Nightfood Partners with IceCreamSource.com for Online Ice Cream Sales Plus Distribution to Hotels & College Campuses

Nightfood, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), the company solving America's $50 billion-dollar nighttime snacking problem, has announced that consumers and investors can now buy Nightfood ice cream online through its partnership with IceCreamSource.com



As Nightfood launches its national roll-out into mainstream retail, starting in February, having the ice cream available online is also important to allow consumers and investors to access the product before it is available in their area.

“Nightfood is a mass-market retail brand, 100% focused on national retail distribution,” explained CEO Sean Folkson. “This relationship with the pros IceCreamSource.com will allow us to stay focused on building a breakthrough consumer brand at retail. At the same time, we can establish an online presence without getting bogged down in the complexities of mail-order ice cream.”

IceCreamSource parent company, e-tailer, inc., is the online retail arm for brands such as Ben & Jerry’s, Halo Top, and more. They will act as the merchant and fulfillment arm for all Nightfood ice cream orders on BuyNightfood.com and Amazon, and will soon have Nightfood available on IceCreamSource.com as well.

“The ice cream brands that have the greatest success online are the ones that are most unique and irreplaceable to the consumer,” commented Brad Massey, VP of Sales & Marketing for e-tailer. “We’ve seen Nightfood get media attention before product has even appeared on shelves. That’s a strong indication that both consumer and media interest will be high.”

In addition, e-tailer supplies ice cream to over 3,000 hotels across the country, including Marriott, Wyndham, and Hilton locations. They also supply ice cream to bookstores on hundreds of college campuses through their partnership with IndiCo.

“We’re very excited about distribution in hotel lobby shops, where ice cream has become a staple for road-weary travelers,” offered Jim Christensen, Nightfood VP of Ice Cream Sales. “Hotels are also a great way to pollinate awareness. Nightfood is a much better fit in both hotels and college campuses than the higher fat, higher sugar, and higher calorie legacy brands. We will work with e-tailer to develop these channels in coming months.”

Consumers and investors wishing to try Nightfood can now order the ice cream from e-tailer at http://BuyNightfood.com at a cost of $5.99 per pint and $19 flat-rate shipping with a minimum 8 pint order.

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

Nightfood, Inc, “The Nighttime Snack Company”, is currently rolling out its line of nighttime ice cream across the country.

Ice cream is now the 2nd most popular night snack choice. Almost half of all consumers reach for ice cream at night, and it is estimated that 80% of all at-home ice cream consumption occurs shortly before bed. Available in 8 delicious flavors, Nightfood ice cream can help consumers satisfy nighttime cravings in a better, healthier, more sleep friendly way.

According to IRI Worldwide, 44% of snack consumption occurs at night, representing a consumer spend of over $1B weekly on nighttime snacks in the US. Market research giant Mintel recently released a report identifying nighttime specific food and beverages as one of their most “compelling and category changing” trends for 2017 and beyond.

The Company has developed a dynamic infographic at http://NightSnacking.com as a definitive consumer and media resource clearly illustrating the size and scope of the largely untapped nighttime snack category.

To enter the Nightfood Ice Cream Giveaway, where the Company is giving away a one-year supply of Nightfood ice cream, plus a brand-new freezer to store it in, visit http://nightfoodicecream.com – each entrant gets a coupon for a free pint of ice cream (some purchase may be required).

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company intends to market some of these new products under the brand name “Half-Baked”. Munchies is currently preparing a patent application with the USPTO for a proprietary ingredient to be used in Half-Baked snacks that Management believes will give it a unique and defensible competitive advantage against other recreational edible brands. The Company believes tremendous opportunities currently exist to launch successful and legally compliant products in this space, and that such opportunities will continue to grow over time.

For more information, visit http://ir.Nightfood.com and http://Nightfood.com

Questions can be directed to investors@Nightfood.com

