Renewal of the partnership between Corporation Financière M.R. and the SFL Westmount Financial Centre

After 15 years of profitable partnership, Corporation Financière M.R. and the SFL Westmount Financial Centre are continuing to build on their momentum.

Corporation Financière M.R. and the SFL Westmount Financial Centre, Montreal's leading wealth management firm for high net worth individuals and business leaders, are renewing their strategic partnership that has offered individuals and small/medium-sized local businesses more efficient and comprehensive financial services. The continuation of this union solidifies more than 15 years of relationship between the two companies, which employ qualified experts in the financial field. This change is perfectly in line with Corporation Financière M.R.’s growth plan, which aims to optimize the services and products offered to both companies’ clients.

The SFL Westmount Financial Centre, a member of the large SFL Wealth Management network, is associated with Desjardins Financial Security, which helps more than 5 million Canadians prepare for the unexpected and also plan for their retirement. Their product distribution and financial service networks are focused on wealth management. The association between Corporation Financière M.R. and the SFL Westmount Financial Centre is favourable for all individuals and entrepreneurs in Quebec.

Following the renewal of this unique partnership, which delighted co-founders and partners Émilie Rousseau and Alexandre Moïse, Corporation Financière M.R. and the SFL Westmount Financial Centre will gradually harmonize their brand images. The SFL Westmount Financial Centre’s new brand image, grandly unveiled on November 4th 2018, will gradually be adopted by Corporation Financière M.R. in order to showcase the ongoing partnership between the two companies.

Corporation Financière M.R.

Co-founded by partners Émilie Rousseau and Alexandre Moïse, Corporation Financière M.R. is a firm that serves individuals and entrepreneurs. The company offers a full range of financial, investment, and asset management products and services. This company provides leading edge support to individuals, including portfolio management, tax and legal optimization, wealth protection, retirement preparation, and estate and philanthropy services. It efficiently supports Quebec entrepreneurs with its services in group insurance, business transfers, HR assistance, group savings plans, and various types of insurance. As far as wealth management firms go, Corporation Financière M.R. is the leader of the pack.

Office

