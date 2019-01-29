Revere Bank Announces Fourth Quarter and Annual 2018 Record Earnings – 2018 Net Income of $27.6 Million Increased 69.8% Over 2017

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revere Bank (the “Bank”) (OTCQX: REVB) today reported record quarterly net income of $7.21 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, a 161.1% increase compared to $2.76 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 and a 2.9% increase over the quarter ended September 30, 2018. Pre-tax net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 was $9.92 million, an increase of 16.7% compared to $8.50 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. We believe pre-tax net income provides a better comparison to last year due to the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“Tax Act”), as discussed under the Earnings and Growth Highlights section.



Net income per basic common share for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $0.61 compared to $0.28 for the same period in 2017, an increase of 117.9%. Net income per diluted common share increased 118.5% to $0.59 for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $0.27 for the same period in 2017.

For the year ended December 31, 2018, net income was $27.63 million, a 69.8% increase compared to $16.27 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. Pre-tax net income increased 24.1% to $37.05 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, from $29.85 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. Net income per basic common share for the year ended December 31, 2018, was $2.62 compared to $1.67 for 2017, an increase of 56.9%. Net income per diluted common share increased 58.5% to $2.52 for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $1.59 for 2017.

Quarterly Highlights

Pre-tax net income grew by 4.9% compared to the third quarter of 2018 and by 16.7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.

Period end loans grew 14.9%, or $270.1 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, and grew 4.4%, or $87.3 million, compared to the third quarter of 2018.

Period end deposits grew 16.4%, or $293.9 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 and grew 7.1%, or $138.6 million, compared to the third quarter of 2018. Core deposits, defined as total deposits excluding brokered deposits and listing services deposits, grew 8.0%, or $149.8 million, compared to the third quarter of 2018. This increase includes approximately $40.0 million of short term deposits that are expected to be withdrawn in the first quarter of 2019. As adjusted to eliminate the impact of these short term deposits, our fourth quarter 2018 growth of total and core deposits was 5.1% and 5.9%, respectively, compared to the third quarter of 2018.

Drew Flott, Co-President and CEO, said, “We are proud of our growth and increased earnings especially when comparing pre-tax net income, the best apples-to-apples comparison of our year-over-year performance. We continue to be optimistic about our future.”

Ken Cook, Co-President and CEO, added, “Our strong earnings momentum continued on both a year-over-year and a linked quarter basis, complemented by continued outstanding credit quality. Robust balance sheet growth throughout 2018, but particularly in the fourth quarter, has set the stage for continued healthy income growth in 2019.”

Earnings and Growth Highlights

In thousands, except per share data 4Q 2018 3Q 2018 4Q 2017 YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Pre-tax income $ 9,917 $ 9,451 $ 8,499 $ 37,052 $ 29,849 Net Income 7,212 7,006 2,762 27,627 16,271 EPS 0.61 0.68 0.28 2.62 1.67 Diluted EPS 0.59 0.65 0.27 2.52 1.59 Loans $ 2,084,806 $ 1,997,511 $ 1,814,692 Deposits 2,088,967 1,950,385 1,795,092

Fourth quarter net income increased $4.45 million, or 161.1%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, driven by stronger pre-tax earnings and a lower tax rate in 2018 and the negative impact of the $2.41 million one-time deferred tax charge related to the Tax Act taken during the fourth quarter of 2017. Pre-tax net income, a more comparable metric, increased $1.42 million, or 16.7%, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2017, primarily driven by a 17.1% increase in net interest income. Net income increased $206 thousand, or 2.9%, compared to the third quarter of 2018 also driven by net interest income growth. The fourth quarter diluted EPS declined compared to the third quarter of 2018, despite higher earnings, due to the incremental shares from the late third quarter capital raise being outstanding for the entire period. Compared to the prior year quarter, EPS increased significantly due to strong pre-tax net income growth and the previously discussed impacts of the Tax Act.

For the year ended December 31, 2018, net income increased $11.36 million, or 69.8%, compared to 2017. The change in year-to-date net income was similarly impacted by a lower tax rate in 2018 and the one-time deferred tax charge in the fourth quarter of 2017 related to the Tax Act. During the year diluted EPS increased $0.93 per share, or 58.5%, as a result of increased pre-tax net income and a decrease in tax expense, as previously mentioned.

