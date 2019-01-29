OLAH Healthcare Technology names Gregory Miller as Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tim Vogel, chairman of the Board of Directors of OLAH Healthcare Technology, announced the appointment of Gregory Miller as OLAH’s new chief executive officer effective January 1, 2019. Miller takes on the CEO responsibilities in addition to his day-to-day leadership and also serves as president of the company. A technology industry veteran, he joined OLAH as its president and COO in September 2017.



Gregory Miller, technology industry veteran, brings over 35 years of highly accomplished experience to his new role as CEO of OLAH Healthcare Technology.





OLAH provides enterprise decommissioning solutions for more than 300 hospitals and healthcare organizations across the country. OLAH works with clients to reduce application maintenance expenses, minimize risks of data mismanagement and HIPAA violations, and offer other IT solutions.

“Greg is a proven leader who will guide OLAH well during a pivotal time of rapid growth for the company,” said Vogel. “He is extremely skilled at translating a vision and executing strategy that will move OLAH forward as we continue to significantly drive down costs and reduce patient data privacy risks for healthcare providers.”

Miller brings over 35 years of highly accomplished experience to his new role. Prior to joining OLAH, he founded and/or held executive leadership positions in numerous private and public software and technology companies in the ERP, CRM, construction and healthcare industries. The majority of these organizations remain market leaders today.

“It’s exciting to be part of a company where we can extend OLAH’s market leadership in archiving labor and delivery systems to a leadership position in decommissioning all legacy healthcare IT systems,” said Miller. “OLAH is focused on addressing the business challenges related to archiving and decommissioning. Every hospital has a large inventory of legacy systems that represent a significant portion of their current IT support and maintenance budgets. In addition to the costs, these systems present privacy risks as they contain PHI (personal health information). OLAH is the first company to develop a comprehensive enterprise software solution to solve these problems so that healthcare providers can focus on proactive IT investments and delivering the best healthcare services available.”

About OLAH: Making healthcare decommissioning affordable, faster and more secure

As the market leader in decommissioning of hospital labor and delivery IT systems, OLAH Healthcare Technology offers turnkey enterprise solutions for the decommissioning and archival of numerous healthcare IT systems. From small legal archives to aligning legacy systems with M&A strategies, OLAH is a trusted technology partner for over 300 hospitals and health systems across North America, addressing clients’ business needs and requirements from start to finish. For more information, visit olahht.com .

Contact: Amy Johnson, VP of Marketing

(614) 676-0602

ajohnson@olahht.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7727c851-2c14-4e36-ac6f-5baa4169a316



