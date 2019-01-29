There were 69 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,558 in the last 365 days.

Campbell Soup Company Announces the Webcast of Its Second-Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results

CAMDEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan. 29, 2019-- Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) invites interested shareholders, investors, members of the media and consumers to listen to and view the slides accompanying its second-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings conference call, which will be webcast live over the Internet on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will follow the company’s second-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings release, which will be distributed earlier in the day.

   
WHAT: Campbell Soup Company Second-Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call
 

WHEN:

Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. ET

 
WHERE:

By Internet: investor.campbellsoupcompany.com By Telephone: U.S. and International: +1 (409) 350-3941, access code: 7291448

 
HOW: Simply log on to the above Web address or call the above phone number 10 minutes before the start of the call.
 

For those unable to participate in the live call, a replay of the broadcast will be available at the above website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call. The replay of the call will also be available from approx. 1 p.m. ET on February 27, 2019, through 11:59 p.m. ET, March 13, 2019, by dialing +1 (404) 537-3406, access code: 7291448.

Following its issuance on February 27, 2019, a copy of the earnings release will be available at the above website under the News and Events caption.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005221/en/

Source: Campbell Soup Company

INVESTOR CONTACT: Ken Gosnell (856) 342-6081 Ken_Gosnell@campbellsoup.com

MEDIA CONTACT: Thomas Hushen (856) 342-5227 Thomas_Hushen@campbellsoup.com

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.