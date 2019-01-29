Market Trends Toward New Normal in Colgate-Palmolive, Mednax, The Cheesecake Factory, Avid Technology, XPO Logistics, and Pier 1 Imports — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Capital Review released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL), Mednax, Inc (NYSE:MD), The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE), Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID), XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO), and Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Capital Review, available for free download at the links above, examine Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL), Mednax, Inc (NYSE:MD), The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE), Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID), XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO), and Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed January 25th, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY (CL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Colgate-Palmolive's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Colgate-Palmolive reported revenue of $3,845.00MM vs $3,974.00MM (down 3.25%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.60 vs $0.69 (down 13.04%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Colgate-Palmolive reported revenue of $15,454.00MM vs $15,195.00MM (up 1.70%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.30 vs $2.74 (down 16.06%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 26th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.74. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.19 and is expected to report on January 24th, 2020.

-----------------------------------------

MEDNAX, INC (MD) REPORT OVERVIEW

Mednax's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Mednax reported revenue of $896.65MM vs $868.95MM (up 3.19%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.72 vs $0.71 (up 1.41%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Mednax reported revenue of $3,458.31MM vs $3,183.16MM (up 8.64%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.47 vs $3.52 (down 1.42%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.82. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.78 and is expected to report on February 7th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

THE CHEESECAKE FACTORY INCORPORATED (CAKE) REPORT OVERVIEW

The Cheesecake Factory's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, The Cheesecake Factory reported revenue of $580.88MM vs $555.39MM (up 4.59%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.63 vs $0.57 (up 10.53%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, The Cheesecake Factory reported revenue of $2,260.50MM vs $2,275.72MM (down 0.67%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.35 vs $2.91 (up 15.12%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 20th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.53. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.68 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC. (AVID) REPORT OVERVIEW

Avid Technology's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Avid Technology reported revenue of $104.05MM vs $105.27MM (down 1.16%) and basic earnings per share $0.02 vs $0.00. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Avid Technology reported revenue of $419.00MM vs $511.93MM (down 18.15%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.33 vs $1.20. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 21st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.50 and is expected to report on March 21st, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

XPO LOGISTICS, INC. (XPO) REPORT OVERVIEW

XPO Logistics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, XPO Logistics reported revenue of $4,335.10MM vs $3,887.10MM (up 11.53%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.81 vs $0.49 (up 65.31%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, XPO Logistics reported revenue of $15,380.80MM vs $14,619.40MM (up 5.21%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.72 vs $0.57 (up 377.19%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.12 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

PIER 1 IMPORTS, INC. (PIR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Pier 1 Imports' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended November 30th, 2018 vs November 30th, 2017, Pier 1 Imports reported revenue of $413.23MM vs $469.16MM (down 11.92%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.62 vs $0.09. For the twelve months ended February 28th, 2018 vs February 28th, 2017, Pier 1 Imports reported revenue of $1,798.52MM vs $1,828.45MM (down 1.64%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.14 vs $0.37 (down 62.16%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 17th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending February 28th, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.25 and is expected to report on April 17th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

