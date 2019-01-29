HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Reports Financial Results For The Second Quarter Of Fiscal 2019

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBI) ("Company"), the holding company of HomeTrust Bank ("Bank"), today announced record net income and diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2019.



Highlights for the second quarter of fiscal 2019:

For the quarter ended December 31, 2018 compared to the corresponding quarter in the previous year:

net income was $8.0 million, compared to a net loss of $10.7 million;

diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.43, compared to a diluted loss per share of $0.59;

return on assets ("ROA") increased to 0.95% from (1.31)%;

net interest income increased $1.7 million, or 6.9% to $27.1 million from $25.4 million;

noninterest income increased $626,000, or 14.0% to $5.1 million from $4.5 million;

organic net loan growth, which excludes purchases of home equity lines of credit, was $57.3 million, or 9.4% annualized compared to $23.6 million, or 4.2% annualized for the same quarter last year;

first ever cash dividend of $0.06 per share totaling $1.1 million; and

repurchased 431,855 shares of common stock at an average share price of $27.61.

Earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2017 included an approximately $17.7 million write-down of deferred tax assets as a result of the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the "Tax Act") with no comparable charge in the same 2018 period.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2018 compared to the corresponding quarter in the previous year and before the write-down of deferred tax assets from the change in the federal tax rate (non-GAAP):

net income increased 14.4% to $8.0 million from $7.0 million;

diluted EPS increased 13.2% to $0.43 from $0.38; and

ROA increased 10.5% to 0.95% from 0.86%.

“I am extremely proud of how hard our team members work to meet the needs of our customers and have produced consistently improving financial results for our shareholders," said Dana Stonestreet, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “They achieved double digit percentage gains in non-GAAP net income, EPS, and ROA over the same quarter last year. Our new equipment finance line of business continues to gain momentum with $46.0 million in new originations for the quarter and $78.7 million year to date. Our continued improvements in financial performance resulted in our first cash dividend paid in December along with the adoption of a new stock repurchase program. The HomeTrust team is excited about all they will accomplish in the second half of fiscal 2019 to make it our best year ever," stated Stonestreet.

Income Statement Review

Net interest income increased to $27.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 compared to $25.4 million for the comparative quarter in fiscal 2018. The $1.7 million or 6.9% increase was primarily due to a $5.4 million increase in interest and dividend income driven by an increase in average interest-earning assets, which was partially offset by a $3.7 million increase in interest expense. Average interest-earning assets increased $145.0 million, or 4.9% to $3.1 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 compared to $3.0 billion for the corresponding quarter in fiscal 2018. For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, the average balance of total loans receivable increased $204.1 million, or 8.5% primarily due to organic loan growth. The average balance of other interest-earning assets increased $32.7 million, or 13.5% primarily due to increases in commercial paper investments. These increases were mainly funded by the cumulative decrease of $91.8 million, or 28.1% in average interest-earning deposits in other banks and securities available for sale, and an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $122.5 million, or 6.8% as compared to the same quarter last year. Net interest margin (on a fully taxable-equivalent basis) for the three months ended December 31, 2018 increased to 3.51% from 3.46% for the same period a year ago.

Total interest and dividend income increased $5.4 million, or 18.7% for the three months ended December 31, 2018 as compared to the same period last year, which was primarily driven by a $4.4 million, or 16.8% increase in loan interest income and a $663,000, or 50.9% increase in interest income from commercial paper and interest-bearing deposits in other banks. The additional loan interest income was driven by the increase in both the average balance of loans receivable and loan yields compared to the prior year quarter. Average loan yields increased 31 basis points to 4.72% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 from 4.41% in the corresponding quarter from last year primarily due to the impact of the increases in the targeted federal funds rate over the past year. Partially offsetting the increase in loan interest income was a $96,000, or 10.4% decrease in the accretion of purchase discounts on acquired loans as a result of reduced prepayments as compared to the same quarter last year. For the quarters ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, average loan yields included 13 and 15 basis points, respectively, from the accretion of purchase discounts on acquired loans.

Total interest expense increased $3.7 million, or 101.7% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 compared to the same period last year. The increase was primarily driven by a $2.1 million, or 134.1% increase in deposit interest expense and a $1.6 million, or 77.8% increase in interest expense on borrowings. The additional deposit interest expense was a result of our focus on increasing deposits as the average balance of interest-bearing deposits increased $122.5 million along with a 42 basis point increase in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 compared to the same quarter last year. Average borrowings decreased $3.2 million or 0.5% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 compared to the same period last year, however, interest expense from borrowings increased $1.6 million due to the 97 basis point increase in the average cost of borrowings between the periods. The overall average cost of funds increased 55 basis points to 1.13% for the current quarter compared to 0.58% in the same quarter last year due primarily to the impact of the previously mentioned interest rate increases on our interest-bearing liabilities.

