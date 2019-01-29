ShotSpotter Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Conference Call for Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET

NEWARK, Calif., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI), the leader in gunshot detection solutions that help law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate and deter gun violence, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



/EIN News/ -- ShotSpotter management will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Tuesday, February 19, 2019

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in: +1 (877) 451-6152

International dial-in: +1 (201) 389-0879

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode simultaneously and available for replay via the investor relations page of the company’s website at www.shotspotter.com.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will

register your name and organization.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 19, 2019.

U.S. replay dial-in: +1 (844) 512-2921

International replay dial-in: +1 (412) 317-6671

Replay ID: 13687056

About ShotSpotter, Inc.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) provides precision-policing solutions for law enforcement to help deter gun violence and make cities, campuses and facilities safer. The company’s flagship product, ShotSpotter® Flex™, is the leading gunshot detection, location and forensic system trusted by more than 90 cities. ShotSpotter® Missions™ (formerly HunchLab) uses artificial intelligence-driven analysis to help strategically plan patrol missions and tactics for maximum crime deterrence.

Company Contact:

Alan Stewart, CFO

ShotSpotter, Inc.

+1 (510) 794-3100

astewart@shotspotter.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

Matt Glover

Liolios

+1 (949) 574-3860

SSTI@liolios.com

JoAnn Horne

Market Street Partners

+1 (415) 445-3240

jhorne@marketstreetpartners.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.