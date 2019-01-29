Two River Bancorp Reports Record 2018 Fourth Quarter and Annual Financial Results

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two River Bancorp (Nasdaq: TRCB) (the "Company"), the parent company of Two River Community Bank (the “Bank"), today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, highlighted by record net income, strong loan and deposit growth, and a 9.5% increase in tangible book value per share(1) from the prior year.



2018 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

(comparisons to respective prior year’s period)

Net income increased to $ 3.0 million, or $0. 35 per diluted share, from $335,000, or $0.04 per diluted share. The 2017 fourth quarter included a charge to income tax expense of $1.78 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, as part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. This charge impacted several metrics throughout the prior year’s quarter and annual results.

from $335,000, or $0.04 per diluted share. The 2017 fourth quarter included a charge to income tax expense of $1.78 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, as part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. This charge impacted several metrics throughout the prior year’s quarter and annual results. Excluding this one-time 2017 charge, 2018 fourth quarter net income increased 44.0% from 2017 fourth quarter net income of $2.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted share.

from 2017 fourth quarter net income of $2.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted share. Return on average assets of 1.10 %, up from 0.13%

Return on average equity of 10.52 %, up from 1.24%

Net interest income increased 8.5 % to $ 9.3 million

Net interest margin remained unchanged at 3.56 %

Efficiency ratio(2) was 60.69% compared to 59.96%

(comparisons to prior year)

Net income increased 72.3 % to a record $ 11.2 million, or $ 1.29 per diluted share. Net income for 2017 was impacted by the above-mentioned charge to income tax expense of $1.78 million, or $0.21 per diluted share.

Net income for 2017 was impacted by the above-mentioned charge to income tax expense of $1.78 million, or $0.21 per diluted share. Excluding the one-time 2017 charge, 2018 net income increased 35.3% from 2017 net income of $8.3 million, or $0.96 per diluted share.

from 2017 net income of $8.3 million, or $0.96 per diluted share. Return on average assets of 1.04 %, up from 0.66%

Return on average equity of 10.07 %, up from 6.22%

Net interest income increased 11.0 % to $ 36.1 million

Net interest margin improved to 3.58 %

Efficiency ratio (2) improved to 61.66 % compared to 63.02%

Total loans at December 31, 2018 were $ 921.3 million, an increase of $ 70.4 million, or 8.3 %

Total deposits at December 31, 2018 were $ 917.4 million, an increase of $ 55.8 million, or 6.5 %

Total assets increased to a record $ 1.096 billion, or 5.4%, compared to $1.040 billion

Tangible book value per share(1) increased to $11.43, compared to $10.44

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Information. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at end of release.

(2) Efficiency ratio represents the ratio of non-interest expense to the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

Management Commentary

William D. Moss, Chairman, President and CEO, stated, “2018 was an exceptional year for the Company. We reported solid bottom line improvement and book value appreciation, while still reinvesting in our infrastructure through the implementation of a new banking platform during the third quarter. Loan activity was strong during the fourth quarter, and we achieved an 8.3% growth in total loans for the year, despite an unanticipated high level of payoffs. This growth is due to solid, fundamental lending in the commercial real estate, construction and residential sectors, and our pipeline continues to remain strong as we enter 2019. Deposits grew by 6.5% in 2018, despite a highly competitive environment. Looking forward into 2019, we believe the initiatives put in place over the past several months have the Company poised to continue delivering solid bottom line improvements and continued returns for our shareholders.”

Dividend Information

On January 16, 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.055 per share, payable on February 28, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 6, 2019. This marks the Company’s 24th consecutive quarterly cash dividend payment.

