Global Subsea Manifolds Market 2018-2022: Development of ERD Technology & Subsea Processing Gaining Momentum

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Subsea Manifolds Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The subsea manifolds market will register a CAGR of close to 6% by 2022.



The price of crude oil plays a crucial role during the production of fuel in the market. In 2014, the sudden fall in crude oil prices impacted the offshore drilling segment as the development of an offshore site is a complex and expensive process, and the return on investment happens over a long timeframe. For a profitable offshore venture, the price of crude oil should be on the higher side to support the profitability and the return of investments of the investors. This scenario demands a large CAPEX and low-price variations. However, after this price slump crude oil price in increasing resulting in companies increasing their offshore E&P activities.



Market Overview



Recovery of crude oil price



The price of crude oil plays a crucial role during the production of fuel in the market. In 2014. the sudden fall in crude oil prices impacted the offshore drilling segment as the development of an offshore site is a complex and expensive process, and the return on investment happens over a long timeframe.



Increased complexity and engineering capacity



In addition, large investments are being witnessed toward improving the capacity of offshore production as onshore reserves are slowly getting exhausted and decommissioned due to complete use of the reservoir. The high CAPEX involved in establishing a complex network for increasing the capacity of the offshore field is expected to limit the growth of the subsea manifold market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The subsea manifolds market is moderately fragmented with companies focusing on technological advances. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Production - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Injection - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Development of ERD technology

Developments in subsea processing

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Aker Solutions

Baker Hughes

Drill-Quip

Schlumberger

TechnipFMC

Worldwide Oilfield Machine

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s54cvs/global_subsea?w=12



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Oilfield Equipment and Services



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.