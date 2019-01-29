Lamour Selects CGS BlueCherry® PLM and ERP to Unify Its Supply Chain Processes Across 10+ Brands

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced that Lamour Hosiery Mfg. Inc., the hosiery manufacturer based in Montreal, selected BlueCherry® Enterprise Suite of cloud-based solutions, including Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and EDI. The BlueCherry suite provides end-to-end capabilities for apparel, footwear and consumer lifestyle brands.



Lamour owns and manages over 10 brands including Cory Vines Activewear, BL Intimates, Boston Traders, Trimfit, Hottotties and Terramar Sports. The Montreal-based company conducted a comprehensive review of multiple solutions to address the requirements of unifying its brands on one platform and to re-engineer business processes to reduce time-to-market and to improve supply chain visibility. Lamour sought a solution that included ERP, PLM, logistics and financials, which posed some concerns for the team. With multiple brands and systems in play, centralization of data and the complex management of multiple brands and organizations was a challenge. Lamour required one solution to support all of its brands and would provide data transparency and accuracy.

With extensive expertise and resources in the fashion and apparel market, the CGS BlueCherry suite of cloud solutions will support Lamour’s current and future business as it expands. BlueCherry will help Lamour optimize operational efficiencies, gain better agility and quality control, while simplifying and supporting the company's acquisition plans.

“For more than 60 years, Lamour has designed, manufactured and marketed apparel for men, women and children,” said Milidar Krcevinac, CFO of Lamour. “As our business expanded, we needed to streamline the process and technology used to meet customer demand. By choosing a unified solution, and one that is synonymous with apparel brands, we anticipate that BlueCherry will help us meet our goals.”

“With over 30 years of experience in the fashion apparel market, CGS understands the value of having the right solutions in place to efficiently and effectively run business operations,” said Paul Magel, president, Business Applications and Technology Outsourcing division, CGS. “We are thrilled to welcome Lamour to our thriving BlueCherry community of apparel and consumer goods customers and look forward to building a long-lasting relationship with the team.”

CGS’s BlueCherry® Enterprise Suite provides clients with a powerful, comprehensive set of tools to drive their fundamental business processes. It focuses on the needs of high-growth organizations operating in the consumer lifestyle products, retail and apparel industries. The BlueCherry Enterprise Suite’s built-in capacity addresses the needs of all core management, planning, product development, manufacturing, logistics, finance and sales functions.

About The Lamour Hosiery Mfg. Inc.

Lamour was established in 1953 as a hosiery manufacturer in Montreal. Today Lamour has evolved from a small factory to a family-owned group that invests, acquires and actively manages its wide range of apparel holdings. We pride ourselves on our core competencies of hosiery, intimates and performance wear. Our success has been driven through a strong supply chain, company-owned distribution centers and long-standing relationships with key retailers. At Lamour we are committed to delivering outstanding quality and value to our customers, licensing partners and joint ventures alike. For more information, visit: https://www.lamour.com/

About CGS

For 35 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients' complex, multi-dimensional needs and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com , follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @BlueCherryCGS as well as Facebook .