Net interest income increased $3.3 million or 6.6% to $53.4 million for the six months ended December 31, 2018 compared to $50.1 million for the six months ended December 31, 2017. Average interest-earning assets increased $151.1 million, or 5.1% to $3.1 billion for the six months ended December 31, 2018 compared to $2.9 billion in the same period in 2017. The $200.4 million, or 8.4% increase in the average balance of loans receivable for the six months ended December 31, 2018 was due primarily to organic loan growth, which was mainly funded by the cumulative decrease of $97.0 million, or 28.7% in average interest-earning deposits in other banks and securities available for sale, and an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $123.8 million, or 7.0%. Net interest margin (on a fully taxable-equivalent basis) for the six months ended December 31, 2018 increased three basis points to 3.48% from 3.45% for last year.

Total interest and dividend income increased $9.7 million, or 17.0% for the six months ended December 31, 2018 as compared to the same period last year. The increase was primarily driven by an $7.9 million, or 15.3% increase in loan interest income, a $1.4 million, or 54.7% increase in interest income from commercial paper and interest-bearing deposits in other banks, and a $596,000, or 47.4% increase in other investment income. The additional loan interest income was primarily due to the increase in the average balance of loans receivable, which was partially offset by a $500,000, or 29.5% decrease in the accretion of purchase discounts on acquired loans to $1.2 million for the six months ended December 31, 2018 from $1.7 million for the same period in fiscal 2018, as a result of reduced prepayments as compared to the same period last year. For the six months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, average loan yields included nine and 15 basis points, respectively, from the accretion of purchase discounts on acquired loans.

Total interest expense increased $6.4 million, or 91.9% for the six months ended December 31, 2018 compared to the same period last year. This increase was primarily related to the increase in average interest-bearing deposits and the corresponding 34 basis point increase in the average cost of those deposits, resulting in additional deposit interest expense of $3.5 million for the six months ended December 31, 2018 as compared to the same period in the prior year. The average cost of borrowings increased 91 basis points, more than offsetting a $12.7 million decline in average borrowings resulting in an additional $2.9 million in interest expense from borrowings for the six months ended December 31, 2018 as compared to the same period in the prior year. The overall cost of funds increased 48 basis points to 1.04% for the six months ended December 31, 2018 compared to 0.56% in the corresponding period last year.

Noninterest income increased $626,000, or 14.0% to $5.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 from $4.5 million for the same period in the previous year. The leading factors of the increase included a $590,000, or 29.7% increase in service charges on deposit accounts as a result of an increase in deposit accounts and related fees; and an $156,000, or 26.3% increase in other noninterest income primarily related to operating lease income from the new equipment finance line of business. Partially offsetting these increases was a $220,000, decline in gains from the sale of loans for the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to the same period last year primarily related to decreasing residential mortgage banking activity.

Noninterest income increased $2.0 million, or 22.7% to $10.7 million for the six months ended December 31, 2018 from $8.7 million for the same period in the previous year, primarily due to a $1.1 million, or 29.9% increase in service charges on deposit accounts; a $731,000, or 38.8% increase on gain on sale of loans primarily due to originations and sales of the guaranteed portion of U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) commercial loans; and a $244,000, or 20.6% increase in other noninterest income. Partially offsetting these increases was a $164,000 decline in gains from the sale of premises and equipment for the six months ended December 31, 2018 compared to the same period last year as there were no sales occurring during the current period.

Noninterest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2018 increased $881,000, or 4.2% to $21.9 million compared to $21.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017. The increase was primarily due to a $884,000, or 7.4% increase in salaries and employee benefits; a $300,000, or 18.8% increase in computer services; a $83,000, or 26.0% increase in marketing and advertising, and a $78,000, or 3.2% increase in net occupancy expense, mainly driven by the expansion of our SBA and equipment finance lines of business. Partially offsetting these increases was the cumulative decrease of $464,000 or 10.1% in telephone, postage, and supplies expense; deposit insurance premiums, real estate owned ("REO") related expenses; core deposit intangibles amortization; and other expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to the same period last year.

Noninterest expense for the six months ended December 31, 2018 increased $1.9 million, or 4.5% to $43.7 million compared to $41.9 million for the six months ended December 31, 2017. The increase was primarily due to a $1.2 million, or 5.0% increase in salaries and employee benefits; a $604,000, or 19.2% increase in computer services; a $198,000, or 49.0% increase in REO related expenses; and a cumulative increase of $202,000, or 2.9% in net occupancy, marketing and advertising, and telephone, postage, and supplies expense. Partially offsetting these increases was a $309,000, or 22.1% decrease in core deposit intangible amortization and a $194,000, or 23.3% decrease in deposit insurance premiums for the six months ended December 31, 2018 compared to the same period last year.