Key Quarterly Performance Metrics

4th Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 2nd Qtr. 1st Qtr. 4th Qtr. 12 Mo. Ended 12 Mo. Ended 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 12/31/2018 12/31/2017 Net Income (in thousands) $3,046 $2,834 $2,650 $2,676

$335 $11,206 $6,502 Earnings per Common Share – Diluted $0.35 $0.33 $0.30 $0.31 $0.04 $1.29 $0.75 Return on Average Assets 1.10 % 1.04 % 1.00 % 1.04 % 0.13 % 1.04 % 0.66 % Return on Average Tangible Assets(1) 1.11 % 1.06 % 1.02 % 1.06 % 0.13 % 1.06 % 0.67 % Return on Average Equity 10.52 % 9.98 % 9.67 % 10.08 % 1.24 % 10.07 % 6.22 % Return on Average Tangible Equity(1) 12.49 % 11.90 % 11.57 % 12.12 % 1.49 % 12.03 % 7.52 % Net Interest Margin 3.56 % 3.55 % 3.59 % 3.63 % 3.56 % 3.58 % 3.53 % Efficiency Ratio(2) 60.69 % 61.78 % 62.59 % 61.59 % 59.96 % 61.66 % 63.02 % Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets 0.18 % 0.18 % 0.18 % 0.19 % 0.20 % 0.18 % 0.20 % Allowance as a % of Loans 1.24 % 1.26 % 1.26 % 1.26 % 1.25 % 1.24 % 1.25 % (1) Non-GAAP Financial Information. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at end of release.

(2) Efficiency ratio represents the ratio of non-interest expense to the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

Loan Composition

The components of the Company’s loan portfolio at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 are as follows:

(in thousands) December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 % Change Commercial and industrial $ 109,362 $ 101,371 7.9 % Real estate – construction 144,865 118,094 22.7 % Real estate – commercial 552,549 537,733 2.8 % Real estate – residential 84,123 64,238 31.0 % Consumer 31,144 30,203 3.1 % Unearned fees (742 ) (765 ) (3.0 ) % 921,301 850,874 8.3 % Allowance for loan losses (11,398 ) (10,668 ) 6.8 % Net Loans $ 909,903 $ 840,206 8.3 %



Deposit Composition

The components of the Company’s deposits at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 are as follows:

(in thousands) December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 % Change Non-interest-bearing $ 176,655 $ 167,297 5.6 % NOW accounts 193,347 232,673 (16.9 ) % Savings deposits 258,666 242,448 6.7 % Money market deposits 43,936 59,818 (26.6 ) % Listed service CD’s 39,807 44,436 (10.4 ) % Time deposits / IRA 130,863 74,183 76.4 % Wholesale deposits 74,080 40,702 82.0 % Total Deposits $ 917,354 $ 861,557 6.5 %

2018 Fourth Quarter Financial Review

Net Income

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2018 increased to $3.0 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share, compared to $335,000, or $0.04 per diluted common share, for the same period last year. The increase in net income was largely the result of the aforementioned $1.8 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, charge to income tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2017, resulting from the write-down of the Company’s deferred tax asset from 34% to 21% (the Company’s new corporate tax rate). Excluding this charge, 2018 fourth quarter net income increased 44.0% from 2017 fourth quarter net income of $2.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted share. Additionally, increases were achieved in both net interest and non-interest income coupled with both a lower loan loss provision and Federal corporate income tax rate.

On a linked quarter basis, fourth quarter 2018 net income increased 7.5% compared to the third quarter of 2018, primarily due to higher net interest income, a lower loan loss provision and a decrease in non-interest expenses.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 was $9.3 million, an increase of 8.5% compared to $8.5 million in the corresponding prior year period. This was largely due to an increase of $79.9 million, or 8.4%, in average interest-earning assets, primarily attributable to growth in the loan portfolio.

On a linked quarter basis, net interest income increased $150,000, or 1.6%, from $9.1 million.

Net Interest Margin

Despite higher costs of funds, the Company reported a net interest margin of 3.56% for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 3.55% in the third quarter of 2018 and 3.56% reported for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 increased slightly to $1.4 million, compared to $1.3 million in the corresponding prior year period. This was largely due to higher other loan fees, primarily due to loan prepayment fees, and higher gains from the sale of SBA loans, partially offset by lower residential mortgage banking revenue and service fees on deposit accounts.

On a linked quarter basis, non-interest income remained largely unchanged from the third quarter of 2018, as higher residential mortgage banking revenue and gains from the sale of SBA loans were offset by lower loan prepayment fees.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 totaled $6.4 million, an increase of $528,000, or 8.9%, from the $5.9 million reported in the corresponding period in 2017. This was primarily due to salary increases, new hires within the lending and deposit teams, and higher data processing expenses, mainly due to one-time final costs resulting from the implementation of the new banking platform. The Company’s efficiency ratio was 60.69% for the quarter, compared to 59.96% for the same period in 2017.

