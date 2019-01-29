Rolls Royce sign up to the Defence Aviation Safety Conference

SMi Group Reports: The Defence Aviation Safety Conference will convene in London on the 29th -30th April 2019.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --Rolls Royce have just signed up to sponsor, exhibit and present at the Defence Aviation Safety Conference taking place in London, UK on the 29th and 30th April 2019. Rolls-Royce pioneers’ cutting-edge technologies that deliver the cleanest, safest and most competitive solutions to meet our planet’s vital power needs.Supported by the Defence Safety Authority (DSA), UK MoD, the Defence Aviation Safety Conference will bring together senior military leaders with responsibility for safety in the aviation domain as well as international defence experts from government and industry.Sponsors and Exhibitors, like Rolls Royce, will brand themselves in front of those who will be shaping the next generation of aviation safety. Organisations that wish to sponsor or exhibit at the Defence Aviation Safety Conference can contact Sadia Malick, Director on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk for packages available.There is an early bird available for this conference: attendees will save £200 if they book by the 31st January. Registrations can be made on the event website at: http://www.defenceaviationsafety.com/ein There will be limited seats at the conference, SMi Group advise attendees to register early to avoid disappointment. Key topics of the conference will include: Designing and maintaining safe air systems including the role of certification in each; Ensuring and assuring safe operation of air systems; Weapons safety and integration; Safe integration and certification of systems-of-systems; How military and industry can work together to apply standards more effectively to reduce the cost and length of the certification process; Mutual recognition and the shared use of available evidence; Certification requirements at different stages of a system’s life-cycle.As the only event specifically dedicated to Defence Aviation Safety, this is a must attend event for Air Force, Army and Navy Aviators, as well as government and industry experts.-- END --Defence Aviation Safety Conference29 - 30 April 2019, London, UKREGISTER BY 31/01/19 AND SAVE £200Sponsored and Exhibited by: Rolls Royce and Tudor TechAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specialises in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



