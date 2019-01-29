Whitestone REIT Announces Tax Characteristics of 2018 Distributions

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) today released the Federal income tax treatment of 2018 cash distributions to holders of common shares (CUSIP 966084204). The final classifications of the distributions for 2018, which will be reported on Form 1099-DIV, are as follows:



Dividends (2) 12/31/2017 1/2/2018 1/11/2018 $0.095 $0.037098 $0.032740 $0.013930 $0.025162 $0.037098 2/2/2018 2/5/2018 2/14/2018 $0.095 $0.037098 $0.032740 $0.013930 $0.025162 $0.037098 3/1/2018 3/2/2018 3/13/2018 $0.095 $0.037098 $0.032740 $0.013930 $0.025162 $0.037098 4/2/2018 4/3/2018 4/12/2018 $0.095 $0.037098 $0.032740 $0.013930 $0.025162 $0.037098 5/1/2018 5/2/2018 5/11/2018 $0.095 $0.037098 $0.032740 $0.013930 $0.025162 $0.037098 6/1/2018 6/4/2018 6/13/2018 $0.095 $0.037098 $0.032740 $0.013930 $0.025162 $0.037098 7/2/2018 7/3/2018 7/12/2018 $0.095 $0.037098 $0.032740 $0.013930 $0.025162 $0.037098 8/1/2018 8/2/2018 8/14/2018 $0.095 $0.037098 $0.032740 $0.013930 $0.025162 $0.037098 9/3/2018 9/4/2018 9/14/2018 $0.095 $0.037098 $0.032740 $0.013930 $0.025162 $0.037098 10/1/2018 10/2/2018 10/12/2018 $0.095 $0.037098 $0.032740 $0.013930 $0.025162 $0.037098 11/1/2018 11/2/2018 11/13/2018 $0.095 $0.037098 $0.032740 $0.013930 $0.025162 $0.037098 12/3/2018 12/4/2018 12/13/2018 $0.095 $0.037098 $0.032740 $0.013930 $0.025162 $0.037098 2018 Total $1.140 $0.445180 $0.392880 $0.167165 $0.301939 $0.445180

(1) Represents additional characterization of, and is included in, "Total Capital Gain Distribution."

(2) Represents dividends eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction under Section 199A, and is included in "Ordinary Dividends."

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Whitestone REIT cash distributions. For additional information, contact Whitestone REIT's Investor Relations Department.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "e-commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone’s optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located. Whitestone's properties are primarily located in business-friendly Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, which are among the fastest growing U.S. population centers with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth.

Whitestone’s forward-thinking business model has produced industry leading compound annual growth rates in excess of 20% in revenues, property net operating income, funds from operations and net income since its IPO in 2010. As of January 25, 2019, Whitestone's total shareholder return ranks #1 of 17, #1 of 17, and #1 of 16, of the U.S. public shopping center REITs for the one-year, three-year, and five-year periods, respectively.(1) For additional information, visit www.whitestonereit.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). The Company intends for all such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, as applicable. Such information is subject to certain risks and uncertainties, as well as known and unknown risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Therefore, such statements are not intended to be a guarantee of our performance in future periods. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the Company's use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “goals” or similar words or phrases that are predictions of future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters.

The following are some of the factors that could cause the Company's actual results and its expectations to differ materially from those described in the Company's forward-looking statements: the Company's ability to meet its long-term goals, its assumptions regarding its earnings guidance, including its ability to execute effectively its acquisition and disposition strategy, to continue to execute its development pipeline on schedule and at the expected costs, and its ability to grow its NOI as expected, which could be impacted by a number of factors, including, among other things, its ability to continue to renew leases or re-let space on attractive terms and to otherwise address its leasing rollover; its ability to successfully identify, finance and consummate suitable acquisitions, and the impact of such acquisitions, including financing developments, capitalization rates and internal rates of return; the Company’s ability to reduce or otherwise effectively manage its general and administrative expenses; the Company’s ability to fund from cash flows or otherwise distributions to its shareholders at current rates or at all; current adverse market and economic conditions; lease terminations or lease defaults; the impact of competition on the Company's efforts to renew existing leases; changes in the economies and other conditions of the specific markets in which the Company operates; economic, legislative and regulatory changes, including the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017; the success of the Company's real estate strategies and investment objectives; the Company's ability to continue to qualify as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended; and other factors detailed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company cannot guarantee the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and the Company does not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Whitestone REIT:

Kevin Reed

Director of Investor Relations

(713) 435-2219

kreed@whitestonereit.com

(1) Whitestone REIT Total Shareholder Return as compared to its peers according to the SNL Public REIT Market Data based on closing prices on January 25, 2019. Peers include: Regency Centers Corp., Cedar Realty Trust Inc., Retail Opportunity Investments, Weingarten Realty Investors, Saul Centers Inc., Urban Edge Properties, Federal Realty Investment, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc., RPT Realty, Retail Properties of America, Kite Realty Group Trust, Acadia Realty Trust, Wheeler REIT Inc., Brixmor Property Group Inc., Kimco Realty Corp., and Site Centers Corp.



