, receivable, and compliance management.



By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to experience positive growth in this industry which can be attributed to favourable government initiatives and increasing demand for information storage in emerging countries such as India and China and increasing the demand in end user industries. In addition, North America holds the largest share due to high acceptance across multiple industries along with quick technology adaptation rate.