On a linked quarter basis, non-interest expense remained largely unchanged.

Provision for Loan Losses

During the quarter, no provision for loan losses was recorded, compared to $675,000 in the same prior year period, largely due to a decline in the Company’s historical loan loss rates. The Company also had $8,000 in net loan recoveries during the quarter, compared to $230,000 in net loan charge-offs during the same period last year.

2018 Annual Financial Review

Net Income

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 increased 72.3% to $11.2 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, compared to $6.5 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, in the prior year. Excluding the effect of the previously mentioned deferred tax asset write-down in 2017, net income increased 35.3% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. This increase was largely due to both higher net interest and non-interest income and a lower loan loss provision coupled with a lower Federal corporate income tax rate.

For the full year of 2018, the Company recorded a $216,000 tax benefit related to the accounting treatment of equity-based compensation, as compared to a benefit of $191,000 for the same period last year.

At the present time, the Company is anticipating a 2019 effective tax rate of 28%.

Net Interest Income

For the year ended December 31, 2018, net interest income increased 11.0% to $36.1 million from $32.5 million in the prior year. This was largely due to an increase of $87.5 million, or 9.5%, in average interest-earning assets, primarily attributable to growth in the loan portfolio.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 increased to 3.58%, compared to 3.53% in the prior year, primarily due to higher yielding interest-earning assets coupled with an increase in average non-interest-bearing demand deposits, which were partially offset by higher cost of funds.

Non-Interest Income

For the year ended December 31, 2018, non-interest income increased $72,000, or 1.3%, to $5.5 million from the prior year. This was largely due to higher gains on the sale of SBA loans, service fees on deposit accounts and other loan fees. Mortgage banking revenues were $1.3 million during 2018, compared to $1.6 million in the prior year. The slowdown in residential lending activity was mainly due to the change in the mix of mortgage originations to more portfolio adjustable rate products versus saleable fixed rate mortgages, coupled with higher interest rates and tighter competition.

Non-Interest Expense

For the year ended December 31, 2018, non-interest expense increased $1.7 million, or 7.3%, to $25.7 million compared to the same prior year period. The Company’s efficiency ratio for the year ended December 31, 2018 improved to 61.66%, compared to 63.02% for the same period in 2017.

Provision for Loan Losses

For the year ended December 31, 2018, a provision for loan losses of $775,000 was expensed, compared to $1,530,000 in the prior year, with the majority of the provision due to loan growth. The Company also had $45,000 in net loan charge-offs during the year, compared to $427,000 during the same period last year.

Allowance for Loan Losses

As of December 31, 2018, the Company's allowance for loan losses was $11.4 million, compared to $10.7 million as of December 31, 2017. The loss allowance as a percentage of total loans was 1.24% at December 31, 2018 compared to 1.25% at December 31, 2017.

Financial Condition / Balance Sheet

At December 31, 2018, the Company maintained capital ratios that were in excess of regulatory standards for well capitalized institutions. The Company's Tier 1 capital to average assets ratio was 9.10%, its common equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets ratio was 10.14%, its Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets ratio was 10.14%, and its total capital to risk weighted assets ratio was 12.34%.

Total assets as of December 31, 2018 were $1.096 billion, compared to $1.040 billion at December 31, 2017.

Total loans as of December 31, 2018 were $921.3 million, compared to $850.9 million at December 31, 2017.

Total deposits as of December 31, 2018 were $917.4 million, compared to $861.6 million as of December 31, 2017. Core checking deposits at December 31, 2018 were $370.0 million, compared to $400.0 million at December 31, 2017. Our balances at year-end 2017 included a high level of prepaid real estate taxes resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The Company continues to focus on building core checking account deposit relationships, which can vary from quarter to quarter due to seasonality in municipal depository relationships.

Asset Quality

The Company's non-performing assets were unchanged at $2.0 million at both December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, compared to $2.1 million at December 31, 2017. Non-performing assets to total assets was 0.18% at both December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, compared to 0.20% at December 31, 2017.