For the three months ended December 31, 2018, the Company's income tax expense was $2.3 million compared to $19.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017. The Company’s federal income tax provision for the three months ended December 31, 2018 benefited from the impact of the Tax Act that lowered the corporate federal income tax rate from 34% to 21%. In the fourth quarter of 2017, following a revaluation of net deferred tax assets due to the Tax Act, the Company recorded additional income tax expense of $17.7 million.

For the six months ended December 31, 2018, the Company's income tax expense was $4.5 million compared to $22.0 million for the corresponding period last year. The Company’s corporate federal income tax rate for the six months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 was 21% and 27.5%, respectively.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased $108.9 million, or 3.3% to $3.4 billion at December 31, 2018 from $3.3 billion at June 30, 2018. Total liabilities increased $107.2 million, or 3.7% to $3.0 billion at December 31, 2018 from $2.9 billion at June 30, 2018. Deposit growth of $61.8 million, or 2.8%; a $53.0 million, or 8.3% increase in borrowings; and the cumulative decrease of $20.2 million, or 9.1% in certificates of deposit in other banks and investment securities were used to fund the $106.4 million, or 4.2% increase in total loans receivable, net of deferred loan fees, the $10.2 million, or 4.5% increase in commercial paper, the $7.2 million, or 123.0% increase in loans held for sale, and the $2.9 million, or 7.0% increase in other investments, net during the first six months of fiscal 2019. The increase in net loans receivable from June 30, 2018, was primarily driven by organic net loan growth of $134.1 million, or 11.1% annualized. The $75.8 million, or 51.0% increase in commercial and industrial loans was driven by our new equipment finance line of business. In addition, commercial real estate loans increased during the six months ended December 31, 2018, by $47.0 million or 5.5%. The increase in loans held for sale was due primarily to SBA loans originated during the period.

Stockholders' equity at December 31, 2018 increased $1.7 million, or 0.4% to $411.0 million from $409.2 million at June 30, 2018. The increase was due to $15.8 million in net income, $1.5 million in stock-based compensation, and a $576,000 increase in other comprehensive income representing a reduction in unrealized losses on investment securities, net of tax, partially offset by 560,155 shares of common stock repurchased at an average cost of $27.49, or approximately $15.6 million in total, and $1.1 million related to our first cash dividend. As of December 31, 2018, HomeTrust Bank was considered "well capitalized" in accordance with its regulatory capital guidelines and exceeded all regulatory capital requirements with Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 Risk-Based, Total Risk-Based, and Tier 1 Leverage capital ratios of 11.86%, 11.86%, 12.58%, and 10.68%, respectively. In addition, the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements as of that date.

Asset Quality

The allowance for loan losses was $21.4 million, or 0.81% of total loans, at December 31, 2018 compared to $21.1 million, or 0.83% of total loans, at June 30, 2018. The allowance for loan losses to total gross loans excluding acquired loans was 0.89% at December 31, 2018, compared to 0.91% at June 30, 2018.

There was no provision for losses on loans for the six months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 reflecting the decline in nonaccruing loans and net loan recoveries offset by loan growth. Net loan recoveries totaled $359,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2018, compared to net loan charge-offs of $61,000 for the same period in fiscal 2018. Net recoveries as a percentage of average loans increased to (0.03%) for the six months ended December 31, 2018 from net charge-offs of 0.01% for the same period last year.

Nonperforming assets decreased $2.0 million, or 13.5% to $12.6 million, or 0.37% of total assets, at December 31, 2018 compared to $14.6 million, or 0.44% of total assets at June 30, 2018. Nonperforming assets included $9.6 million in nonaccruing loans and $3.0 million in REO at December 31, 2018, compared to $10.9 million and $3.7 million, in nonaccruing loans and REO, respectively, at June 30, 2018. Included in nonperforming loans are $3.9 million of loans restructured from their original terms of which $2.2 million were current at December 31, 2018, with respect to their modified payment terms. At December 31, 2018, $5.8 million, or 60.0% of nonaccruing loans were current on their required loan payments. Purchased impaired loans aggregating $2.1 million obtained through prior acquisitions are excluded from nonaccruing loans due to the accretion of discounts established in accordance with the acquisition method of accounting for business combinations. Nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.37% at December 31, 2018 compared to 0.43% at June 30, 2018.

The ratio of classified assets to total assets decreased slightly to 0.97% at December 31, 2018 from 1.00% at June 30, 2018. Classified assets remained consistent at $33.2 million at December 31, 2018 compared to $33.1 million at June 30, 2018. Our overall asset quality metrics continue to demonstrate our commitment to growing and maintaining a loan portfolio with a moderate risk profile.

About HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for HomeTrust Bank. As of December 31, 2018, the Company had assets of $3.4 billion. The Bank, founded in 1926, is a North Carolina state chartered, community-focused financial institution committed to providing value added relationship banking through 43 locations as well as online/mobile channels. Locations include: North Carolina (including the Asheville metropolitan area, the "Piedmont" region, Charlotte, and Raleigh/Cary), Upstate South Carolina (Greenville), East Tennessee (including Kingsport/Johnson City/Bristol, Knoxville, and Morristown) and Southwest Virginia (including the Roanoke Valley). The Bank is the 2nd largest community bank headquartered in North Carolina.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include expected cost savings, synergies and other financial benefits from our acquisitions might not be realized within the expected time frames or at all, and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters might be greater than expected; increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors described in HomeTrust's latest annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission - which are available on our website at www.htb.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release or the documents we file with or furnish to the SEC are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors described above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for fiscal 2019 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us and could negatively affect our operating and stock performance.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018(2) March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Assets Cash $ 44,425 $ 39,872 $ 45,222 $ 38,100 $ 46,743 Interest-bearing deposits 26,881 18,896 25,524 41,296 51,922 Cash and cash equivalents 71,306 58,768 70,746 79,396 98,665 Commercial paper 239,286 238,224 229,070 239,435 199,722 Certificates of deposit in other financial institutions 51,936 58,384 66,937 84,218 100,349 Securities available for sale, at fair value 149,752 148,704 154,993 160,971 167,669 Other investments, at cost 44,858 43,996 41,931 41,405 43,319 Loans held for sale 13,095 10,773 5,873 6,071 7,072 Total loans, net of deferred loan fees 2,632,231 2,587,106 2,525,852 2,445,755 2,418,014 Allowance for loan losses (21,419 ) (20,932 ) (21,060 ) (21,472 ) (21,090 ) Net loans 2,610,812 2,566,174 2,504,792 2,424,283 2,396,924 Premises and equipment, net 66,610 62,681 62,537 62,725 62,435 Accrued interest receivable 10,372 10,252 9,344 9,216 9,371 Real estate owned ("REO") 2,955 3,286 3,684 5,053 4,818 Deferred income taxes 28,533 30,942 32,565 34,311 36,526 Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") 89,156 88,581 88,028 87,532 86,984 Goodwill 25,638 25,638 25,638 25,638 25,638 Core deposit intangibles 3,436 3,963 4,528 5,131 5,773 Other assets 5,354 3,593 3,503 5,478 5,323 Total Assets $ 3,413,099 $ 3,353,959 $ 3,304,169 $ 3,270,863 $ 3,250,588 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits $ 2,258,069 $ 2,203,044 $ 2,196,253 $ 2,180,324 $ 2,108,208 Borrowings 688,000 675,000 635,000 625,000 685,000 Capital lease obligations 1,897 1,905 1,914 1,920 1,925 Other liabilities 54,163 59,815 61,760 62,066 60,094 Total liabilities 3,002,129 2,939,764 2,894,927 2,869,310 2,855,227 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding — — — — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized (1) 185 190 191 190 190 Additional paid in capital 203,660 214,803 217,480 216,712 215,928 Retained earnings 215,289 208,365 200,575 193,368 187,241 Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") shares (7,142 ) (7,274 ) (7,406 ) (7,538 ) (7,670 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,022 ) (1,889 ) (1,598 ) (1,179 ) (328 ) Total stockholders' equity 410,970 414,195 409,242 401,553 395,361 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,413,099 $ 3,353,959 $ 3,304,169 $ 3,270,863 $ 3,250,588

_________________________________

(1) Shares of common stock issued and outstanding were 18,520,825 at December 31, 2018, 18,939,280 at September 30, 2018; 19,041,668 at June 30, 2018; 19,034,868 at March 31, 2018; and 18,967,175 at December 31, 2017.

(2) Derived from audited financial statements.





