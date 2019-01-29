Global Subsea Manifolds Market 2018-2022: Development of ERD Technology & Subsea Processing Gaining Momentum
The subsea manifolds market will register a CAGR of close to 6% by 2022.
The price of crude oil plays a crucial role during the production of fuel in the market. In 2014, the sudden fall in crude oil prices impacted the offshore drilling segment as the development of an offshore site is a complex and expensive process, and the return on investment happens over a long timeframe. For a profitable offshore venture, the price of crude oil should be on the higher side to support the profitability and the return of investments of the investors. This scenario demands a large CAPEX and low-price variations. However, after this price slump crude oil price in increasing resulting in companies increasing their offshore E&P activities.
Market Overview
Recovery of crude oil price
Increased complexity and engineering capacity
In addition, large investments are being witnessed toward improving the capacity of offshore production as onshore reserves are slowly getting exhausted and decommissioned due to complete use of the reservoir. The high CAPEX involved in establishing a complex network for increasing the capacity of the offshore field is expected to limit the growth of the subsea manifold market during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The subsea manifolds market is moderately fragmented with companies focusing on technological advances. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Production - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Injection - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Development of ERD technology
- Developments in subsea processing
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aker Solutions
- Baker Hughes
- Drill-Quip
- Schlumberger
- TechnipFMC
- Worldwide Oilfield Machine
