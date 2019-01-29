Update in Lawsuit for Investors in NASDAQ: ESPR shares against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR).



Investors in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On May 7, 2018, a lawsuit was filed against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Esperion’s cholesterol-lowering medication, bempedoic acid, entailed serious undisclosed safety risks, including death, and that as a result of the foregoing, Esperion’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On October 22, 2018, an amended complaint was filed.



Those who purchased Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



