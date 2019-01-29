Cluen Announces 2019 Sponsorship of AESC Global Conferences for Leading Executive Search Firms

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global executive search software provider, Cluen announces their sponsorship of AESC’s 2019 conferences for executive search and leadership consultants. As part of their 22-year partnership with AESC, Cluen will collaborate with AESC’s global membership as a premier sponsor of “Create the Future,” AESC’s 2019 series of conferences created for the executive search and leadership consulting community and their clients.



As AESC’s three conferences —this year in New York, Sydney and Amsterdam—will focus on delivering the future of global leadership, Cluen supports the evolution of smart executive talent acquisition with its Cluen Encore solution. The strategic alliance between Cluen and AESC represents the commitment of both organizations to exemplary service to the executive search and leadership consulting profession. Cluen’s industry-leading software, and more than two decades of experience servicing the executive search sector, provides search firms with customizable, technology-forward solutions to nurture important relationships, track historical data and win new business.

“Actualizing digital transformation is a critical focus for the client organizations that AESC Members serve. Today’s search firms are also prioritizing their own digital journeys. Having robust and agile technology in place is a critical component of that. AESC Members play such a critical role helping organizations to digitally transform with the right leadership, it’s essential their own firms have the right software solutions to effectively conduct business and deliver a superior experience for their clients,” said Karen Greenbaum, President and CEO of AESC. “We are proud to partner with Cluen—a dedicated leader in executive search software.”

Andrew Shapiro, CEO of Cluen commented: “At Cluen, we understand how important it is to leverage emerging technologies and constantly evolve to meet the latest needs of search firms. Cluen is committed to delivering a superior database solution that matches the unique needs of each AESC Member firm. With this in mind, we are especially excited to announce our latest product release, Encore Max . Completely re-built from the ground up, Encore Max is our next-generation, browser-based talent solution. We are proud to be a long-term, trusted partner of AESC and look forward to collaborating with AESC Members at AESC conferences and throughout the year.”

About Cluen

Cluen has decades of recruitment database implementation experience spanning six continents. Our latest platform, Encore Max, is browser-based, aggregates competitive insights and delivers powerful, yet simple-to-execute reports. Cluen's technology is proven for search firms of all sizes, whether boutique or of global scale. Cluen’s experts consult with search firms around the world every day on best practices for relationship-driven search and data compliance. Visit cluen.com or email info@cluen.com to learn more.

About Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants

Since 1959, AESC has set the quality standard for the executive search and leadership advisory profession. AESC Members, ranging in size from large global executive search and leadership advisory firms and networks to regional and boutique firms, represent 9,000+ trusted professionals in 1200+ offices, spanning 70+ countries. AESC Members are recognized leaders of global executive search and leadership advisory solutions. They leverage their access and expertise to place, find and develop more than 80,000 executives each year in board of directors and C-level positions for the world’s leading organizations of all types and sizes. Dedicated to strengthening leadership worldwide, AESC and its members share a deep commitment to the highest quality standards in executive search and leadership consulting—for the benefit of clients and the profession. We Shape. Connect. Educate. Learn more about us at aesc.org .

Contact:

Joe Chappell, AESC

jchappell@aesc.org

+ 1 (646) 757 5492





