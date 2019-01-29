Iberia Foods Turns to Blue Ridge for Next Generation Supply Chain Planning

ATLANTA, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Ridge Global announced today that leading U.S. Hispanic food and beverage distributor Iberia Foods Corp. has selected supply chain planning technology from Blue Ridge to align the distribution of its product inventory with expected demand from customers.



/EIN News/ -- Iberia Foods distributes to more than 10,000 supermarkets, clubs, wholesale vendors and distributors throughout the East Coast and Midwest from its locations in Brooklyn, NY; Somerset, NJ; Miami; Orlando; Atlanta; Springfield, MA; and Chicago.

Blue Ridge’s cloud-based, distribution-focused forecasting and inventory planning system balances customer needs with business realities like erratic demand from regional uniqueness, seasonality, supermarket promotional/ad movement and market fluctuations that put pressure on today’s foodservice and food wholesale distributors.

“Working with Blue Ridge will allow us to quickly and effectively fulfill increasing demand from our customers while taking our supply chain planning to the next level in order to continue to provide the best service to our also increasing customer base,” said Eric Miller, Chief Executive Officer, Iberia Foods Corp.

“Blue Ridge will help Iberia Foods service the Hispanic and Caribbean markets by balancing the demand and supply for ‘the tastes of home’ to customers throughout the United States,” said Jim Byrnes, Chief Executive Officer, Blue Ridge.

The Blue Ridge supply chain platform helps customers reduce costs, improve service levels, and assure product availability to customers without creating a costly inventory surplus. For more information on Blue Ridge’s supply chain expertise in the foodservice industry, please visit our resource page.

In December 2018, Frost & Sullivan named Blue Ridge the best cloud-native supply chain planning solution for distributors.

About Iberia Foods

Iberia Foods started in the 1930s as an olive importer. Its brands are currently available in over 10,000 supermarkets, club stores, wholesalers and distributors on the East Coast. Iberia Foods offers a wide range of food and beverage products and categories — from olives and extra virgin olive oils to rice, beans, canned goods, coconut water, aloe vera and juice drinks — bringing the Hispanic and Caribbean household a taste of home and the American consumer true authenticity with its versatile selection of products. Iberia Foods also offers seasonings and other condiments including great canned seafood from Spain, canned meats and grains. Aside from its own brands, Iberia Foods Corp. exclusively distributes well known market leaders from the Caribbean, various countries in Latin America and Spain. For additional information please visit www.iberiafoods.com .

About Blue Ridge

Blue Ridge supply chain solutions are the most accurate way for retailers and distributors to spot changes in customer demand before they happen. Traditional forecasting and planning solutions weren’t designed to keep up with today’s increasingly unpredictable consumer behavior. In a world where the only constant is change, Blue Ridge provides more certainty, more speed, and more assurance – so companies can see the why behind the buy and respond faster to the unexpected. That’s why major retailers and distributors rely on Blue Ridge for a more foreseeable future. For more information, go to www.blueridgeglobal.com .

