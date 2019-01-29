Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Report 2019 - Global Markets to 2023 Featuring Alibaba, Amazon, Alphabet Inc., IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Rackspace, Cisco, HP, & VMware
This study includes a detailed analysis of key trends and other market information regarding IaaS technology and its various segments. It provides global market size, future growth and revenue prospects for various segments and subsegments through 2023. The IaaS market's core segment is composed of key enterprise applications or software, hosted and delivered by cloud service providers (CSPs) or managed service providers (MSPs) through various cloud deployment modespublic, private and hybrid cloud.
Due to the cost-effectiveness of cloud-based services and the increasing amount of data generated by daily business operations, the adoption of storage as a service (SaaS), and DRaaS and backup services is increasing among organizations. These services enable organizations to store data safely while ensuring business continuity. This reliance is driving the adoption of IaaS, globally. Furthermore, increasing demand for big data analytics, more SMBs creating new business avenues, cost reduction and increasing business agility are other factors driving revenue in the global IaaS market.
The IaaS market is segmented by application type: managed hosting, storage as a service (SaaS), disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) and backup, compute as a service (CaaS), network as a service (NaaS), content delivery services (CDS) and high-performance computing as a service (HPCaaS).
The market is also segmented into large enterprises and small and medium businesses (SMBs) based on the adoption of the IaaS delivery model for different sized organizations in various verticals. The IaaS market is segmented by verticals including Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), retail and e-commerce, Information Technology (IT) and telecom, media and entertainment, healthcare, the public sector, discrete manufacturing and others including travel and hospitality, utilities (energy and power, oil and gas, water management, etc.) and aerospace and defense.
Furthermore, the geographical analysis includes an assessment of major driving factors, trends and revenue forecasts for some of the major countries in the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the rest of the world (ROW) including the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America.
This report includes company profiles and competitive analysis of key IaaS vendors accounting for the majority of market share. The companies profiled include Alibaba, Amazon, Alphabet Inc., IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Rackspace, Cisco, HP, VMware and others.