Consolidated Statement of Income (Loss) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Interest and Dividend Income Loans $ 30,544 $ 28,728 $ 26,140 $ 59,272 $ 51,390 Securities available for sale 876 856 904 1,732 1,875 Commercial paper and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 1,966 1,857 1,303 3,823 2,472 Other investments 1,014 839 631 1,853 1,257 Total interest and dividend income 34,400 32,280 28,978 66,680 56,994 Interest Expense Deposits 3,607 2,750 1,541 6,357 2,887 Borrowings 3,692 3,258 2,077 6,950 4,046 Total interest expense 7,299 6,008 3,618 13,307 6,933 Net Interest Income 27,101 26,272 25,360 53,373 50,061 Provision for Loan Losses — — — — — Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 27,101 26,272 25,360 53,373 50,061 Noninterest Income Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 2,577 2,401 1,987 4,978 3,831 Loan income and fees 295 328 197 623 580 Gain on sale of loans held for sale 944 1,670 1,164 2,614 1,883 BOLI income 520 536 518 1,056 1,080 Gain from sale of premises and equipment — — — — 164 Other, net 749 678 593 1,427 1,183 Total noninterest income 5,085 5,613 4,459 10,698 8,721 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 12,857 12,685 11,973 25,542 24,325 Net occupancy expense 2,551 2,347 2,473 4,898 4,822 Marketing and advertising 402 417 319 819 772 Telephone, postage, and supplies 743 769 748 1,512 1,433 Deposit insurance premiums 335 304 419 639 833 Computer services 1,895 1,849 1,595 3,744 3,140 Loss (gain) on sale and impairment of REO 75 179 104 254 (42 ) REO expense 173 175 205 348 446 Core deposit intangible amortization 526 565 681 1,091 1,400 Other 2,301 2,593 2,460 4,894 4,734 Total noninterest expense 21,858 21,883 20,977 43,741 41,863 Income Before Income Taxes 10,328 10,002 8,842 20,330 16,919 Income Tax Expense 2,287 2,212 19,508 4,499 22,018 Net Income (Loss) $ 8,041 $ 7,790 $ (10,666 ) $ 15,831 $ (5,099 )











Per Share Data

Three Months Ended Six months ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income (loss) per common share:(1) Basic $ 0.45 $ 0.43 $ (0.59 ) $ 0.88 $ (0.28 ) Diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.41 $ (0.59 ) $ 0.84 $ (0.28 ) Adjusted net income per common share:(2) Basic $ 0.45 $ 0.43 $ 0.39 $ 0.88 $ 0.70 Diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.41 $ 0.38 $ 0.84 $ 0.68 Average shares outstanding: Basic 17,797,553 18,125,637 17,975,883 17,961,465 17,971,439 Diluted 18,497,334 18,880,476 17,975,883 18,689,584 17,971,439 Diluted (adjusted) (3) 18,497,334 18,880,476 18,689,894 18,689,584 18,655,048 Book value per share at end of period $ 22.19 $ 21.87 $ 20.84 $ 22.19 $ 20.84 Tangible book value per share at end of period (2) $ 20.66 $ 20.35 $ 19.26 $ 20.66 $ 19.26 Total shares outstanding at end of period 18,520,825 18,939,280 18,967,175 18,520,825 18,967,175

__________________________________________________

(1) Basic and diluted net income per common share have been prepared in accordance with the two-class method.

(2) See Non-GAAP reconciliation tables below for adjustments.

(3) Average shares outstanding - diluted were adjusted for the three and six months ended December 31, 2017 to include potentially dilutive shares not otherwise included due to the corresponding net losses under GAAP.





Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Performance ratios: (1) Return (loss) on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets) 0.95 % 0.94 % (1.31 )% 0.95 % (0.32 )% Return on assets - adjusted(2) 0.95 0.94 0.86 0.95 0.78 Return (loss) on equity (ratio of net income to average equity) 7.83 7.55 (10.51 ) 7.69 (2.53 ) Return on equity - adjusted(2) 7.83 7.55 6.92 7.69 6.25 Tax equivalent yield on earning assets(3) 4.45 4.23 3.95 4.34 3.92 Rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities 1.13 0.95 0.58 1.04 0.56 Tax equivalent average interest rate spread (3) 3.32 3.28 3.37 3.30 3.36 Tax equivalent net interest margin(3) (4) 3.51 3.45 3.46 3.48 3.45 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 120.48 121.97 120.42 121.22 120.54 Operating expense to average total assets 2.59 2.64 2.58 2.61 2.60 Efficiency ratio 67.91 68.63 70.35 68.27 71.22 Efficiency ratio - adjusted (2) 67.32 68.03 69.47 67.67 70.50

_____________________________

(1) Ratios are annualized where appropriate.

(2) See Non-GAAP reconciliation tables below for adjustments.

(3) For the three months ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, and December 31, 2017, the weighted average rate for municipal leases is adjusted for a 24%, 24%, and 30% combined federal and state tax rate, respectively since the interest from these leases is tax exempt. For the six months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, the weighted average rate for municipal leases is adjusted for a 24% and 30% combined federal and state tax rate, respectively.

(4) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.





