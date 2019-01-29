Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter Earnings on February 19, 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TXRH) announced today that it will release fourth quarter 2018 financial results on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 after the market close. A conference call will follow at 5:00 PM ET and will be webcast live from the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.texasroadhouse.com.



Listeners may also access the call by dialing (877) 699-0953 or (647) 689-5456 for international calls. A replay of the call will be available until February 26, 2019 by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 for international calls. The passcode is 9984178.

About the Company

Texas Roadhouse is a casual dining concept that first opened in 1993 and today has grown to over 580 restaurants system-wide in 49 states and ten foreign countries. For more information, please visit the Company’s Web site at www.texasroadhouse.com .

/EIN News/ -- Contacts:

Investor Relations

Tonya Robinson

502-515-7269

Media

Travis Doster

502-638-5457



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.