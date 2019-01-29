MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) today announced the election of two new board members, Kenneth A. Burdick, Chief Executive Officer of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. and Wendy P. Davidson, President, U.S. Specialty Channels, for Kellogg Company. Their election, effective January 28, 2019 increased the size of the First Horizon Board of Directors to 14 members. In addition to their board appointments, Burdick will join the Audit and Compensation committees and Davidson will join the Audit and Information Technology committees.

Kenneth A. Burdick and Wendy P. Davidson Elected to First Horizon Board of Directors



Kenneth A. Burdick and Wendy P. Davidson Elected to First Horizon Board of Directors





/EIN News/ -- “We are pleased to welcome Kenneth and Wendy as new independent directors to our board,” said Bryan Jordan, chairman of the board, president and CEO of First Horizon. “As distinguished executives in their respective industries, they bring a high-level of expertise working for large, public companies. Kenneth’s executive leadership experience in a highly regulated industry, as well as Wendy’s marketing, sales and e-commerce expertise will be extremely valuable as we continue to deliver on our organization’s strategic priorities and position First Horizon for future success.”

About Kenneth A. Burdick

Burdick, 60, became Chief Executive Officer of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. in 2015. WellCare is a managed care company that focuses exclusively on providing government-sponsored managed care services. He joined WellCare in January 2014 as president, national health plans, and was promoted to president and chief operating officer in June 2014. Under his leadership, WellCare has projected that its revenue will grow by more than 80 percent from 2016 to 2019. Burdick’s career spans nearly four decades in healthcare including leadership roles with UnitedHealth Group and Cigna. He currently serves as the national board chair for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, a role that embodies his passion for philanthropic service. Burdick holds a bachelor’s degree in American Studies from Amherst College and a law degree from the University of Connecticut School of Law.

About Wendy P. Davidson

Davidson, 49, was named president, U.S. Specialty Channels, a $1.5B division of Kellogg Company, a global food, cereal and snack company in 2013. She serves as a member of Kellogg’s global leadership team, the North American leadership team, the KPAC and Kellogg Company Fund boards, eighteen94 Venture Capital Fund Investment Committee, Global Strategy Councils and executive sponsor for Kellogg Young Professionals resource group. Previously, she held executive leadership roles with McCormick & Company as vice president, Consumer Food Manufacturing, U.S. and Latin America, and vice president, Custom Flavor Solutions, Industrial Foods Americas. She served on McCormick & Company’s diversity and inclusion executive steering team and global industrial strategy council. She also founded the first Women’s International Network (WIN) within the company. Prior to McCormick, Davidson spent 16 years as a part of the executive team at Tyson Foods Inc., working in progressively increasing roles in general management, operations, sales and marketing. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Sociology from Luther College, Decorah, Iowa, where she is chair of the Board of Regents.

About First Horizon

First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) provides financial services through its First Tennessee, Capital Bank, FTB Advisors, and FTN Financial businesses. First Horizon operates approximately 300 bank locations across the southern U.S. and 28 FTN Financial offices across the entire U.S. Our banking subsidiary, founded in 1864, has the 14th oldest national bank charter in the country. Our First Tennessee and Capital Bank brands have the largest deposit market share in Tennessee and one of the highest customer retention rates of any bank in the country. American Banker Magazine has also ranked us as No. 5 among the Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Banks. Our FTB Advisors wealth management group has more than 300 financial professionals and provides services to about $4.8 billion in assets under management. FTN Financial is a capital markets industry leader in fixed income sales, trading and strategies for institutional customers in the U.S. and abroad. American Banker magazine and the National Association for Female Executives have also recognized the company as one of the nation’s best employers. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com .

FHN-G

CONTACT: First Horizon Investor Relations, Aarti Bowman, (901) 523-4017

First Horizon Media Relations, Silvia Alvarez, (901) 523-4465

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8757499a-3d7a-4cc5-8c33-ad11c0a3e8f4

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c37b9e11-acc2-4d2e-9c08-b35a9ad9308e



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.