The Bank’s continued earnings growth is driven by strong loan and deposit growth. As of December 31, 2018, loans were $2.08 billion, an increase of 4.4% compared to loans of $2.00 billion as of September 30, 2018, and an increase of 14.9% compared to loans of $1.81 billion as of December 31, 2017. Deposits increased 7.1% to $2.09 billion as of December 31, 2018, compared to $1.95 billion as of September 30, 2018, and increased 16.4% compared to $1.80 billion as of December 31, 2017.

Income Statement Review

Net interest income

In thousands 4Q 2018 3Q 2018 4Q 2017 YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Interest income $ 29,522 $ 27,403 $ 23,466 $ 106,973 $ 88,388 Interest expense 7,364 6,559 4,543 24,131 16,533 Net interest income $ 22,158 $ 20,844 $ 18,923 $ 82,842 $ 71,855 Yield on interest-earning assets 5.00 % 4.85 % 4.66 % 4.87 % 4.62 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.67 % 1.51 % 1.16 % 1.44 % 1.10 % Net Interest margin 3.75 % 3.69 % 3.76 % 3.77 % 3.76 %

Our net interest income continues to grow and drive increased earnings. Fourth quarter net interest income increased 17.1% compared to the same period last year and 6.3% compared to the prior quarter. Net interest income for the year increased 15.3% compared to last year. Interest income increased for all periods from a combination of strong loan growth and increasing yields on interest-earning assets. Similarly, interest expense has increased due to the competitive rate environment as well as the increased volume of deposits used to fund loan growth.

On a year-to-date basis our net interest margin increased by one basis point from last year to 3.77%. Our current quarter’s net interest margin increased six basis points from the prior quarter and decreased one basis point compared to the same period last year. Our net interest margin has normalized compared to the prior period as we have deployed the funds from the CD campaign and capital raise that took place during the third quarter. Although our loan portfolio is positioned to respond well in a rising rate environment, with approximately one third of our portfolio maturing or repricing within one year, the increasing cost of interest-bearing liabilities outpaced the increases in our interest-earning assets during the year and has continued to put pressure on our net interest margin. This has been partially mitigated by the successful growth in our non-interest bearing deposits of 13.9% in 2018. As always our focus remains on maintaining the net interest margin and the quality of our loan portfolio.

Provision for Loan Losses

For the fourth quarter of 2018, the provision for loan losses increased $693 thousand and $687 thousand compared to the third quarter of 2018 and fourth quarter of 2017, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the provision increased $930 thousand compared to the prior year. The increase in our provision for the fourth quarter of 2018 and for the year was in line with loan growth during the respective periods.

Non-interest income and Non-interest expense

Dollars in thousands 4Q 2018 3Q 2018 4Q 2017 YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Non-interest income $ 632 $ 425 $ 518 $ 2,245 $ 2,128 Non-interest expense $ 11,535 $ 11,173 $ 10,291 $ 43,946 $ 40,975 Efficiency ratio 50.61 % 52.53 % 52.93 % 51.65 % 55.38 %

Non-interest income was $632 thousand for the fourth quarter, an increase of $114 thousand, or 22.0%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, and $207 thousand, or 48.7%, compared to the third quarter of 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2018, total non-interest income increased by 5.5% to $2.25 million, compared to $2.13 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. A $141 thousand recovery received during the fourth quarter of 2018, related to an acquired loan, caused the increase compared to all reported periods.

Non-interest expense increased by $1.24 million, or 12.1%, in the fourth quarter compared to the same period last year. The year-over-year increase was driven by higher salaries and benefits expense, partially offset by lower FDIC premiums due to our stronger capital position. Compared to the third quarter of 2018, non-interest expense increased $362 thousand, or 3.2%, primarily driven by an increase in salaries and benefits and partially offset by decreases in legal and professional fees and lower FDIC premiums due to our stronger capital position.

For the year, non-interest expense increased $2.97 million, or 7.3%, to $43.95 million, compared to $40.98 million during the year ended 2017. The year-to-date increase was also primarily the result of an increase in salaries and benefits due to an increase in the number of employees to support our continued growth and the initiation of a brand identity marketing campaign that began during the third quarter of 2018.