At or For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Asset quality ratios: Nonperforming assets to total assets(1) 0.37 % 0.40 % 0.44 % 0.54 % 0.59 % Nonperforming loans to total loans(1) 0.37 0.39 0.43 0.52 0.59 Total classified assets to total assets 0.97 0.93 1.00 1.29 1.39 Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans(1) 221.45 207.06 192.96 169.71 146.79 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.81 0.81 0.83 0.88 0.87 Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans excluding acquired loans(2) 0.89 0.88 0.91 0.97 0.97 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) (0.07 ) 0.02 0.07 (0.06 ) 0.15 Capital ratios: Equity to total assets at end of period 12.04 % 12.35 % 12.39 % 12.28 % 12.16 % Tangible equity to total tangible assets(2) 11.31 11.59 11.61 11.48 11.34 Average equity to average assets 12.20 12.43 12.31 12.30 12.49

__________________________________________

(1) Nonperforming assets include nonaccruing loans, consisting of certain restructured loans, and REO. There were no accruing loans more than 90 days past due at the dates indicated. At December 31, 2018, there were $3.9 million of restructured loans included in nonaccruing loans and $5.8 million, or 60.0% of nonaccruing loans were current on their loan payments. Purchased impaired loans acquired through bank acquisitions are excluded from nonaccruing loans due to the accretion of discounts in accordance with the acquisition method of accounting for business combinations.

(2) See Non-GAAP reconciliation tables below for adjustments.





Average Balance Sheet Data

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Earned/

Paid(2) Yield/

Rate(2) Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Earned/

Paid(2) Yield/

Rate(2) (Dollars in thousands) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable(1) $ 2,610,117 $ 30,826 4.72 % $ 2,406,014 $ 26,518 4.41 % Deposits in other financial institutions 82,700 395 1.91 % 151,197 517 1.37 % Investment securities 151,788 876 2.31 % 175,039 903 2.06 % Other interest-earning assets(3) 274,605 2,585 3.77 % 241,948 1,418 2.34 % Total interest-earning assets 3,119,210 34,682 4.45 % 2,974,198 29,356 3.95 % Other assets 250,516 275,434 Total assets 3,369,726 3,249,632 Liabilities and equity: Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing checking accounts 465,418 302 0.26 % 471,474 236 0.20 % Money market accounts 689,335 1,265 0.73 % 644,928 585 0.36 % Savings accounts 196,434 63 0.13 % 227,933 76 0.13 % Certificate accounts 564,112 1,977 1.40 % 448,507 644 0.57 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,915,299 3,607 0.75 % 1,792,842 1,541 0.33 % Borrowings 673,783 3,692 2.19 % 677,013 2,077 1.22 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,589,082 7,299 1.13 % 2,469,855 3,618 0.58 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 309,012 307,934 Other liabilities 60,689 65,850 Total liabilities 2,958,783 2,843,639 Stockholders' equity 410,943 405,993 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,369,726 $ 3,249,632 Net earning assets $ 530,128 $ 504,343 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 120.48 % 120.42 % Tax-equivalent: Net interest income $ 27,383 $ 25,738 Interest rate spread 3.32 % 3.37 % Net interest margin(4) 3.51 % 3.46 % Non-tax-equivalent: Net interest income $ 27,101 $ 25,360 Interest rate spread 3.28 % 3.32 % Net interest margin(4) 3.48 % 3.41 %

__________________

(1) The average loans receivable, net balances include loans held for sale and nonaccruing loans.

(2) Interest income used in the average interest earned and yield calculation includes the tax equivalent adjustment of $282 and $378 for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively, calculated based on a combined federal and state tax rate of 24% and 30%, respectively.

(3) The average other interest-earning assets consists of FRB stock, FHLB stock, Small Business Investment Company ("SBIC") investments, and commercial paper.

(4) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

For the Six Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Earned/

Paid(2) Yield/

Rate(2) Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Earned/

Paid(2) Yield/

Rate(2) (Dollars in thousands) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable(1) $ 2,584,145 $ 59,837 4.63 % $ 2,383,768 $ 52,154 4.38 % Deposits in other financial institutions 87,607 811 1.85 % 155,175 1,053 1.36 % Investment securities 153,019 1,732 2.26 % 182,479 1,875 2.06 % Other interest-earning assets(3) 272,914 4,865 3.57 % 225,185 2,676 2.38 % Total interest-earning assets 3,097,685 67,245 4.34 % 2,946,607 57,758 3.92 % Other assets 248,084 277,151 Total assets $ 3,345,769 $ 3,223,758 Liabilities and equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking accounts 462,657 571 0.25 % 467,201 452 0.19 % Money market accounts 683,332 2,222 0.65 % 625,095 1,062 0.34 % Savings accounts 202,362 131 0.13 % 230,436 153 0.13 % Certificate accounts 547,310 3,433 1.25 % 449,173 1,220 0.54 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,895,661 6,357 0.67 % 1,771,905 2,887 0.33 % Borrowings 659,821 6,950 2.11 % 672,552 4,046 1.20 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,555,482 13,307 1.04 % 2,444,457 6,933 0.56 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 316,397 309,265 Other liabilities 61,985 66,328 Total liabilities 2,933,864 2,820,050 Stockholders' equity 411,905 403,708 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,345,769 $ 3,223,758 Net earning assets $ 542,203 $ 502,150 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 121.22 % 120.54 % Tax-equivalent: Net interest income $ 53,938 $ 50,825 Interest rate spread 3.30 % 3.36 % Net interest margin(4) 3.48 % 3.45 % Non-tax-equivalent: Net interest income $ 53,373 $ 50,061 Interest rate spread 3.26 % 3.30 % Net interest margin(4) 3.45 % 3.40 %

__________________

(1) The average loans receivable, net balances include loans held for sale and nonaccruing loans.

