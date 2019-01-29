Global Glass Tableware Market 2019-2023 - Launch of Smartphone-Based Applications to Drive Market Growth
The glass tableware market will register a CAGR of over 3% by 2023.
Launch of smartphone-based applications by vendors to drive market growth. Smartphone applications are becoming a powerful medium to deliver information to consumers. As these applications provide a better customer interface and extensive information about products. it leads to enhanced consumer experience and creates a factor of differentiation about the brand.
As there are different varieties of glass tableware provided by the same vendors, mobile applications enable professionals in the hotel and catering industry as well as other end-users in the market to access technical information and performance values related to the vendor's products easily and quickly.
Market Overview
Benefits offered by glass dishes
Glass has no pores, whether in a transparent, matte, or colored form. As glassware does not have micro-organisms retained, it eliminates the possibility of the emergence of bacteria. Therefore, glass is more hygienic compared with plastic. This has led to health-conscious consumers to opt for glass tableware over plastic tableware.
Increasing availability of counterfeit products
Counterfeiting is a global phenomenon, which is becoming more widespread due to various factors such as inefficient supply chain and lack of stringent legislation to prevent counterfeiting. Counterfeit products do not always have the same quality as the original products. This poses issues in terms of performance as well as safety for consumers.
For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the glass tableware market during the 2019-2023, view this report.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Ocean Glass and Sisecam Group, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the launch of smartphone-based applications by vendors and the benefits offered by glass dishes, will provide considerable growth opportunities to glass tableware manufactures.
Arc Holdings, LaOpala RG, Libbey, Ocean Glass, and Sisecam Group are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Glass dishes - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Beverageware - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing use of omnichannel strategy by market vendors
- Increasing product launches by vendors
- Launch of smartphone-based applications by vendors
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Arc Holdings
- LaOpala RG
- Libbey
- Ocean Glass
- Sisecam Group