Non-accrual loans were $1.4 million at both December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018 and $2.1 million at December 31, 2017. OREO was $585,000 at December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, compared to no OREO at December 31, 2017.

Troubled debt restructured loan balances amounted to $7.7 million at December 31, 2018, with all but $877,000 performing. This compared to $6.6 million at September 30, 2018 and $7.1 million at December 31, 2017.

About the Company

Two River Bancorp is the holding company for Two River Community Bank, which is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey. Two River Community Bank operates 13 branches along with two loan production offices throughout Monmouth, Union, and Ocean Counties, New Jersey. More information about Two River Community Bank and Two River Bancorp is available at www.tworiver.bank .

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management's confidence and strategies and management's current views and expectations about new and existing programs and products, relationships, opportunities, technology and market conditions. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as "continue," "expect," "look," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "will," "should," "projects," "strategy," or similar statements. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements, and no reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statement. Factors that may cause results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, unanticipated changes in the financial markets and the direction of interest rates; volatility in earnings due to certain financial assets and liabilities held at fair value; competition levels; loan and investment prepayments differing from our assumptions; insufficient allowance for credit losses; a higher level of loan charge-offs and delinquencies than anticipated; material adverse changes in our operations or earnings; a decline in the economy in our market areas; changes in relationships with major customers; changes in effective income tax rates; higher or lower cash flow levels than anticipated; inability to hire or retain qualified employees; a decline in the levels of deposits or loss of alternate funding sources; a decrease in loan origination volume or an inability to close loans currently in the pipeline; changes in laws and regulations; adoption, interpretation and implementation of accounting pronouncements; operational risks, including the risk of fraud by employees, customers or outsiders; unanticipated effects of our new banking platform; and the inability to successfully implement or expand new lines of business or new products and services. For a list of other factors which would affect our results, see the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those risk factors identified in the "Risk Factor" section and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company assumes no obligation for updating any such forward-looking statements at any time, except as required by law.





TWO RIVER BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

For the Three Months and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2018 2017 2018 2017 INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 11,006 $ 9,438 $ 41,726 $ 35,801 Securities: Taxable 314 273 1,175 988 Tax-exempt 266 270 1,108 1,101 Interest-bearing deposits 190 93 483 350 Total Interest Income 11,776 10,074 44,492 38,240 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 2,231 1,193 7,154 4,363 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 15 16 58 66 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") and other borrowings 112 171 494 620 Subordinated debt 165 165 660 658 Total Interest Expense 2,523 1,545 8,366 5,707 Net Interest Income 9,253 8,529 36,126 32,533 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES - 675 775 1,530 Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 9,253 7,854 35,351 31,003 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Service fees on deposit accounts 167 237 880 772 Mortgage banking 302 325 1,288 1,583 Other loan fees 276 186 902 588 Earnings from investment in bank owned life insurance 130 133 525 544 Gain on sale of SBA loans 276 235 1,197 1,052 Other income 219 227 739 920 Total Non-Interest Income 1,370 1,343 5,531 5,459 NON-INTEREST EXPENSES: Salaries and employee benefits 4,022 3,492 15,941 14,046 Occupancy and equipment 1,048 1,026 4,147 4,241 Professional 343 395 1,603 1,497 Insurance 62 58 242 216 FDIC insurance and assessments 123 113 497 467 Advertising 80 105 360 450 Data processing 228 147 738 553 Outside services fees 75 126 325 473 OREO expenses, impairment and sales, net 13 4 5 48 Loan workout expenses 20 59 144 233 Other operating 433 394 1,684 1,718 Total Non-Interest Expenses 6,447 5,919 25,686 23,942 Income before Income Taxes 4,176 3,278 15,196 12,520 Income Tax Expense 1,130 2,943 3,990 6,018 Net Income $ 3,046 $ 335 $ 11,206 $ 6,502 Earnings Per Common Share: Basic $ 0.36 $ 0.04 $ 1.32 $ 0.78 Diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.04 $ 1.29 $ 0.75 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 8,536 8,420 8,508 8,388 Diluted 8,693 8,673 8,702 8,658







