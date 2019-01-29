AMA Atlanta Announces 2019 Atlanta Marketer of the Year Awards Call for Entries

City’s Largest Marketing Organization to Honor Winners at Annual AMY Awards Ceremony

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Marketing Association Atlanta chapter has announced the Call for Entries for the 2019 Atlanta Marketer of the Year (AMY) Awards. For 62 years, the annual AMY Awards celebrate more than just creative — the ceremony recognizes and honors companies and agencies that have delivered innovative strategies, unforgettable campaigns, and outstanding results.

Entrants from the metro Atlanta area are encouraged to submit their best campaigns from 2018 – those that evolved from big ideas into effective results.

20 winners will be acknowledged with the prestigious AMY Award Red Pencil. The Red Pencil concept was originated 12 years ago to pay tribute to all the hard work and time that goes into award-winning creative. The AMY Award Red Pencil symbolizes the final product that is ultimately executed from all the brand work iterations and “red pencil” markups that occur throughout the development of a campaign.

Categories for this year’s competition include Visual Branding, Email Marketing, Project Management, Event Marketing, Retro Campaign of the Year, Marketer of the Year as well as the top honor of the night – the Lifetime Achievement Award. Entries will be accepted through February 3,, 2019.

Winners will be acknowledged during the awards ceremony at The Fairmont in Atlanta, Ga. on March 21, 2019. For additional information regarding the AMY Awards competition, to review submission guidelines or to purchase tickets to the ceremony, visit www.amyawardsatl.com

About AMA Atlanta:

AMA Atlanta is the go-to source for marketing knowledge, events, resources and networking in Atlanta. At almost 800 members strong, we are the largest marketing organization in the city and the third largest AMA chapter nationwide. That means AMA Atlanta members have access not only to an incredible amount of local talent but also to the international reach of the entire AMA organization.

Our members include professionals across the spectrum of the discipline: research, non-profit, public relations, advertising, branding, direct marketing, interactive, creative, multicultural land so much more.

For more information on AMA Atlanta, visit us at www.ama-atlanta.com.