During the fourth quarter our efficiency ratio improved to 50.61% compared to 52.93% in the same period last year and improved for the year ended December 31, 2018, to 51.65% from 55.38% for 2017. The improvement is primarily due to strong net interest income growth, continued economies of scale as we continue to grow, and to a lesser extent, a reduction in acquisition expense compared to the prior year. Compared to the prior quarter our efficiency ratio improved to 50.61% from 52.53% primarily due to an increase in net interest income.

Performance Ratios

4Q 2018 3Q 2018 4Q 2017 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.19 % 1.21 % 0.52 % Return on average equity (annualized) 10.95 % 13.00 % 5.78 %

Return on average assets and return on average equity increased 67 basis points and 517 basis points, respectively, during the quarter compared to the same period last year. These increases for the fourth quarter over the prior year period were primarily driven by increased earnings and the impact of the Tax Act, as previously discussed. Return on average assets effectively remained unchanged quarter over quarter. Return on average equity declined by 205 basis points quarter over quarter as a result of our capital raise late in the third quarter. We expect our return on equity to normalize once we have fully deployed our new capital.

Balance Sheet Review



At the period ended Dollars in thousands Dec. 2018 Sep. 2018 Dec. 2017 Assets $ 2,455,211 $ 2,317,700 $ 2,098,845 Loans 2,084,806 1,997,511 1,814,692 Deposits 2,088,967 1,950,385 1,795,092 FHLB borrowings 63,456 74,594 77,827 Stockholders' equity 264,891 255,905 188,277

Asset growth from December 31, 2017, to December 31, 2018, was $356.4 million, or 17.0%, and was driven primarily by loan growth, and to a lesser extent increases in cash and due from banks and securities available-for-sale. Assets increased $137.5 million compared to the prior quarter, or 5.9%, also due to loan growth and increases in cash and due from banks and securities available-for-sale.

Loans increased $270.1 million, or 14.9%, compared to December 31, 2017, driven primarily by an increase in commercial real estate loans and commercial loans. Compared to September 30, 2018, loans increased $87.3 million, or 4.4%, primarily due to commercial real estate loan growth.

Deposits increased $293.9 million, or 16.4%, and $138.6 million, or 7.1%, compared to December 31, 2017 and September 30, 2018, respectively. As previously mentioned this increase includes approximately $40.0 million of short term deposits that are expected to be withdrawn during the first quarter of 2019. As adjusted to eliminate the impact of these short term deposits, deposit growth was 14.1% compared to December 31, 2017, and 5.1% compared to September 30, 2018. The increases for both periods are primarily due to increases in CD and money market deposits. Our non-interest bearing deposits grew by 13.9% compared to December 31, 2017, and by 4.4% compared to September 30, 2018.

Stockholders’ equity increased $76.6 million, or 40.7% compared to December 31, 2017. The very strong equity growth compared to last year was achieved through record earnings for the year and a successful capital raise that yielded $44.1 million in net capital through the issuance of 1.61 million common shares. Stockholders’ equity increased by $9.0 million, or 3.5%, compared to September 30, 2018, driven primarily by record earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018.



The Bank’s capital ratios remain well above regulatory guidelines for well-capitalized banks. As of December 31, 2018, the Bank’s total risk-based capital ratio and tier 1 leverage ratio were 13.77% and 10.03%, respectively, compared to 11.21% and 7.75%, respectively, as of December 31, 2017. As of December 31, 2018, the Bank’s tangible equity to total tangible assets ratio was 9.67% compared to 7.60% as of December 31, 2017.

As of December 31, 2018, the Bank’s tangible book value per share was $19.84, up 24.5% compared to $15.94 as of December 31, 2017. The increase in tangible book value per share was due to strong earnings per share plus approximately $1.41 per share accretion from the capital raise.

Asset Quality Review

At or for the three months ended Dollars in thousands Dec. 2018 Sep. 2018 Dec. 2017 Non-performing assets $ 2,025 $ 1,809 $ 2,206 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.11 % Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing interest $ 793 $ 1,177 $ 575 Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing interest to total assets 0.03 % 0.05 % 0.03 % Quarterly net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 147 $ - $ 265

Asset quality continues to remain very strong. As of December 31, 2018, non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets remained flat at 0.08% compared to September 30, 2018, and decreased from 0.11% at December 31, 2017. The decrease compared to last year was driven by a decline in non-performing assets as well as an increase in total assets.

Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing interest decreased $384 thousand compared to the prior period and increased $218 thousand compared to the same period last year. The Bank had $147 thousand of net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $265 thousand of net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2017, and compared to no net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Bank reported $204 thousand in net charge-offs compared to net charge-offs of $550 thousand during 2017.

The Bank is proactive in monitoring its loan portfolio for any indication of weakness and attempts to mitigate future risks across all lines of business.

Revere Bank is a Maryland, state-chartered bank that commenced operations in November 2007. The Bank is headquartered in Rockville and has 11 branches located in the suburban Maryland counties of Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George’s. The Bank is a community-based, full-service commercial bank that emphasizes the banking needs of community-based businesses, professional entities, and individuals. Further information on Revere Bank can be obtained by visiting our website at www.reverebank.com .

Revere Bank Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands) Dec. 31, 2018 Sep. 30, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 136,442 $ 104,740 $ 70,730 Federal funds sold - 12 12 Total cash and cash equivalents 136,442 104,752 70,742 Interest-bearing deposits with banks - - 1,470 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 187,558 167,911 163,226 Equity securities, at cost 4,698 5,230 5,150 Loans 2,084,806 1,997,511 1,814,692 Less allowance for loan losses 18,712 17,521 14,827 Loans, net 2,066,094 1,979,990 1,799,865 Premises and equipment, net 4,283 4,169 4,227 Accrued interest receivable 6,854 6,556 5,868 Deferred tax assets 6,397 6,528 5,233 Bank owned life insurance 10,902 10,842 10,664 Goodwill 26,815 26,815 26,815 Core deposit intangibles 3,627 3,804 4,337 Other assets 1,541 1,103 1,248 Total Assets $ 2,455,211 $ 2,317,700 $ 2,098,845 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest-bearing demand $ 368,063 $ 352,560 $ 323,149 Interest-bearing 1,720,904 1,597,825 1,471,943 Total Deposits 2,088,967 1,950,385 1,795,092 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 63,456 74,594 77,827 Subordinated debt, net 30,715 30,690 30,607 Accrued interest payable 1,320 791 929 Other liabilities 5,862 5,335 6,113 Total Liabilities 2,190,320 2,061,795 1,910,568 Stockholders' Equity Common stock, par value $5 per share; 30,000,000 shares authorized; shares issued

and outstanding of 11,817,361 for December 2018, 11,803,007 for September 2018,

and 9,854,488 for December 2017 59,087 59,015 49,272 Surplus 145,076 144,538 104,921 Retained earnings 62,878 55,473 35,060 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,150 ) (3,121 ) (976 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 264,891 255,905 188,277 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,455,211 $ 2,317,700 $ 2,098,845

Revere Bank Consolidated Income Statements (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2018 Sep. 30, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 Dec. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 Interest Income Loans, including fees $ 27,580 $ 25,933 $ 22,467 $ 101,243 $ 84,590 Securities 1,045 929 808 3,691 2,965 Federal funds sold and other 897 541 191 2,039 833 Total Interest Income 29,522 27,403 23,466 106,973 88,388 Interest Expense Deposits 6,594 5,625 3,802 20,972 13,691 Borrowed funds 304 471 279 1,304 1,001 Subordinated debt 466 463 462 1,855 1,841 Total Interest Expense 7,364 6,559 4,543 24,131 16,533 Net Interest Income 22,158 20,844 18,923 82,842 71,855 Provision for Loan Losses 1,338 645 651 4,089 3,159 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 20,820 20,199 18,272 78,753 68,696 Non-interest income Service charges on deposits 328 254 219 1,071 921 Other non-interest income 244 136 239 962 967 Disposal of premises and equipment - (26 ) - (26 ) (2 ) Earnings on bank owned life insurance 60 61 60 238 242 Total Non-interest income 632 425 518 2,245 2,128 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 7,947 7,265 6,601 29,120 26,499 Occupancy and equipment 1,007 988 1,090 3,927 4,065 Legal and professional fees 176 388 331 1,257 1,041 Advertising 322 430 307 1,200 765 Data processing 627 657 585 2,515 2,397 FDIC premiums 118 330 368 1,147 1,544 Merger and acquisitions costs - - 25 - 584 Core deposit intangible amortization 177 178 177 710 710 Other 1,161 937 807 4,070 3,370 Total Non-interest expense 11,535 11,173 10,291 43,946 40,975 Income before income taxes 9,917 9,451 8,499 37,052 29,849 Income Tax Expense 2,705 2,445 5,737 9,425 13,578 Net Income $ 7,212 $ 7,006 $ 2,762 $ 27,627 $ 16,271 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.61 $ 0.68 $ 0.28 $ 2.62 $ 1.67 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.59 $ 0.65 $ 0.27 $ 2.52 $ 1.59

