Global Food Nanotechnology Market 2019-2023: Growing Applications of Food Nanotechnology in Nutraceuticals & Packaging
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Food Nanotechnology Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The food nanotechnology market will register a CAGR of almost 3% by 2023.
The global rise in population is one significant factor propelling the need for techniques to improve agricultural productivity. The rapid growth in population would encourage increased adoption of novel nanotechnology tools to boost agricultural productivity. This factor would be a significant growth factor for the global food nanotechnology market over the forecast period.
Market Overview
Increase in demand for natural food ingredients
There have been growing health concerns and awareness about health among the people around the world. This is increasing the use of clean label products. The demand for novel techniques for food processing. for improving and maintaining the quality and nutritional benefits of F&B products. is increasing. This is boosting the growth of the global food nanotechnology market.
Lack of trained laboratory professionals
Experiments involving nanotechnology require accurate analysis and interpretation of results to produce reliable results. The correlation of experimental results with the hypothesis of the experiment is equally important. Therefore. skilled personnel must perform nanotechnology experiments. In research laboratories. lack of skilled professionals can lead to misleading results. Therefore. the shortage of trained professionals will adversely affect the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The food nanotechnology market is currently highly concentrated due to the presence of few companies. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Food packaging - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Food processing - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Food testing - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
- Global initiatives to improve agricultural output
- Increasing research programs on nanotechnology in food packaging
- Growing applications of food nanotechnology in nutraceuticals
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- AQUANOVA
- BASF
- NanoPack
- PEN
- Valentis Nanotech
PART 13: APPENDIX
