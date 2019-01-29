Emerald Health Therapeutics’ Licensed Endo Product Line Gains Boost with Entry into Whole Foods Market Stores Across US

Emerald Health Therapeutics and Emerald Health Naturals on track to launch endocannabinoid-supporting products in Canada

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (“Emerald”) (TSXV:EMH; OTCQX:EMHTF) today announced that its joint venture partner, San Diego-based Emerald Health Bioceuticals (“EHB”), has launched its award-winning Endo products in Whole Foods Markets across the United States, highlighting the unique positioning and opportunity for this product line when it is launched in Canada in 2019. The joint venture, called Emerald Health Naturals (“EHN”), secured Canadian distribution rights for this product line that was developed to support the body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS), but which does not contain cannabis. Canadian retailers have not been announced.



In December 2018, EHT received natural product numbers (NPNs) from Health Canada to sell Endo in Canada. EHN is owned 51% by Emerald and 49% by EHB.

“For the Endo products to be embraced by retailers with such high standards of retail excellence and broad reach like Whole Foods Market in the US is an important milestone for this unique natural health supplement line,” said Gaetano Morello, ND, CEO of Emerald Health Naturals. “A non-cannabis product line capable of nurturing the endocannabinoid system is a unique product category - and it is one that is garnering significant attention in the US. We aim to similarly build strong distribution channels with top retailers in Canada in 2019.”

“With 60% of cannabis users also being users of natural health products, we have a two-pronged opportunity in Canada to build a stand-alone market for the Endo product line for cannabis non-users as well as achieve Emerald brand recognition among cannabis users in channels unable to carry cannabis products,” said Avtar Dhillon, President and Executive Chairman, Emerald Health Therapeutics. “Natural health product stores, pharmacies, and even grocery stores may all be potential outlets for the Endo product line. We look forward to offering the proprietary Endo products to Canadian consumers this year.”

Endo nutritional supplements feature PhytoCann-Complex™, a proprietary formulation consisting of non-cannabis, non-psychoactive, plant-based bioactive compounds that support the body’s endocannabinoid system. The role of the ECS as the body’s innate balancing mechanism is key to the regulation of everything from appetite, energy, metabolism, fertility and immunity to sleep, mood, pain perception and memory. The Endo product line includes Endo Brain, Endo Sleep, Endo Calm, Endo Bliss and Endo Inflame, and they are intended to naturally address the body’s response to conditions such as stress, anxiety, restless sleep and pain, and foster overall health and wellness.

Over the last year, EHB has secured multiple distribution and sales channels for the Endo product line in the United States and internationally, ranging from small independent natural health product retailers to nationwide grocery store chains like Whole Foods Market, as well as Amazon.com.

About The Endo Product Line*



Endo Brain - Naturally supports mental acuity and cognition by nurturing and nourishing your endocannabinoid system.

Endo Sleep - Enjoy restful and rejuvenating sleep by naturally supporting your endocannabinoid system, optimal health and vitality.

Endo Calm - Naturally address your body’s response to stress and anxiety by supporting your endocannabinoid system and optimal health and vitality.

Endo Bliss - Naturally supports a positive outlook and resistance to daily pressures by nurturing and nourishing your endocannabinoid system.



Endo Inflame - Naturally promote your body’s healthy response to pain and inflammation by supporting your endocannabinoid system for optimal health and vitality.



* The statements made herein have not been evaluated by Health Canada or the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc.

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. is a Canadian licensed producer of cannabis. Its 50%-owned Pure Sunfarms joint venture in BC is completing the conversion of its 1.1 million square foot (25 acre) greenhouse for cannabis cultivation in the Lower Mainland and its Verdélite operation in Québec is completing the build out of its 75,000 square feet indoor cultivation facility. Commercial production is expanding in both facilities. Emerald secured over 500 acres of hemp harvest in 2018 and has contracted for approximately 1000 acres in 2019 to 2022, with the objective of extracting low-cost cannabidiol (CBD). Emerald’s team is highly experienced in life sciences, product development, large-scale agri-business, and marketing, and is focused on developing proprietary, value-added cannabis products for medical and adult-use customers. Emerald is part of the Emerald Health group, which represents a broad array of companies focused on developing pharmaceutical, botanical, and nutraceutical products developed to provide wellness and medical benefits by interacting with the human body’s endocannabinoid system.

Please visit www.emeraldhealth.ca for more information or contact:

Rob Hill, Chief Financial Officer

(800) 757 3536 Ext. #5

Investor Relations

(800) 757 3536 Ext. #5

invest@emeraldhealth.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements made in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include completion of the joint venture and obtaining exclusive Canadian distribution rights; establishing a brand; launch of the Endo line in 2019; sales of non-cannabis products; development of sales channels; expansion of permitted sales of cannabis; leveraging of distribution channels; development of new products; the benefits and effects of certain products; production capacity of various facilities; and receipt of hemp deliveries.

Actual results may vary from forward-looking statements. We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties related to, among other things, failure to obtain necessary financing; failure to settle final documentation; failure to obtain regulatory approvals; results of production and sale activities; results of scientific research; regulatory changes; changes in prices and costs of inputs; demand for labour; demand for products; future distribution agreements; failure of counterparties to perform contractual obligations; as well as the risk factors described in the Company’s annual information form and other regulatory filings. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent our expectations as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to obtain a better understanding of our anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company undertakes no obligations to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, unless required by applicable law.