Revere Bank Average Balance Sheets, Interest and Rate (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 Average

Balance (1) Interest

Income-

Expense Average

Yields/

Rates Average

Balance (1) Interest

Income-

Expense Average

Yields/

Rates Assets Loans, net (2) $ 2,026,586 $ 27,580 5.40 % $ 1,788,400 $ 22,467 4.98 % Securities (3) 175,728 1,045 2.36 % 164,616 808 1.95 % Federal funds sold and other (4) 139,202 897 2.56 % 45,035 191 1.68 % Total interest-earnings assets 2,341,516 29,522 5.00 % 1,998,051 23,466 4.66 % Less: Allowance for loan losses 17,845 14,808 Other assets 71,751 108,837 Total Assets $ 2,395,422 $ 2,092,080 Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,653,913 6,594 1.58 % $ 1,441,802 3,802 1.05 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 69,587 304 1.73 % 86,700 279 1.28 % Subordinated debt 30,699 466 6.02 % 30,594 462 5.99 % Other borrowed funds - - 0.00 % - - 0.00 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,754,199 7,364 1.67 % 1,559,096 4,543 1.16 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 372,326 335,913 Other liabilities 7,652 7,436 Total Liabilities 2,134,177 1,902,445 Stockholders' Equity 261,245 189,635 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 2,395,422 $ 2,092,080 Net interest income and margin (5) (6) $ 22,158 3.75 % $ 18,923 3.76 % Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Average

Balance (1) Interest

Income-

Expense Average

Yields/

Rates Assets Loans, net (2) $ 1,969,777 $ 25,933 5.22 % Securities (3) 166,094 929 2.22 % Federal funds sold and other (4) 106,801 541 2.01 % Total interest-earnings assets 2,242,672 27,403 4.85 % Less: Allowance for loan losses 17,180 Other assets 70,342 Total Assets $ 2,295,834 Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,589,091 5,625 1.40 % Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 100,253 471 1.86 % Subordinated debt 30,673 463 5.99 % Other borrowed funds - - 0.00 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,720,017 6,559 1.51 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 355,627 Other liabilities 6,359 Total Liabilities 2,082,003 Stockholders' Equity 213,831 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 2,295,834 Net interest income and margin (5) (6) $ 20,844 3.69 % (1) Average balances are computed on a daily basis. (2) Loans are presented net of average non-accrual loans for the period and unearned revenue. (3) Includes securities available-for-sale. (4) Includes federal funds sold, FHLB stock and interest-bearing deposits at other banks. (5) Total interest income less total interest expense. (6) Net interest margin is net interest income, expressed as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

Revere Bank Average Balance Sheets, Interest and Rate (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2017 Average

Balance (1) Interest

Income-

Expense Average

Yields/

Rates Average

Balance (1) Interest

Income-

Expense Average

Yields/

Rates Assets Loans, net (2) $ 1,938,864 $ 101,243 5.22 % $ 1,698,458 $ 84,590 4.98 % Securities (3) 167,162 3,691 2.21 % 155,955 2,965 1.90 % Federal funds sold and other (4) 92,532 2,039 2.20 % 58,594 833 1.42 % Total interest-earning assets 2,198,558 106,973 4.87 % 1,913,007 88,388 4.62 % Less: Allowance for loan losses 16,598 13,660 Other assets 75,861 106,933 Total Assets $ 2,257,821 $ 2,006,280 Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,569,552 20,972 1.34 % $ 1,389,169 13,691 0.99 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 80,652 1,304 1.62 % 86,927 1,001 1.15 % Subordinated debt 30,660 1,855 6.05 % 30,557 1,841 6.02 % Other borrowed funds - - 0.00 % 1 - 1.30 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,680,864 24,131 1.44 % 1,506,654 16,533 1.10 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 352,485 312,239 Other liabilities 7,413 6,804 Total Liabilities 2,040,762 1,825,697 Stockholders' Equity 217,059 180,583 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 2,257,821 $ 2,006,280 Net interest income and margin (5) (6) $ 82,842 3.77 % $ 71,855 3.76 % (1) Average balances are computed on a daily basis. (2) Loans are presented net of average non-accrual loans for the period and unearned revenue. (3) Includes securities available-for-sale. (4) Includes federal funds sold, FHLB stock and interest-bearing deposits at other banks. (5) Total interest income less total interest expense. (6) Net interest margin is net interest income, expressed as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

