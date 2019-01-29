Aravive to Host Key Opinion Leader Breakfast Symposium on AVB-S6-500 and the GAS6-AXL Pathway on February 5, 2019

HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) symposium focused on the GAS6-AXL pathway and its role in cancer, as well as the clinical development landscape of GAS6-AXL targeted agents in oncology and fibrosis. Aravive management will also provide an overview of its anticipated development strategy for AVB-S6-500. The event will take place on Tuesday, February 5th from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. ET in New York, NY and will include a live and archived webcast.



Katherine Fuh, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Center for Reproductive Health Sciences, Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology, Washington University School of Medicine Greg Lemke, PhD, Professor, Molecular Neurobiology Laboratory, Françoise Gilot-Salk Chair, Salk Institute for Biological Studies Amato J. Giaccia, PhD, Aravive Co-founder, Director, Jack, Lulu and Sam Willson Professor of Cancer Biology, Department of Radiation Oncology, Division of Radiation Biology, Stanford University School of Medicine

The webcast of the presentation will be available under “Presentations, Events, and Webcasts” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.aravive.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Aravive website for 90 days following the event.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies that target important survival pathways for cancer. Aravive’s lead candidate, AVB-S6-500, is a novel, high-affinity, soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL. AXL receptor signaling plays an important role in multiple types of malignancies by promoting metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments, and immune suppression. Aravive has initiated the Phase 1b portion of a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of AVB-S6-500 combined with standard of care therapies in patients with platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, and intends to expand development into additional tumor types. For more information, please visit www.aravive.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended), express or implied, concerning the Company's goals, intentions and expectations as to future plans or events, including statements regarding the Company’s intention to expand development in 2019 into additional tumor types. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: the Company’s ability to expand development in 2019 into additional tumor types, the anticipated development strategy for AVB-S6-500 being successful, AVB-S6-500’s ability to have favorable results in clinical trials or receive regulatory approval, including its ability to meet the primary and secondary endpoint for the Phase 1b portion of the clinical trial and show a clinical benefit; potential delays in the Company's clinical trials due to regulatory requirements or difficulty identifying qualified investigators or enrolling patients; the risk that AVB-S6-500 may cause serious side effects or have properties that delay or prevent regulatory approval or limit its commercial potential; the risk that the Company may encounter difficulties in manufacturing AVB-S6-500; if AVB-S6-500 is approved, risks associated with its market acceptance, including pricing and reimbursement; potential difficulties enforcing the Company's intellectual property rights; the Company's reliance on its licensor of intellectual property and financing needs. The foregoing review of important factors that could cause actual events to differ from expectations should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with statements that are included herein and elsewhere, including the risk factors included in the Company's proxy statement/prospectus/information statement filed with the SEC on September 6, 2018, the Company's Form S-4 filed with the SEC on August 3, 2018, as subsequently amended, Annual Report on Form 10-K and Form 10-K/A for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, and recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, each as filed with or furnished to the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investors:

Mike Zanoni

Endurance Advisors

mzanoni@enduranceadvisors.com

610-442-8570

Media:

Joan Kureczka

Bioscribe, Inc.

Joan@bioscribe.com

415-821-2413