(2) Interest income used in the average interest earned and yield calculation includes the tax equivalent adjustment of $565 and $764 for the six months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively, calculated based on a combined federal and state tax rate of 24% and 30%, respectively.

(3) The average other interest-earning assets consists of FRB stock, FHLB stock, Small Business Investment Company ("SBIC") investments, and commercial paper.

(4) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.





Loans

(Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Retail consumer loans: One-to-four family $ 661,374 $ 656,011 $ 664,289 $ 670,036 $ 686,229 HELOCs - originated 135,430 135,512 137,564 143,049 150,084 HELOCs - purchased 138,571 150,733 166,276 165,680 162,181 Construction and land/lots 74,507 75,433 65,601 68,121 60,805 Indirect auto finance 170,516 173,305 173,095 160,664 150,042 Consumer 13,520 13,139 12,379 11,317 9,699 Total retail consumer loans 1,193,918 1,204,133 1,219,204 1,218,867 1,219,040 Commercial loans: Commercial real estate 904,357 879,184 857,315 810,332 786,381 Construction and development 198,738 198,809 192,102 184,179 185,921 Commercial and industrial 224,671 193,739 148,823 132,337 127,709 Municipal leases 111,135 111,951 109,172 101,108 100,205 Total commercial loans 1,438,901 1,383,683 1,307,412 1,227,956 1,200,216 Total loans 2,632,819 2,587,816 2,526,616 2,446,823 2,419,256 Deferred loan fees, net (588 ) (710 ) (764 ) (1,068 ) (1,242 ) Total loans, net of deferred loan fees 2,632,231 2,587,106 2,525,852 2,445,755 2,418,014 Allowance for loan losses (21,419 ) (20,932 ) (21,060 ) (21,472 ) (21,090 ) Loans, net $ 2,610,812 $ 2,566,174 $ 2,504,792 $ 2,424,283 $ 2,396,924

Deposits

(Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Core deposits: Noninterest-bearing accounts $ 300,031 $ 313,110 $ 317,822 $ 303,875 $ 313,493 NOW accounts 474,080 462,694 471,364 496,934 489,668 Money market accounts 703,445 687,148 677,665 659,791 638,259 Savings accounts 192,954 203,372 213,250 220,497 224,732 Total core deposits 1,670,510 1,666,324 1,680,101 1,681,097 1,666,152 Certificates of deposit 587,559 536,720 516,152 499,227 442,056 Total $ 2,258,069 $ 2,203,044 $ 2,196,253 $ 2,180,324 $ 2,108,208





Non-GAAP Reconciliations

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, which include: the efficiency ratio; tangible book value; tangible book value per share; tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; net income excluding certain state income tax expense, adjustments for the change in federal tax law, and gain from the sale of premises and equipment; earnings per share ("EPS"), return on assets ("ROA"), and return on equity ("ROE") excluding certain state income tax expense, adjustments for the change in federal tax law, and gain from the sale of premises and equipment; and the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans excluding acquired loans. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios as presented are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain items and provides an alternative view of the Company's performance over time and in comparison to the Company's competitors. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of our efficiency ratio:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Noninterest expense $ 21,858 $ 21,883 $ 20,977 $ 43,741 $ 41,863 Net interest income $ 27,101 $ 26,272 $ 25,360 $ 53,373 $ 50,061 Plus noninterest income 5,085 5,613 4,459 10,698 8,721 Plus tax equivalent adjustment 282 281 378 565 764 Less gain on sale of premises and equipment — — — — 164 Net interest income plus noninterest income – as adjusted $ 32,468 $ 32,166 $ 30,197 $ 64,636 $ 59,382 Efficiency ratio 67.32 % 68.03 % 69.47 % 67.67 % 70.50 % Efficiency ratio (without adjustments) 67.91 % 68.63 % 70.35 % 68.27 % 71.22 %

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of tangible book value and tangible book value per share:

As of (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Total stockholders' equity $ 410,970 $ 414,195 $ 409,242 $ 401,553 $ 395,361 Less: goodwill, core deposit intangibles, net of taxes 28,284 28,690 29,125 29,589 30,083 Tangible book value (1) $ 382,686 $ 385,505 $ 380,117 $ 371,964 $ 365,278 Common shares outstanding 18,520,825 18,939,280 19,041,668 19,034,868 18,967,175 Tangible book value per share $ 20.66 $ 20.35 $ 19.96 $ 19.54 $ 19.26 Book value per share $ 22.19 $ 21.87 $ 21.49 $ 21.10 $ 20.84

(1) Tangible book value is equal to total stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of related deferred tax liabilities.

