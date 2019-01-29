Jamf Enters 2019 Empowering 20,000 Organizations to Manage Nearly 12 Million Apple Devices

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf , the standard in Apple management, ended 2018 with another year of record growth, expanding its customer base by 57 percent to welcome over 7,100 new organizations. Further, the company grew total revenue by 30 percent, and recurring revenue grew by 40 percent year-over-year, maintaining an industry-leading retention rate of 96 percent.



/EIN News/ -- Company Milestones

Jamf ended 2018 managing nearly 12 million Apple devices, adding more than three million devices and 7,100 customers this year alone. These organizations include:

19 of the 25 largest Fortune 500 companies

10 of the top 10 global marketing groups

22 of the 25 Most Valuable Global Brands, ranked by Forbes

9 of the top 10 U.S. media companies

9 of the top 10 technology companies

7,700 K-12 and higher education organizations

To support this growth, Jamf grew its global headcount by 138 and grew its international employee base by more than 50 percent, while maintaining an employee retention rate greater than 90 percent.

Jamf was also ranked 3,301 in the 2018 Inc. 5000, an exclusive ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

Product Innovation & Strategic Partnerships

For the seventh consecutive year, Jamf delivered day-zero compatibility and feature support for Apple’s fall and spring releases. Since 2012, Jamf has been ready to support customers as they upgrade to the latest version of iOS, macOS or tvOS the same day they are available from Apple.

Jamf Pro , Jamf’s flagship product, added wholly new functionality like managed software updates and Inventory Preload, the ability to upload mobile device inventory data before devices are enrolled. Jamf Pro also enhanced existing functionality like tvOS management and the groundbreaking Microsoft Intune integration. Additionally, Jamf Pro Self Service , a tool for empowering users to download company-approved software and resources, was enhanced and relaunched for iOS devices. Jamf also created Jamf Setup and Reset, two new iOS applications that make it simple to use a single device to support multiple customized use cases, a game-changing ability for IT admins and end users across industries.

In fall, Jamf announced its acquisition of Orchard & Grove, the makers of NoMAD , an open source and commercial set of software products to simplify the Mac administration process. The open-source solution NoMAD remains free while the commercial versions of NoMAD (including NoMAD Pro, NoMAD Login+ and PKINIT) were folded into a single solution and rebranded Jamf Connect . Jamf now has an expanded set of leading management capabailities to serve IT as organizations move to cloud-based identity solutions, while ensuring end users have the best possible Apple experience.

Jamf Now , Jamf’s streamlined device management solution for small and medium businesses, grew by more than 100 percent in 2018 and now supports more than 6,000 customers worldwide. Jamf Now added operating system update management and macOS restriction support for all users. Jamf Now also added two advanced features, custom iOS application deployment and custom macOS package deployment, as part of the new Jamf Now Plus plan, a new service tier that supports users seeking deeper control of their devices.

Empowering Innovation Across Industries

Apple Continues to Grow in the Enterprise

At JNUC 2018, SAP announced that it chose Jamf to manage its 17,000 Mac, 83,000 iOS and 170 Apple TV devices. SAP is managing these devices together with Jamf Pro to create a native and integrated IT and user experience across all of its Apple devices. Further, SAP is taking advantage of Jamf’s integration with Microsoft Enterprise Security + Mobility (EMS), which provides an automated compliance management solution for Mac and iOS devices accessing applications set up with Azure AD authentication . Through this collaboration, SAP leverages conditional access to ensure that only trusted users, from compliant devices, using approved applications, are accessing company data.

Beyond large-scale organizations, Jamf was instrumental in helping healthcare, hospitality and retail customers build purpose-built solutions that personalize the customer experience. For example, Rituals, one of the fastest growing luxury brands in Europe, made a successful company-wide global migration to Apple technology with Jamf. Not only does Rituals have only Apple devices in its corporate office, it moved to all Apple in its more than 670 stores in 27 countries across the globe. GOAT, the world’s largest digital platform for buying and selling classic and sneakers, chose Jamf to manage all of its 1,000-plus macOS and iOS devices . A team of three is able to remotely manage all devices across 12 locations, and the team has seen a decrease in IT tickets, along with an increased ability to onboard and add new workstations.

Jamf also announced its integration with Monscierge , a hospitality technology company specializing in enhancing guest and staff experiences. The two Apple mobility partners debuted their cutting-edge technology integrations at Hotel RL, the casual upscale brand by RLH Corporation, empowering a fully interconnected and personalized hotel services experience for travelers.

Building Community

Jamf Nation, the world’s largest Apple IT community, ended the year with a record 75,000 members, or a 34 percent increase in membership over 2017. Jamf also launched Jamf One, an iOS app providing real-time interaction with Jamf Nation discussions, feature requests and support cases. In October, many of those community members came together at the largest ever JNUC with more than 2,000 in-person attendees and 3,300 remote attendees who watched the live-streamed keynotes. This past year, more than 490 Jamf Pro certification courses were offered and over 2,870 Jamf Pro certifications were earned.

The Jamf Nation Global Foundation , a nonprofit dedicated to enriching the communities in which Jamf employees work and live, marked its fifth anniversary. In 2018, the Jamf Nation Global Foundation partnered with more than 500 Jamf employees to donate nearly half a million dollars, as well as approximately 4,600 hours, to a range of organizations including the American Cancer Society, App Camp for Girls, the Special Olympics, and the Boys & Girls Club.

“2018 was a big year for Jamf as we expanded the powerful Apple management solutions we provide to the 20,000 customers we serve around the globe,” said Dean Hager, CEO, Jamf. “As Apple technology grows in industries like education, healthcare, retail, hospitality and the enterprise, Jamf gets to work with more and more organizations doing amazing and innovative work.”

About Jamf

Jamf is committed to enabling IT to empower end users and bring the legendary Apple experience to businesses, education and government organizations via its Jamf Pro and Jamf Now products, and the 75,000 members of Jamf Nation. Today, nearly 20,000 global customers rely on Jamf to manage 12 million Apple devices. To learn more, visit: https://www.jamf.com .

Media Contact:

Rachel Nauen

Jamf

(651) 587-8927

Rachel.nauen@jamf.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.