The National Association of Sports Commissions to Host New Sports Facilities Summit

The seminar will include four main topics: administration, event operations, facility management, and event programming. Speakers include industry leaders and top subject matter experts from sports facilities across the country: Michael Grade, VP of Sports Operations, Atlanta Sports City, Ben Huffman, Director of Sports Enterprises, Warren County CVB, William Knox, Director, Grand Park Sports Campus, and Mike Millay, Managing Partner, Clancy’s Sports Properties, LLC.

“Because the NASC is an essential resource for municipalities, sports commissions and sports event owners, we believe this Summit will help our stakeholders stay abreast of trends in the sports events and tourism industry,” said Al Kidd, President and CEO of NASC. “We saw a need to educate senior leadership of sports facilities on hot topics with fresh ideas to help them succeed with their business.”

Who should attend? Convention centers, indoor/outdoor facilities, non-traditional sports venues, sports complexes, sports parks, stadiums and arenas. Registration is now open: www.sportscommissions.org/education/sports-facilities-summit .

About the National Association of Sports Commissions

The National Association of Sports Commissions (NASC) is the 501(c)3 trade association for the $11.4 billion sports events and tourism industry, serving more than 800 sports destinations, vendors, and event owners, both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit www.sportscommissions.org .

