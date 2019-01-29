Global Glass Tableware Market 2019-2023 - Launch of Smartphone-Based Applications to Drive Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Glass Tableware Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The glass tableware market will register a CAGR of over 3% by 2023.



Launch of smartphone-based applications by vendors to drive market growth. Smartphone applications are becoming a powerful medium to deliver information to consumers. As these applications provide a better customer interface and extensive information about products. it leads to enhanced consumer experience and creates a factor of differentiation about the brand.



As there are different varieties of glass tableware provided by the same vendors, mobile applications enable professionals in the hotel and catering industry as well as other end-users in the market to access technical information and performance values related to the vendor's products easily and quickly.



Market Overview



Benefits offered by glass dishes



Glass has no pores, whether in a transparent, matte, or colored form. As glassware does not have micro-organisms retained, it eliminates the possibility of the emergence of bacteria. Therefore, glass is more hygienic compared with plastic. This has led to health-conscious consumers to opt for glass tableware over plastic tableware.



Increasing availability of counterfeit products



Counterfeiting is a global phenomenon, which is becoming more widespread due to various factors such as inefficient supply chain and lack of stringent legislation to prevent counterfeiting. Counterfeit products do not always have the same quality as the original products. This poses issues in terms of performance as well as safety for consumers.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the glass tableware market during the 2019-2023, view this report.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Ocean Glass and Sisecam Group, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the launch of smartphone-based applications by vendors and the benefits offered by glass dishes, will provide considerable growth opportunities to glass tableware manufactures.



Arc Holdings, LaOpala RG, Libbey, Ocean Glass, and Sisecam Group are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Glass dishes - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Beverageware - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing use of omnichannel strategy by market vendors

Increasing product launches by vendors

Launch of smartphone-based applications by vendors

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Arc Holdings

LaOpala RG

Libbey

Ocean Glass

Sisecam Group



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9bhch3/global_glass?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Household



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.