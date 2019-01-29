There were 68 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,558 in the last 365 days.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter Earnings on February 19, 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TXRH) announced today that it will release fourth quarter 2018 financial results on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 after the market close. A conference call will follow at 5:00 PM ET and will be webcast live from the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.texasroadhouse.com.

Listeners may also access the call by dialing (877) 699-0953 or (647) 689-5456 for international calls. A replay of the call will be available until February 26, 2019 by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 for international calls. The passcode is 9984178.

About the Company
Texas Roadhouse is a casual dining concept that first opened in 1993 and today has grown to over 580 restaurants system-wide in 49 states and ten foreign countries. For more information, please visit the Company’s Web site at www.texasroadhouse.com.

/EIN News/ -- Contacts:

Investor Relations
Tonya Robinson
502-515-7269

Media
Travis Doster
502-638-5457

