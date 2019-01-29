Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within EOG Resources, Flowserve, Church & Dwight Co., Fitbit, Qudian Inc. Sponsored ADR, and Iconix Brand Group — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG), Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS), Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD), Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT), Qudian Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:QD), and Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



/EIN News/ -- Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

EOG DOWNLOAD: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=EOG

FLS DOWNLOAD: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=FLS

CHD DOWNLOAD: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=CHD

FIT DOWNLOAD: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=FIT

QD DOWNLOAD: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=QD

ICON DOWNLOAD: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=ICON

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG), Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS), Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD), Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT), Qudian Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:QD), and Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed January 25th, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

EOG RESOURCES, INC. (EOG) REPORT OVERVIEW

EOG Resources' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, EOG Resources reported revenue of $4,781.62MM vs $2,644.84MM (up 80.79%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.06 vs $0.17 (up 1,111.76%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, EOG Resources reported revenue of $11,208.32MM vs $7,650.63MM (up 46.50%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $4.49 vs -$1.98. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 27th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.69. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.82 and is expected to report on February 27th, 2019.

To read the full EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) report, download it here: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=EOG

-----------------------------------------

FLOWSERVE CORPORATION (FLS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Flowserve's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Flowserve reported revenue of $952.72MM vs $883.38MM (up 7.85%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.22 vs $0.36 (down 38.89%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Flowserve reported revenue of $3,660.83MM vs $3,990.49MM (down 8.26%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.02 vs $1.02 (down 98.04%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 21st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.50. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.19 and is expected to report on February 21st, 2019.

To read the full Flowserve Corporation (FLS) report, download it here: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=FLS

-----------------------------------------

CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC. (CHD) REPORT OVERVIEW

Church & Dwight Co.'s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Church & Dwight Co. reported revenue of $1,037.60MM vs $967.90MM (up 7.20%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.60 vs $0.53 (up 13.21%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Church & Dwight Co. reported revenue of $3,776.20MM vs $3,493.10MM (up 8.10%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.97 vs $1.78 (up 66.85%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 5th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.52. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.48 and is expected to report on February 5th, 2019.

To read the full Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) report, download it here: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=CHD

-----------------------------------------

FITBIT, INC. (FIT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Fitbit's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Fitbit reported revenue of $393.58MM vs $392.52MM (up 0.27%) and basic earnings per share -$0.01 vs -$0.48. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Fitbit reported revenue of $1,615.52MM vs $2,169.46MM (down 25.53%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.19 vs -$0.47. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 25th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.12. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.45 and is expected to report on February 25th, 2019.

To read the full Fitbit, Inc. (FIT) report, download it here: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=FIT

-----------------------------------------

QUDIAN INC. SPONSORED ADR (QD) REPORT OVERVIEW

Qudian Inc. Sponsored ADR's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Qudian Inc. Sponsored ADR reported revenue of $280.86MM vs $218.09MM (up 28.78%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.31 vs $1.36 (down 77.21%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Qudian Inc. Sponsored ADR reported revenue of $733.96MM vs $212.83MM (up 244.86%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.63 vs $1.07 (up 145.79%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 11th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

To read the full Qudian Inc. Sponsored ADR (QD) report, download it here: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=QD

-----------------------------------------

ICONIX BRAND GROUP, INC. (ICON) REPORT OVERVIEW

Iconix Brand Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Iconix Brand Group reported revenue of $46.22MM vs $53.17MM (down 13.06%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.20 vs -$9.67. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Iconix Brand Group reported revenue of $225.83MM vs $255.14MM (down 11.49%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$8.66 vs -$4.82. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 13th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

To read the full Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (ICON) report, download it here: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=ICON

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT MARKET SOURCE RESEARCH

Market Source Research delivers the key research reports that helps serious investors, registered brokers, professional traders, and personal investment advisers find reliable information in today's markets. Market Source Research's team is comprised of financial professionals, many of which hold Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designations and FINRA® BrokerCheck® certifications. Whether identifying emerging trends, or discovering new opportunity, the team at Market Source Research is dedicated to providing accurate, informative, and objective content that’s ahead of the curve. With insights on individual companies as well as sectors, readers get the industry's best available combination of big-picture perspective as well as granular detail.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Market Source Research's oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Market Source Research's roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Market Source Research have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Market Source Research's Compliance department by Phone, at +1 (704) 343-6361, or by E-mail at compliance@MarketSourceResearch.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Market Source Research, Market Source Research members, and/or Market Source Research affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Market Source Research makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Market Source Research has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Market Source Research is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Hugo Moreau, Media Department

Office: +1 (704) 343-6361

E-mail: media@MarketSourceResearch.com

© 2019 Market Source Research. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@MarketSourceResearch.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.