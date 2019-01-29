Global Luxury Eyewear Market 2019-2023 - Utility of Eyeweara as a Fashion Statement / Growing Trend for Personalized Luxury Eyewear / Adoption of Omnichannel Retailing
The luxury eyewear market will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2023.
Growing trend for personalized luxury eyewear to drive market growth. The desire for premium eyeglasses and sunglasses among potential customers is growing in European countries such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, and Italy. Some of the popular premium brands of sunglasses are sold by LVMH, Luxottica Group, Safilo Group, and Essilor. Despite low volume sales relative to the mass-made product, increasing consumer expenditure on premium brands will prove fruitful for the market during the forecast period.
Market Overview
Increasing cases of vision disorder
The growing levels of pollution and unhealthy and under-nutritious diet of people across the globe lead to various health issues, including vision disorder. This has raised the demand for vision correction devices such as prescription lenses. Consumers aged between 15 and 49 years are the major users of sunglasses. The use of sunglasses by consumers above the age of 50 is gradually growing. Also, the introduction of new prescription sunglasses has eliminated the use of different pairs of prescription eyewear and sunglasses.
Threat from counterfeit products
The growing market prospects of fashion products and their surging demand are driving the market for counterfeit luxury eyewear, particularly in developing regions. The advent and growing penetration of e-commerce have further propelled the sales of counterfeit products by widening their geographical reach. Customers face difficulties in distinguishing between genuine and counterfeit products, as they appear similar
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including LVMH and Safilo Group, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the rising cases of vision disorder and the growing trend for personalized luxury eyewear, will provide considerable growth opportunities to luxury eyewear manufactures.
Essilor, Kering, Luxottica Group, LVMH, and Safilo Group are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Eyeglasses - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Sunglasses - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
- Utility of eyewear as a fashion product
- Growing trend for personalized luxury eyewear
- Adoption of omnichannel retailing
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Essilor
- Kering
- Luxottica Group
- LVMH
- Safilo Group