Revere Bank Financial Highlights (dollars in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) At or For the Three Months Ended At or For the Twelve Months Ended 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 12/31/2017 12/31/2018 12/31/2017 Per share Data and Shares Outstanding Earnings per share - basic $ 0.61 $ 0.68 $ 0.28 $ 2.62 $ 1.67 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.59 $ 0.65 $ 0.27 $ 2.52 $ 1.59 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 19.84 $ 19.09 $ 15.94 $ 19.84 $ 15.94 Weighted-average common shares - basic 11,808,265 10,329,900 9,830,501 10,529,804 9,736,916 Weighted-average common shares - diluted 12,162,327 10,705,221 10,353,288 10,943,945 10,235,304 Common shares outstanding at end of period 11,817,361 11,803,007 9,854,488 11,817,361 9,854,488 Performance Ratios Return on average assets (annualized) 1.19 % 1.21 % 0.52 % 1.22 % 0.81 % Return on average equity (annualized) 10.95 % 13.00 % 5.78 % 12.73 % 9.01 % Yield on interest-earning assets (annualized) 5.00 % 4.85 % 4.66 % 4.87 % 4.62 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities (annualized) 1.67 % 1.51 % 1.16 % 1.44 % 1.10 % Net interest margin (annualized) 3.75 % 3.69 % 3.76 % 3.77 % 3.76 % Efficiency ratio (2) 50.61 % 52.53 % 52.93 % 51.65 % 55.38 % Asset Quality Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing interest $ 793 $ 1,177 $ 575 $ 793 $ 575 Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing interest to total assets 0.03 % 0.05 % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.03 % Non-accrual loans $ 2,025 $ 1,809 $ 2,206 $ 2,025 $ 2,206 Other real estate owned $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Non-performing assets (3) $ 2,025 $ 1,809 $ 2,206 $ 2,025 $ 2,206 Non-performing assets to total assets (3) 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.11 % 0.08 % 0.11 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.90 % 0.88 % 0.82 % 0.90 % 0.82 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 9.2 9.7 6.7 9.2 6.7 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 147 $ - $ 265 $ 204 $ 550 Regulatory Capital Ratios Total risk-based capital ratio 13.77 % 13.85 % 11.21 % 13.77 % 11.21 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.40 % 11.45 % 8.73 % 11.40 % 8.73 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.03 % 10.11 % 7.75 % 10.03 % 7.75 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 11.40 % 11.45 % 8.73 % 11.40 % 8.73 % Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (1) 9.67 % 9.85 % 7.60 % 9.67 % 7.60 % Other Information Number of full time employees 226 229 205 226 205 # Full service branch offices 11 11 11 11 11 (1) Tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible book value per common share are non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible common equity is computed as total stockholders’ equity excluding intangible assets and goodwill. Tangible assets is computed as total assets excluding intangible assets and goodwill. Tangible common equity to tangible assets is the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets. Tangible book value per common share is computed by dividing the total tangible common equity by the common shares issued and outstanding. The following tables provide a reconciliation of total stockholders’ to tangible common equity and a reconciliation of total assets to tangible assets. 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 12/31/2017 Total stockholders' equity - GAAP $ 264,891 $ 255,905 $ 188,277 Less: Goodwill 26,815 26,815 26,815 Core deposits intangible 3,627 3,804 4,337 Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 234,449 $ 225,286 $ 157,125 Total assets - GAAP 2,455,211 2,317,700 2,098,845 Less: Goodwill 26,815 26,815 26,815 Core deposits intangible 3,627 3,804 4,337 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 2,424,769 $ 2,287,081 $ 2,067,693 Tangible common equity to total tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 9.67 % 9.85 % 7.60 % Common shares outstanding 11,817,361 11,803,007 9,854,488 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 19.84 $ 19.09 $ 15.94 (2) Efficiency ratio is non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (3) Non-performing assets consist of non-accrual loans, loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest, and other real estate owned.