TWO RIVER BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share data) December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 24,067 $ 29,575 Interest-bearing deposits in bank 24,059 18,644 Cash and cash equivalents 48,126 48,219 Securities available for sale 24,407 28,684 Securities held to maturity 47,455 58,002 Equity securities 2,451 2,448 Restricted investments, at cost 6,082 5,430 Loans held for sale 1,496 2,581 Loans 921,301 850,874 Allowance for loan losses (11,398 ) (10,668 ) Net loans 909,903 840,206 OREO 585 - Bank owned life insurance 22,097 21,573 Premises and equipment, net 5,917 6,239 Accrued interest receivable 2,583 2,554 Goodwill 18,109 18,109 Other assets 7,208 5,753 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,096,419 $ 1,039,798 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 176,655 $ 167,297 Interest-bearing 740,699 694,260 Total Deposits 917,354 861,557 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 19,402 27,120 FHLB and other borrowings 22,500 25,800 Subordinated debt 9,923 9,888 Accrued interest payable 119 70 Other liabilities 10,623 8,792 Total Liabilities 979,921 933,227 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, no par value; 6,500,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, no par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; Issued – 8,935,437 and 8,782,124 at December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively Outstanding – 8,606,992 and 8,470,030 at December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively 80,481 79,678 Retained earnings 39,109 29,593 Treasury stock, at cost; 328,445 and 312,094 shares at December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively (2,647 ) (2,396 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (445 ) (304 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 116,498 106,571 TOTAL LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,096,419 $ 1,039,798

TWO RIVER BANCORP

Selected Consolidated Financial Data (Unaudited) Selected Consolidated Earnings Data (in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Selected Consolidated Earnings Data: 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Total Interest Income $ 11,776 $ 11,342 $ 10,074 $ 44,492 $ 38,240 Total Interest Expense 2,523 2,239 1,545 8,366 5,707 Net Interest Income 9,253 9,103 8,529 36,126 32,533 Provision for Loan Losses - 150 675 775 1,530 Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 9,253 8,953 7,854 35,351 31,003 Other Non-Interest Income 1,370 1,355 1,343 5,531 5,459 Other Non-Interest Expenses 6,447 6,461 5,919 25,686 23,942 Income before Income Taxes 4,176 3,847 3,278 15,196 12,520 Income Tax Expense 1,130 1,013 2,943 3,990 6,018 Net Income $ 3,046 $ 2,834 $ 335 $ 11,206 $ 6,502 Per Common Share Data: Basic Earnings $ 0.36 $ 0.33 $ 0.04 $ 1.32 $ 0.78 Diluted Earnings $ 0.35 $ 0.33 $ 0.04 $ 1.29 $ 0.75 Book Value $ 13.54 $ 13.27 $ 12.58 $ 13.54 $ 12.58 Tangible Book Value(1) $ 11.43 $ 11.16 $ 10.44 $ 11.43 $ 10.44 Average Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands): Basic 8,536 8,513 8,420 8,508 8,388 Diluted 8,693 8,700 8,673 8,702 8,658

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Information. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at end of release.

Selected Period End Balances (in thousands) Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Total Assets $ 1,096,419 $ 1,086,299 $ 1,055,527 $ 1,042,277 $ 1,039,798 Investment Securities and Restricted Stock 80,395 91,296 94,449 96,251 94,564 Total Loans 921,301 900,895 890,369 872,327 850,874 Allowance for Loan Losses (11,398 ) (11,390 ) (11,201 ) (10,962 ) (10,668 ) Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets 18,109 18,109 18,109 18,109 18,109 Total Deposits

917,354 905,745 880,879 870,904 861,557 Repurchase Agreements 19,402 22,153 19,878 18,472 27,120 FHLB and Other Borrowings 22,500 24,500 24,500 24,500 25,800 Subordinated Debt 9,923 9,914 9,905 9,896 9,888 Shareholders' Equity 116,498 113,891 111,347 108,980 106,571





