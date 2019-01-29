Marrone Bio Innovations to Host Virtual Roadshow Webinar on February 12th at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time

DAVIS, Calif., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (the “Company” or “MBI”) (NASDAQ: MBII ), an international leader in smart biopesticide and plant health solutions, today announced that it will host a virtual roadshow webinar on February 12, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific time (11:30 a.m. Eastern time).

Pam Marrone, Founder and CEO, and Kevin Hammill, CCO, will be presenting an overview of the business model and commercial growth strategy. The webinar will be accompanied by a presentation and followed by a question and answer session, which can be accessed via the webcast link or dial-in numbers below.

To access the webinar, please use the following information:

/EIN News/ -- Date: Tuesday, February 12, 2019

Time: 8:30 a.m. Pacific time (11:30 a.m. Eastern time)

Dial-in: 1-888-394-8218

International Dial-in: 1-323-701-0225

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=132922

A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and will run through March 12th, 2019 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 7832450. The replay can also be viewed through the webcast link above.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) strives to lead the movement to more a sustainable world through the discovery, development and sale of innovative biological products for crop protection, plant health and waterway systems treatment that support a better tomorrow for farmers, turf managers and consumers around the globe. MBI has screened over 18,000 microorganisms and 350 plant extracts, leveraging its in-depth knowledge of plant and soil microbiomes enhanced by advanced molecular technologies to rapidly develop seven effective and environmentally responsible pest management products to help customers operate more sustainably while uniquely improving plant health and increasing crop yields. Supported by a robust portfolio of over 400 issued and pending patents around its superior natural product chemistry, MBI’s currently available commercial products are Regalia®, Stargus®, Grandevo®, Venerate®, Majestene®, Haven® and Amplitude™, Zelto® and Zequanox®.

Learn more about Marrone Bio Innovations at www.marronebio.com . Follow us on social media: Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram .

Press Inquiries

Jay Austin

jaustin@prizimus.com

914-980-7788

Commercial Agriculture & Turf Public Relations

Alicia Gillman

Marrone Bio Innovations

480-889-4219

AGillman@MarroneBio.com

MBI Investor Relations:

Greg Falesnik

Managing Director

MZ Group – MZ North America

Main: 949-385-6449

MBII@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us



