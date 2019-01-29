NaturalShrimp Says Its Method of Growing, Harvesting Shrimp Avoids Major Environmental Issues

DALLAS, TX, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- By growing fresh, gourmet-grade shrimp in an indoor environment, Natural Shrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP) is avoiding significant environmental problems that have plagued other means to grow and harvest shrimp.



NaturalShrimp ( www.naturalshrimp.com ) is producing shrimp economically in an indoor all-natural environment that can be replicated anywhere in the world. Its patented technology (vibro suppression) ensures that harmful organisms cannot destroy the shrimp. Shrimp is the single most consumed seafood in the world, with nine billion pounds eaten annually.

More than half of the world’s shrimp is produced in third world countries. Environmentalists have long been concerned that the steady stream of toxic chemicals and antibiotics from these farms, plus organic waste, pollutes groundwater and coastal estuaries.

These shrimp farms also suffer with pathogen problems, as major outbreaks of disease spread as birds consume diseased shrimp and spread the pathogens miles away. These farms have had a devastating effect on trees, which have long served as buffers from storms, destabilizing entire coastal zones.

A study by Consumer Reports found that among imported shrimp samples, there was serious contamination with antibiotics, some linked to cancer.

The other method of harvesting shrimp also has significant environmental issues. Trawlers’ nets also capture tuna, mackerel, sea turtles and other animals, which are destroyed in the process. Environmentalists have long been concerned about the physical damage trawling does to the seabed, including destroying coral reefs.

“What we are bringing to not only the U.S., but internationally, is a safe way to grow shrimp that solves these major environmental problems. Ours is a disruptive revolution in the growing and harvesting of this vital seafood,” said Bill G. Williams, Chairman and CEO of NaturalShrimp.

NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP) is a publicly traded aqua-tech Company headquartered in Dallas, Texas with production facilities located near San Antonio in LaCoste, Texas. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp indoors using patented technology that produces fresh, never-frozen, naturally grown shrimp without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems are self-contained, saltwater production facilities that can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific White Shrimp.