Asset Quality Data (by Quarter) (dollars in thousands) Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Nonaccrual Loans $ 1,390 $ 1,390 $ 1,930 $ 1,972 $ 2,070 OREO 585 585 - - - Total Non-Performing Assets 1,975 1,975 1,930 1,972 2,070 Troubled Debt Restructured Loans: Performing 6,842 5,678 5,831 5,965 6,053 Non-Performing 877 877 877 878 994 Non-Performing Loans to Total Loans 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.22 % 0.23 % 0.24 % Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets 0.18 % 0.18 % 0.18 % 0.19 % 0.20 % Allowance as a % of Loans 1.24 % 1.26 % 1.26 % 1.26 % 1.25 %





Capital Ratios

December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 CET 1 Capital

to Risk Weighted

Assets Ratio Tier 1

Capital

to

Average

Assets

Ratio Tier 1

Capital

to Risk

Weighted

Assets Ratio Total

Capital

to Risk Weighted

Assets

Ratio CET 1 Capital

to Risk Weighted

Assets Ratio Tier 1

Capital

to

Average Assets

Ratio Tier 1

Capital

to Risk Weighted

Assets Ratio Total

Capital to

Risk Weighted

Assets

Ratio Two River Bancorp 10.14 % 9.10 % 10.14 % 12.34 % 9.68 % 8.85 % 9.68 % 11.93 % Two River Community Bank 11.09 % 9.95 % 11.09 % 12.26 % 10.66 % 9.76 % 10.66 % 11.82 % "Well capitalized" institution (under prompt corrective action regulations.)* 6.50 % 5.00 % 8.00 % 10.00 % 6.50 % 5.00 % 8.00 % 10.00 % *Applies to Bank only. For the Company to be “well capitalized,” the Tier 1 Capital to Risk Weighted Assets has to be at least 6.00%.







Net Loan Charge-offs (dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended





Twelve Months Ended

Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries): Charge-offs $ - $ - $ (13 ) $ (115 ) $ (239 ) $ (128 ) $ (488 ) Recoveries 8 39 27 9 9 83 61 Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries $ 8 $ 39 $ 14 $ (106 ) $ (230 ) $ (45 ) $ (427 ) Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (annualized) 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.01 % (0.05 )% (0.11 )% (0.01 )% (0.05 )%





Three Month Consolidated Average Balance Sheets & Yields With Resultant Interest and Average Rates

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 ASSETS Interest / Average Interest / Average Interest-Earning Assets: Average

Balance Income

Expense

Yield /

Rate

Average

Balance

Income

Expense Yield /

Rate Interest-bearing due from banks $ 33,631 $ 190 2.25 % $ 28,598 $ 93 1.29 % Investment securities 86,759 580 2.67 % 93,841 543 2.31 % Loans, net of unearned fees(1) (2) 910,716 11,006 4.79 % 828,725 9,438 4.52 % Total Interest-Earning Assets 1,031,106 11,776 4.53 % 951,164 10,074 4.20 % Non-Interest-Earning Assets: Allowance for loan losses (11,507 ) (10,326 ) All other assets 83,231 79,802 Total Assets $ 1,102,830 $ 1,020,640 LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-Bearing Liabilities: NOW deposits $ 206,239 419 0.81 % $ 215,563 276 0.51 % Savings deposits 262,758 593 0.90 % 247,655 326 0.52 % Money market deposits 45,746 24 0.21 % 63,284 27 0.17 % Time deposits 233,548 1,195 2.03 % 147,035 564 1.52 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 19,750 15 0.30 % 22,103 16 0.29 % FHLB and other borrowings 23,174 112 1.92 % 31,199 171 2.17 % Subordinated debt 9,920 165 6.65 % 9,885 165 6.68 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 801,135 2,523 1.25 % 736,724 1,545 0.83 % Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Demand deposits 176,114 167,945 Other liabilities 10,751 8,593 Total Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities 186,865 176,538 Stockholders’ Equity 114,830 107,378 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 1,102,830 $ 1,020,640 NET INTEREST INCOME $ 9,253 $ 8,529 NET INTEREST SPREAD(3) 3.28 % 3.37 % NET INTEREST MARGIN(4) 3.56 % 3.56 %

(1) Included in interest income on loans are net unearned loan fees.

(2) Includes non-performing loans.

(3) The interest rate spread is the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning and the weighted average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(4) The interest rate margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest earning assets.

