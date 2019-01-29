Partnership Announced at ACEhp’s 2019 Annual Conference Brings Learning Management and Conference Management Together

CadmiumCD and EthosCE Provide Association and Medical Organizations New Solutions for Managing Educational Content

FOREST HILL, Md., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CadmiumCD, creators of software solutions for continuing education meetings and conferences, has entered into a partnership with DLC Solutions, creators of EthosCE, a learning management software for associations and medical organizations. This news came to attendees at this week's 44th Annual ACEhp Alliance Conference .



“Many of our clients provide services to the medical industry,” says Michelle Wyatt, co-founder and CEO of CadmiumCD. “This partnership allows us to deepen our relationship with these clients by providing a new avenue to distribute enduring materials to their members.”

CadmiumCD’s Conference Harvester , eventScribe , Conference Proceedings , and Survey Magnet products form an ecosystem for:

Managing continuing education activities

Engaging learners onsite

Distributing enduring materials

Delivering quizzes and CE certificates

The partnership with EthosCE adds the following benefits to CadmiumCD users:

Automated attendance tracking of RSS/Grand Rounds

Commitment to change and follow-up assessment instruments

PARS-compliant reports and integration with ACCME web services, including ABA, ABIM, ABP MOC 2 programs

Automated reporting to boards and other external systems, including ACCME PARS, CE Broker, CPE Monitor, and more

Complete CME tracking lifecycle management

For more information about the CadmiumCD - EthosCE partnership, or to learn how you can begin integrating your learning management system with event management software, please contact CadmiumCD at www.cadmiumcd.com or 1-877-426-6323.

About CadmiumCD

CadmiumCD is an event management software company with more than 15 years of experience providing solutions for Meeting Planners, Exhibition Organizers, Education Directors, and Attendees. The company’s award-winning platform is trusted by more than 3,500 meeting professionals worldwide to collect, manage and share content to all event stakeholders.

About EthosCE

EthosCE Learning Management System is a product of DLC Solution’s ongoing commitment to innovation within the field of continuing education. DLC Solutions is a member of the Alliance for Continuing Medical Education, the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE), the Northern Virginia Technology Council, Medbiquitious and the Drupal Association.



