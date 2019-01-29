Global Data Visualization Applications Market 2017-2026: Market is Set to Grow at a CAGR of 10.3% - Increasing Need for Faster Decision Making

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Visualization Applications - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Data Visualization Applications Market is growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.



Factors such as escalation in big data, advancements in visualization software, and the increasing need for faster decision making are fuelling the growth of the market. However, difficult implementation, lack of storytellers, and novel processes are inhibiting the growth of data visualization applications market.



Data visualization is typically achieved by extracting data from the underlying IT system. The data is processed using data visualization software and is displayed on the system's dashboard. It is generally done to assist IT administrators in getting quick, visual and easy-to-understand insight into the performance of the underlying system. Most IT performance monitoring applications use data visualization techniques to provide statistical insight of performance of the monitored system.



Depending on the end user, healthcare segment is estimated to be the highest growing segment owing to the increasing application of MRI in numerous medical areas such as cardiology, radiology, and oncology is driving the number of MRI imaging procedures.



By geography, North America is expected to be the fastest growing market due high purchasing power and advancements in the field of data visualization applications in this region.

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Data Visualization Applications Market, By End User

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Healthcare

5.3 Manufacturing

5.4 Professional Services

5.5 Telecommunications

5.6 Banking & Insurance

5.7 Federal Government

5.8 Transportation and Logistics

5.9 Entertainment and media

5.10 Local Government

5.11 Retail

5.12 Legal Services

5.13 Life Sciences

5.14 Other End Users



6 Global Data Visualization Applications Market, By Geography

6.1 Introduction

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia Pacific

6.5 South America

6.6 Middle East & Africa



7 Key Developments

7.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

7.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

7.3 New Product Launch

7.4 Expansions

7.5 Other Key Strategies



8 Company Profiling

8.1 Oracle Corporation

8.2 Microsoft Corporation

8.3 IBM

8.4 TIBCO Software

8.5 Capgemini

8.6 VMware

8.7 Wipro

8.8 SAP SE

8.9 SAS Institute

8.10 Actuate Corporation

8.11 InetSoft

8.12 Qlik

8.13 MicroStrategy

8.14 Host Analytics Inc

8.15 Fujitsu

8.16 Lyzasoft, Inc.

8.17 LogiXML

8.18 VisualCalc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kl2np6/global_data?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Data Analytics



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.