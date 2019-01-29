Momentum Developments Selects eleven-x’s Smart Parking Solution to Support Optimization of Commercial Parking Assets

Wireless LoRaWAN™ Solution Provides Secure Real-Time Usage Data Collection for Parking Facilities and Spaces

WATERLOO, Ontario, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eleven-x Inc., Canada’s leading full service low power IoT solution provider and operator of the first and only public coast-to-coast network optimized for IoT, is pleased to announce that Momentum Developments, one of Southern Ontario’s leading urban developers, has selected eleven-x’s intelligent parking solution to help them track and optimize the usage of their commercial parking assets.



The solution includes the real-time tracking of space availability status, as well as retaining historical usage data for each of the spaces. The result of the data collection is the development of a comprehensive parking profile based on the usage of each space and enables Momentum to make data-driven decisions on the number and type of spaces needed, as well as potential requirements for future developments.

Momentum owns and manages several commercial properties in Southern Ontario and each of these developments includes occupants that are comprised of both residents and commercial retailers. As part of their development model, Momentum maintains the parking facilities as separate entities from the accommodation/retail structures. Because of the diverse nature of the occupants, management of the parking assets is a key aspect of the holistic property management function and the solution from eleven-x allows Momentum an efficient way to monitor the usage of all types of parking spaces offered – from resident to visitor to electronic vehicles to commercial and accessible needs.

The initial integration has been deployed at the One Victoria Condominium development located in the Innovation District in the city of Kitchener. The premiere location contains approximately 200 undesignated or “floating” parking spaces, with about 95% of them being monitored as part of the first deployment. The eleven-x solution is the first step towards monetization of the fixed parking spaces, and the return on investment could be realized in less than a year. Monetizing the parking spaces offers a potential new opportunity to generate revenue from existing assets for property owners. eleven-x has integrated a number of intelligent parking solutions, including existing deployments with the City of Stratford and the University of British Columbia.

“This solution from eleven-x allows us to understand how our parking facilities and assets are being used and to make better decisions on future requirements, which helps us optimize our parking assets while providing a great experience for all tenants,” said Brian Prudham, Principal at Momentum Developments. “Another key factor with this solution is that it’s not video based so there are no concerns with privacy issues, which is significant since as a developer, we are directly impacting people’s everyday lives and want them to have the best experience possible.”

“Our low power, wireless solution will help Momentum gain a true understanding of their parking assets and how best to support their tenant’s needs in a cost effective manner,” said Dan Mathers, President and CEO of eleven-x Inc. “Additionally, collecting the parking space usage data will open up a variety of opportunities for them for future approaches to parking asset management. This is a very interesting use case that differs from our other parking deployments, so it’s great to work with such a forward-thinking organization like Momentum.”

As a full-service solution provider, eleven-x enables the promise of Intelligent Cities, Buildings, Campuses and Enterprise IoT applications. Supporting the use of low-cost battery powered sensors, eleven-x LoRaWAN™ solutions, including their coast-to-coast network addresses applications where requirements include wireless connectivity, devices that require long battery life, no maintenance and a low total cost of ownership.

About Momentum Developments

Momentum Developments is shaping Southern Ontario’s urban horizon through mixed-use property projects that are selected, planned and completed to create unique living environments that drive the concept of community. A key factor in all of our developments is respecting the environment, so all of our properties are developed using green building standards, energy efficient and environmentally friendly lighting, appliances and furnishings, lifestyle influences such as car sharing, and much more. Momentum is about helping neighbourhoods and communities flourish. To find out more, visit momentumdevelopments.ca.

About eleven-x Inc.

eleven-x Inc. simplifies IoT and facilitates faster, evidence-driven decisions through wireless connectivity and real-time data collection for Intelligent Cities, Campuses, Buildings and Industry. We offer complete device to cloud LoRaWAN™ solutions, comprised of accurate and reliable sensor networks delivering secure data to our customers through easy to use dashboards and industry standard APIs. Organizations rely on eleven-x’s wireless connectivity expertise to deliver turnkey solutions that improve operations, simplify processes and deliver value in today’s connected world. Visit eleven-x.com for more information.

"LoRa Alliance™ and LoRaWAN™ are marks used under license from the LoRa Alliance™.”

