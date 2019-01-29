Global Luxury Eyewear Market 2019-2023 - Utility of Eyeweara as a Fashion Statement / Growing Trend for Personalized Luxury Eyewear / Adoption of Omnichannel Retailing

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Luxury Eyewear Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The luxury eyewear market will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2023.



Growing trend for personalized luxury eyewear to drive market growth. The desire for premium eyeglasses and sunglasses among potential customers is growing in European countries such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, and Italy. Some of the popular premium brands of sunglasses are sold by LVMH, Luxottica Group, Safilo Group, and Essilor. Despite low volume sales relative to the mass-made product, increasing consumer expenditure on premium brands will prove fruitful for the market during the forecast period.



Market Overview



Increasing cases of vision disorder



The growing levels of pollution and unhealthy and under-nutritious diet of people across the globe lead to various health issues, including vision disorder. This has raised the demand for vision correction devices such as prescription lenses. Consumers aged between 15 and 49 years are the major users of sunglasses. The use of sunglasses by consumers above the age of 50 is gradually growing. Also, the introduction of new prescription sunglasses has eliminated the use of different pairs of prescription eyewear and sunglasses.



Threat from counterfeit products



The growing market prospects of fashion products and their surging demand are driving the market for counterfeit luxury eyewear, particularly in developing regions. The advent and growing penetration of e-commerce have further propelled the sales of counterfeit products by widening their geographical reach. Customers face difficulties in distinguishing between genuine and counterfeit products, as they appear similar



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including LVMH and Safilo Group, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the rising cases of vision disorder and the growing trend for personalized luxury eyewear, will provide considerable growth opportunities to luxury eyewear manufactures.



Essilor, Kering, Luxottica Group, LVMH, and Safilo Group are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Eyeglasses - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Sunglasses - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

Utility of eyewear as a fashion product

Growing trend for personalized luxury eyewear

Adoption of omnichannel retailing

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Essilor

Kering

Luxottica Group

LVMH

Safilo Group



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g68h9j/global_luxury?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Optical , Eye Care and Eyewear



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.