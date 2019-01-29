LogMeIn Communications & Collaboration Products Once Again Named a Leader in Aragon Research’s Web & Video Conferencing Globe

BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) today announced that its portfolio of Communications & Collaboration products has been recognized as a Leader in Aragon Research’s 2019 Web and Video Conferencing Globe. This is the sixth Aragon report evaluating the web and video conferencing market, and the sixth consecutive year LogMeIn products have been named a leader. The report, which examines the web and video conferencing solutions of 20 major providers, is a market evaluation tool that graphically depicts Aragon Research’s assessment of a specific market and its component vendors.



LogMeIn’s Communications & Collaboration portfolio of products has been named a Leader, which Aragon defines as providers with comprehensive strategies that align with industry direction and market demand, and perform effectively against those strategies. Aragon’s Globe report highlights that LogMeIn has ranked as a Leader due to strengths such as “ease of use” and new to this year’s Globe, “automation of meeting scheduling,” among other strengths.

“LogMeIn’s Communications & Collaboration products have had a significant number of enhancements in 2018, and its 2018 acquisition of Jive Communications was a strategic move for its voice portfolio,” said Jim Lundy, Founder and CEO, Aragon Research. “GoToMeeting and GoToWebinar each continue to excel in ease of use and functionality, particularly in the SMB space, and LogMeIn has a formidable set of products for enterprises to consider.”

The Aragon Research Globe looks beyond size and market share, and instead uses those as comparative factors in evaluating providers’ product-oriented capabilities. Positioning in the Aragon Research Globe will reflect how complete a provider’s future strategy is, relative to their performance in fulfilling that strategy in the market.

"Companies of all sizes are consolidating their communications technologies to a single platform, moving from multiple tools from varied providers, to a single set of unified end-user and IT experiences. Across audio, video, meetings, messaging, PBX, and more, LogMeIn has the most comprehensive communication and collaboration offering in the industry, and we're thrilled that Aragon has recognized us as a Leader in their 2019 Web and Video Conferencing Globe," said Mark Strassman, SVP and General Manager, Communications & Collaboration, LogMeIn.

To download the full report please visit: www.gotomeeting.com/aragon-globe-2019

About LogMeIn's Unified Communications and Collaboration Portfolio

A recognized market leader in Unified Communications and Collaboration, LogMeIn has a broad portfolio of products that create simpler, more intelligent ways for people to meet, connect, market, sell and train, to deepen relationships and drive better outcomes. These include award-winning products such as join.me, GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar, GoToTraining, Grasshopper, OpenVoice, and Jive. LogMeIn’s combined communication and collaboration products support over 25 million users, with over 900 million conferencing minutes a month contributing to over 7 million meetings per month, and 17 billion voice minutes per year.

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. A market leader in unified communications and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Disclaimer: Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Mathews

jennifer.mathews@logmein.com

617-279-2443



