LIG Assets Announces Agreements with Childers Construction, Energeo Construction, LifeTec Group and Monumint for Completion of Panama City Model Home

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, TN, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – LIG Assets, Inc. (OTC PINK: LIGA) (also known as the "Leader in Green Assets" or "LIGA"), announced today it has reached agreements with multiple partners to build our long-awaited model home in Panama City Beach Florida.

LIG Assets President, Marvin Baker, states, “After a few setbacks, some of which were beyond our control, we are happy to be progressing toward completion of our first sustainable home. This model home will allow us to display what we believe will be the future of home building. Upon introduction of our unique building materials and technologies to market we anticipate rapid growth within the sustainable housing market.”

Childers Construction ( www.childers-construction.com ) has signed on as General Contractor for the Panama City Beach Project. John Daum of Childers Construction states, "Childers Construction is excited to be partnering with Lig Assets to build the original model home in Panama City Beach. We at Childers Construction believe that this partnership will put us at the forefront of the sustainable building movement. This is the first of many projects that we hope to complete with Lig Assets and we look forward to the future potential for both companies."

Energeo Construction Solutions ( www.energeoconstructionsolutions.com ) will be providing project management services and coordinating the supply chain logistics for the high-performance envelope (roof, walls, and floors) composed primarily of a Magnesium Oxide Structurally Insulated Sheathing System. Jeff Allan of Energeo Construction Solutions states, “It is our pleasure to work again in cooperation with Childers Construction to bring another Magnesium Oxide Structure to Panama City, this time a residential building built from ground up with a wide variety of systems integration. We are very excited in what this can mean for this area after Hurricane Michael. We are using this home to showcase the variety of high-performance climate resilient products and methodologies that can be used from luxury to affordable housing and really set this area ahead of the curve as we rebuild.”

The core of the building will be its steel frame which will be provided by our earlier announced strategic partner LifeTec Group (lifetecgroup.ca). Mckinley Hlady of Lifetec Group, and speaker at the 1st Annual LIG Conference states, “Over the past few years we have seen the rapid growth of the steel industry in Canada and are expanding rapidly to meet demands there and abroad. We are happy to have LIG Assets and LIG Developments using our steel in America and setting a new standard for development. We are looking forward to many more projects together in 2019 and beyond.”

LIG Assets sees the future of real estate as not only high performance, climate resilient, and sustainable, but also technologically enhanced. As has been seen in the rise of “Smart Home” technology, we will be utilizing technology to monitor and regulate home efficiencies and inhabitant experience. Furthermore, we see the blending of real estate aesthetics with technology as something that is beginning to be seen in the commercial markets and is on its way as well in the residential markets. To get on that curve LIG Assets is working with strategic partner Monumint ( www.monumint.com ) to show how real estate aesthetics and technology will come together in future LIGA Homes. Lee Hanson, President of Monumint states, “We are ramping up for the delivery of Monumint products in various unique projects in 2019. We are excited to be working with LIG Assets to showcase unique functionality for Monumint products in a residential environment.”

LIG Assets will be providing more updates on the Panama City project as they unfold. We also look forward to updating shareholders on our other projects in the coming days.

About LIG Assets, Inc.:

LIG Assets, Inc., in association with Robert Plarr, is the emerging "Leader in Green Assets" -- focused on exclusive green, renewable energy and sustainable homes, living systems, technologies, and components to be utilized in the residential and commercial real estate acquisition and development projects currently under way and now individual product sales, as well as rapid expansion into other sectors via acquisitions, mergers and joint venture partnerships. LIG Assets, Inc. trades under the ticker symbol "LIGA".

LIGA Homes in association with the Company’s other wholly-owned subsidiary, LIG Developments, LLC., a steel framing manufacturing and design entity incorporated under the LIG Assets corporate umbrella will fast track LIGA Homes’ development as an emerging pioneer in the green and renewable energy sectors having successfully created the world’s first earthquake, flood, hurricane and fire resistant homes and structures that are 100% fully sustainable and disaster resistant – from individual green systems and homes to fully sustainable communities and commercial centers - completely revolutionizing the sustainable and renewable construction movement forever!

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks are detailed in the Company's respective filings at www.otcmarkets.com .