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of tangible equity to tangible assets:

As of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 (Dollars in thousands) Tangible equity(1) $ 382,686 $ 385,505 $ 380,117 $ 371,964 $ 365,278 Total assets 3,413,099 3,353,959 3,304,169 3,270,863 3,250,588 Less: goodwill, core deposit intangibles, net of taxes 28,284 28,690 29,125 29,589 30,083 Total tangible assets(2) $ 3,384,815 $ 3,325,269 $ 3,275,044 $ 3,241,274 $ 3,220,505 Tangible equity to tangible assets 11.31 % 11.59 % 11.61 % 11.48 % 11.34 %

(1) Tangible equity (or tangible book value) is equal to total stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of related deferred tax liabilities.

(2) Total tangible assets is equal to total assets less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of related deferred tax liabilities.

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of net income and earnings per share (EPS) as adjusted to exclude state tax expense rate change, federal tax law rate change, and gain from sale of premises and equipment:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 State tax expense adjustment (1) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 133 Change in federal tax law adjustment (2) — — 17,693 — 17,693 Gain from sale of premises and equipment — — — — (164 ) Total adjustments — — 17,693 — 17,662 Tax effect — — — — 49 Total adjustments, net of tax — — 17,693 — 17,711 Net income (loss) (GAAP) 8,041 7,790 (10,666 ) 15,831 (5,099 ) Net income (non-GAAP) $ 8,041 $ 7,790 $ 7,027 $ 15,831 $ 12,612 Per Share Data Average shares outstanding - basic 17,797,553 18,125,637 17,975,883 17,961,465 17,971,439 Average shares outstanding - diluted 18,497,334 18,880,476 17,975,883 18,689,584 17,971,439 Average shares outstanding - diluted (adjusted) (3) 18,497,334 18,880,476 18,689,894 18,689,584 18,655,048 Basic EPS EPS (GAAP) $ 0.45 $ 0.43 $ (0.59 ) $ 0.88 $ (0.28 ) Non-GAAP adjustment — — 0.98 — 0.98 EPS (non-GAAP) $ 0.45 $ 0.43 $ 0.39 $ 0.88 $ 0.70 Diluted EPS EPS (GAAP) $ 0.43 $ 0.41 $ (0.59 ) $ 0.84 $ (0.28 ) Non-GAAP adjustment — — 0.97 — 0.96 EPS (non-GAAP) $ 0.43 $ 0.41 $ 0.38 $ 0.84 $ 0.68 Average Balances Average assets $ 3,369,726 $ 3,321,811 $ 3,249,632 $ 3,345,769 $ 3,223,758 Average equity 410,943 412,868 405,993 411,905 403,708 ROA ROA (GAAP) 0.95 % 0.94 % (1.31 )% 0.95 % (0.32 )% Non-GAAP adjustment — % — % 2.17 % — % 1.10 % ROA (non-GAAP) 0.95 % 0.94 % 0.86 % 0.95 % 0.78 % ROE ROE (GAAP) 7.83 % 7.55 % (10.51 )% 7.69 % (2.53 )% Non-GAAP adjustment — % — % 17.43 % — % 8.78 % ROE (non-GAAP) 7.83 % 7.55 % 6.92 % 7.69 % 6.25 %

(1) State tax adjustment is a result of various revaluations of state deferred tax assets.

(2) Revaluation and related adjustments of net deferred tax assets due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

(3) Average shares outstanding - diluted were adjusted for the three and six months ended December 31, 2017 to included potentially dilutive shares not considered due to the corresponding net losses under GAAP.

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of the allowance for loan losses to total loans and the allowance for loan losses as adjusted to exclude acquired loans:

As of (Dollars in thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Total gross loans receivable (GAAP) $ 2,632,819 $ 2,587,816 $ 2,526,616 $ 2,446,823 $ 2,419,256 Less: acquired loans 236,389 253,695 271,801 288,847 311,508 Adjusted loans (non-GAAP) $ 2,396,430 $ 2,334,121 $ 2,254,815 $ 2,157,976 $ 2,107,748 Allowance for loan losses (GAAP) $ 21,419 $ 20,932 $ 21,060 $ 21,472 $ 21,090 Less: allowance for loan losses on acquired loans 199 295 483 459 566 Adjusted allowance for loan losses $ 21,220 $ 20,637 $ 20,577 $ 21,013 $ 20,524 Adjusted allowance for loan losses / Adjusted loans (non-GAAP) 0.89 % 0.88 % 0.91 % 0.97 % 0.97 %



