Phoenix-based No Borders, Inc. (OTC: NBDR) Announces Revamped Corporate Branding and Launch of New Corporate Website www.nbdr.co

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, AZ, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – No Borders, Inc. (OTC: NBDR) a multifaceted corporation specializing in the acquisition, creation and scaling of commercial and consumer products by utilizing cutting edge technologies to reduce costs while increasing revenue, is pleased to announce that the Company has successfully completed the rebranding work needed to sync the brand identity of all of the company’s operating subsidiaries, as well as updating the main corporate brand profile with the launch of all new websites to keep shareholders and the general public updated about ongoing NBDR company information.

The new No Borders, Inc. company site is www.nbdr.co which clearly sets out the company’s commitment to emerge as an industry leader in multiple market verticals and is accompanied by a bold new rebranding of the company’s overall identity. The launch of the new website follows the recent update that No Borders, Inc. has decided not to pursue a name change and ticker symbol update, instead choosing to embrace the synchronicity and power of the No Borders brand.

In concert with the launch of www.nbdr.co we are proud to announce that our company’s technology subsidiary, No Borders Labs, Inc., has launched www.NoBordersLabs.com for internal teams project needs and to provide external prospective software clients with information about No Borders Labs, Inc.’s Web 3.0 offerings in the Software Development/Consulting sector.

“We are excited to reveal our new corporate brand identity along with multiple live examples of our internal team’s abilities to design, build and deploy technology quickly and affordably. I believe that this brand is a strong visual representation of our corporate identity and I couldn’t be more proud of Chris Brown and his incredible team for the long hours they put in getting these projects completed. This top to bottom brand shift forced our teams to pivot quickly, identify obstacles/solutions in live development environments and truly showcased the fact that our CTO has the talent to bring our company’s visions to life," said Joseph Snyder, our CEO.

Joseph continued, “As a part of this process we have been actively re-evaluating our company staffing and talent needs. As a result that process we have terminated Jonathan Parnell and Clifford Forrest’s independent contractor agreements with our company. Chris Brown has taken over the projects that Jonathan's position was tasked with and immediately brought them to the finish line. We are continually committed to evaluating and augmenting our various teams when we feel that market realities have changed or when team members fail to achieve minimum acceptable results.”

About No Borders, Inc.

No Borders, Inc. (OTC:NBDR) is a multifaceted corporation specializing in the acquisition, creation and scaling of commercial and consumer products by utilizing cutting edge technologies to reduce costs while increasing revenues and shareholder value through technological superiority across its portfolio of assets.

No Borders Labs, Inc. provides leading-edge tech tools to our internal companies while also offering consulting, architecture, and software development services to external businesses looking to update their technology infrastructure for greater efficiency, security, and transparency. No Borders Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Arizona with resources in the USA, South America, Asia, and Europe.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release details forward-looking content projected based on present conditions. The reader is forewarned to not place expectation on speculative language. Except as required by law, the Company renounces any intention and accepts no obligation to update forward-looking statements, be it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Furthermore, the Company assumes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

No Borders, Inc. Contact: contact@nbdr.co www.NBDR.co



