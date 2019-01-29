Global Paints and Coatings Market 2017-2026: Stringent Regulatory Policies and Environmental Challenges are Restraining Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paints and Coatings - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Paints and Coatings market accounted for $146.25 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $272.35 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2017 to 2026.



Rising demand for the rapid pace of industrial development, green environmental regulations, growing number of end-use industries and increasing interest of the global population in architecture are driving the global market. However, factors such as stringent and regulatory policies and environmental challenges are restraining the market growth.



Paints & coatings are composed of either organic or inorganic resins and are the inseparable when it comes to industrial sectors. They are used to impart a glossy and decorative finish to the surface of a product such as metal component, equipment, walls, and others. These coatings are applied on the surface to enhance the durability as well as the performance of the products. They offer excellent adhesion, high corrosion & abrasion resistant, which made them favorable in large application spectrum. Paints & coatings market plays an important role in the chemical industry and represents massive numbers in terms of global production and consumption.



Amongst Resins, Acrylic segment held considerable market share and is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period owing to its excellent stabilization and weathering properties. Acrylic resins are extensively used in water reducible and emulsion resins for manufacturing of coats and varnishes. Its features include weather/UV resistance, optical clarity and excellent dimensional stability. The thermoplastic nature of acrylic is an advantage over epoxy and polyester.



By geography, Asia-Pacific is the largest market for the global market during the forecast period. There is an increase in demand from construction in Asia-Pacific, which is mostly backed by the expansion of the region's increasing household activities. This increased demand, in turn, drives the market in Asia-Pacific. Presence of some of the fastest-growing economies, such as South Korea, China and India, and increasing demand from construction and automotive industries play a crucial role in driving the market in the this region.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Paints and Coatings Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 High-Solids Paints

5.3 Speciality Coatings

5.4 Solvent-borne Coatings

5.5 Waterborne Paints

5.6 Powder Coatings



6 Global Paints and Coatings Market, By Resin

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Pure Acrylics

6.3 Alkyd

6.4 Acetates

6.5 Vinyl Acrylate

6.6 Styrene Acrylics

6.7 Other Resins

6.7.1 Vinyl Ester

6.7.2 Polyurethane

6.7.3 Acrylic Based

6.7.4 Epoxy Based

6.7.5 Polyester



7 Global Paints and Coatings Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 One Component

7.3 Two Component



8 Global Paints and Coatings Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Marine

8.2.1 Boats

8.2.2 Cargo Ships

8.2.3 Container vessels

8.2.4 Containers

8.2.5 Passenger Ships

8.2.6 Shipyards

8.2.7 Yachts

8.2.8 Other Marines

8.3 Packaging

8.4 Wood Coatings

8.5 Automotive

8.5.1 Commercial Vehicles

8.5.1.1 Buses

8.5.1.2 Heavy Duty

8.5.1.3 Medium Duty

8.5.1.4 Rail Cars

8.5.1.5 Trucks

8.5.1.6 Other Commercial Vehicles

8.5.2 Light Vehicles OEM'S

8.5.2.1 Bikes

8.5.2.2 Light Duty Commercial Vehicles

8.5.2.3 Passenger Cars

8.5.2.4 Other Light Vehicles OEM'S

8.5.3 Refinish & Aftermarket

8.5.4 Industrial Vehicles

8.5.5 Other Automotive Applications

8.6 Electrical & Electronics

8.7 Energy

8.8 Telecommunication

8.9 Industrial

8.9.1 Oil & Gas

8.9.2 Textile

8.9.3 Other industrial Applications

8.10 Architecture

8.10.1 Cabinets

8.10.2 Decking

8.10.3 Flooring

8.10.4 Furniture

8.10.5 Siding

8.10.6 Other Architectures

8.11 Aerospace

8.11.1 Commercial Aviation

8.11.2 General Aviation

8.11.3 Military Aviation

8.11.4 Other Aerospaces

8.12 Paper & Paperboard

8.12.1 Film & Foil Finishes

8.12.2 Metal Container and Closure Finishes

8.12.3 Other Paper & Paperboards

8.13 Decorative Paints

8.13.1 Residential Construction

8.13.1.1 New Construction

8.13.1.2 Reconstruction

8.13.2 Non Residential Construction

8.13.2.1 Architectural

8.13.2.2 Commercial

8.13.2.3 Other Non Residential Constructions

8.14 Medical

8.14.1 Cardiovascular Implants

8.14.2 Dental Implants

8.14.3 Orthopedic Implants

8.14.4 Other Medicals

8.15 Other Applications



9 Global Paints and Coatings Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Akzonobel N.V.

11.2 Asian Paints Limited

11.3 Axalta Coating System LLC

11.4 BASF Coatings GmbH

11.5 Beckers Group

11.6 Berger Paints India Limited

11.7 Diamond Vogel Paints

11.8 Dunn-Edwards Corporation

11.9 Hempel A/S

11.10 Indigo Paints Pvt Ltd

11.11 Jotun A/S

11.12 Kansai Paints Co., Ltd.

11.13 Kelly-Moore Paints

11.14 Masco Corporation

11.15 Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

11.16 PPG Industries

11.17 RPM International Inc

11.18 S K Kaken Co., Ltd

11.19 Sacal International Group Ltd.

11.20 Shalimar Paints