Twelve Month Consolidated Average Balance Sheets & Yields With Resultant Interest and Average Rates Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (dollars in thousands) December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Interest /

Income

Expense Interest /

Income

Expense ASSETS Average

Balance Average Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Average

Yield /

Rate Interest-Earning Assets: Interest-bearing due from banks $ 24,861 $ 483 1. 95 % $ 33,255 $ 350 1.05 % Investment securities 93,352 2,283 2.45 % 94,052 2,089 2.22 % Loans, net of unearned fees(1) (2) 890,304 41,726 4.69 % 793,671 35,801 4.51 % Total Interest-Earning Assets 1,008,517 44,492 4.41 % 920,978 38,240 4.15 % Non-Interest-Earning Assets: Allowance for loan losses (11,201 ) (9,933 ) All other assets 76,475 79,850 Total Assets $ 1,073,791 $ 990,895 LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-Bearing Liabilities: NOW deposits $ 215,964 1,356 0.63 % $ 201,490 958 0.48 % Savings deposits 260,216 2,008 0.77 % 256,222 1,330 0.52 % Money market deposits 51,481 94 0.18 % 63,093 107 0.17 % Time deposits 201,366 3,696 1.84 % 135,326 1,968 1.45 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 19,738 58 0.29 % 22,066 66 0.30 % FHLB and other borrowings 25,932 494 1.91 % 26,544 620 2.34 % Subordinated debt 9,907 660 6.67 % 9,872 658 6.67 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 784,604 8,366 1.07 % 714,613 5,707 0.80 % Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Demand deposits 168,388 163,707 Other liabilities 9,512 8,003 Total Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities 177,900 171,710 Shareholders’ Equity 111,287 104,572 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 1,073,791 $ 990,895 NET INTEREST INCOME $ 36,126 $ 32,533 NET INTEREST SPREAD(3) 3.34 % 3.35 % NET INTEREST MARGIN(4) 3.58 % 3.53 %

(1) Included in interest income on loans are net unearned loan fees.

(2) Includes non-performing loans.

(3) The interest rate spread is the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning and the weighted average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(4) The interest rate margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest earning assets.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The press release contains certain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting policies in the United States (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures are "book value per common share," "tangible book value per common share," "return on average tangible assets," and "return on average tangible equity." This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Our management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of our performance because it believes these measures are material and will be used as a measure of our performance by investors.

(in thousands, except per share data)



As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the

Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Total shareholders' equity $ 116,498 $ 113,891 $ 111,347 $ 108,980 $ 106,571 $ 116,498 $ 106,571 Less: goodwill and other tangibles (18,109 ) (18,109 ) (18,109 ) (18,109 ) (18,109 ) (18,109 ) (18,109 ) Tangible common shareholders’ equity $ 98,389 $ 95,782 $ 93,238 $ 90,871 $ 88,462 $ 98,389 $ 88,462 Common shares outstanding 8,607 8,584 8,555 8,525 8,470 8,607 8,470 Book value per common share $ 13.54 $ 13.27 $ 13.02 $ 12.78 $ 12.58 $ 13.54 $ 12.58 Book value per common share $ 13.54 $ 13.27 $ 13.02 $ 12.78 $ 12.58 $ 13.54 $ 12.58 Effect of intangible assets (2.11 ) (2.11 ) (2.12 ) (2.12 ) (2.14 ) (2.11 ) (2.14 ) Tangible book value per common share $ 11.43 $ 11.16 $ 10.90 $ 10.66 $ 10.44 $ 11.43 $ 10.44 Return on average assets 1.10 % 1.04 % 1.00 % 1.04 % 0.13 % 1.04 % 0.66 % Effect of average intangible assets 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.02 % - 0.02 % 0.01 % Return on average tangible assets 1.11 % 1.06 % 1.02 % 1.06 % 0.13 % 1.06 % 0.67 % Return on average equity 10.52 % 9.98 % 9.67 % 10.08 % 1.24 % 10.07 % 6.22 % Effect of average intangible assets 1.97 % 1.91 % 1.91 %

2.04 % 0.25 % 1.96 % 1.30 % Return on average tangible equity 12.49 % 11.90 % 11.57 % 12.12 % 1.49 % 12.03 % 7.52 %



