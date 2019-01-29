Campbell Soup Company Announces the Webcast of Its Second-Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results
|Campbell Soup Company Second-Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call
Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. ET
By Internet: investor.campbellsoupcompany.com By Telephone: U.S. and International: +1 (409) 350-3941, access code: 7291448
|Simply log on to the above Web address or call the above phone number 10 minutes before the start of the call.
For those unable to participate in the live call, a replay of the
broadcast will be available at the above website approximately two hours
after the conclusion of the call. The replay of the call will also be
available from approx.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005221/en/
INVESTOR CONTACT: Ken Gosnell (856) 342-6081 Ken_Gosnell@campbellsoup.com
MEDIA CONTACT: Thomas Hushen (856) 342-5227 Thomas_Hushen@campbellsoup.com
