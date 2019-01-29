Global Metal Packaging (Alloys, Steel, Aluminium, Tin & Iron) Market 2016-2019 & 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Metal Packaging Market Analysis 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Metal Packaging plays an important role in the process of packaging and preservation. Globally, metal packaging has been witnessing a strong growth over the past few years on account of increasing health consciousness among consumers. Use of cans is one of the most widely used types of metal packaging and it has become an important part of the human diet in developed and developing countries.



Properties like rise in packaged food intake, and beverages, particularly the increased consumption and use of canned fruits and vegetables and the trend towards 'on-the-go' lifestyles among progressively time-poor consumers are driving the market growth.



Though, increasing awareness of environmental concerns, and the adoption of new regulatory necessities on packaging recycling are restraining the market. Rise in demand for food market has triggered the metal can manufacturers to invest in design which acts as the growth opportunities in the market.



Based on end user, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals segment is expanding with advancement and research in the industry which have resulted in the introduction of new drugs, with greater performance compared to their predecessors.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Metal Packaging Market, By Product Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Food & Beverage Cans

5.3 Caps & Closures

5.4 Drums & Barrels

5.5 Paint Cans and Pails

5.6 Aerosol

5.7 Tubes

5.8 Trays

5.9 Industrial Cans

5.10 Canisters

5.11 Funnel Bottles

5.12 Lids

5.13 Foils

5.14 Tins & Boxes

5.15 Containers

5.16 Coating Type



6 Global Metal Packaging Market, By Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Alloys

6.3 Steel

6.4 Aluminum

6.5 Tin

6.6 Iron



7 Global Metal Packaging Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Chemical

7.3 Food

7.4 Beverage

7.5 Personal Care

7.6 Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals

7.7 Household & Consumer

7.8 Industrial

7.9 Tobacco



8 Global Metal Packaging Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.4 South America

8.5 Middle East & Africa



9 Strategic Benchmarking



10 Vendors Landscape

10.1 Toyo Seikan Group

10.2 Rexam PLC

10.3 Greif Inc

10.4 Crown Holdings

10.5 Alcoa Inc.

10.6 Amcor Ltd

10.7 Ardagh Group

10.8 Sligan Holdings

10.9 CPMC Holdings

10.10 CCL industries

10.11 Tin YI Industrial Corporation

10.12 Sonoco Products

10.13 Bway Corporation

10.14 Ball Corporation

10.15 Reynolds Group Holdings

10.16 Tata steel packaging



