Pramata Launches B2B Telecommunications Solutions that Tame MACD Revenue Risks, Optimize Profit and Ensure Billing Accuracy

BRISBANE, Calif. and MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- METRO CONNECT USA – Pramata , the leading commercial relationship operations company, today announced Pramata for Telecommunications, industry-optimized solutions for telecom companies selling business-to-business (B2B) services. The new solutions offer powerful technology to help capture all entitled revenue and ensure billing accuracy related to MACD (Move, Add, Change, Disconnect) events. Pramata for Telecommunications easily integrates with CRM and enterprise systems.



/EIN News/ -- Pramata for Telecommunications specifically addresses billing and sales actions in complex B2B accounts that can lead to revenue leakage, including:

Eliminating billing errors by automatically auditing bills against contracted terms, taking into account all MACD events, including when new services are negotiated, sites and locations are moved, or services are terminated early.

Enabling sales executives and sales operations teams with access to the full commercial relationship history of an account with one click from their CRM—allowing them to construct accurate account plans and effective engagement strategies. Pricing and compliance teams have access to all current inherited commercial details – terms, conditions, and negotiated pricing – so that deals can be renegotiated and approved with speed and precision.

terms, conditions, and negotiated pricing so that deals can be renegotiated and approved with speed and precision. Eliminating compliance risks (e.g. E-Rate and Lowest Common Price) by automatically ensuring deals do not violate any government pricing requirements or negotiated price protection.

“The great thing with Pramata is that it pulls all of our information into a single accessible place, giving our people a united, single pane of glass to review all the contracts and all the solutions for each of our customers,” said Justin Davis, Manager, Enterprise Sales, CenturyLink.



"Telecom market competition is fierce, and companies have no time to piece together a complete understanding of customer relationship terms and associated revenue potential,” said Justin Schweisberger, Chief Product Officer, Pramata. “Without reliable revenue leakage solutions, telecommunications companies can lose tens to hundreds of millions of dollars per year. The Pramata platform enables our customers to capture leaking revenue and maximize customer lifetime value."

Pramata for Telecommunications is available now. Visit booth 8 at Metro Connect USA in Miami from Jan. 29-31 for a demo. For more information, please visit: https://www.pramata.com/solutions/telecom .

About Pramata

Pramata helps large B2B enterprises eliminate revenue leakage. Pramata has created millions of dollars in value for some of the largest companies in the world including Allergan, CenturyLink, Comcast Business, Cyxtera, FICO, NCR, Micro Focus, Novelis, Rackspace and Vertafore. Headquartered in Brisbane, CA, Pramata also has offices in Kansas City, MO, and Bangalore, India. For more information, visit www.pramata.com .

Media Contact:

Marie-Louise Clark

Activa PR for Pramata

415.608.2209

marie@activapr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.