Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Report 2019 - Global Markets to 2023 Featuring Alibaba, Amazon, Alphabet Inc., IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Rackspace, Cisco, HP, & VMware

This study includes a detailed analysis of key trends and other market information regarding IaaS technology and its various segments. It provides global market size, future growth and revenue prospects for various segments and subsegments through 2023. The IaaS market's core segment is composed of key enterprise applications or software, hosted and delivered by cloud service providers (CSPs) or managed service providers (MSPs) through various cloud deployment modespublic, private and hybrid cloud.

Due to the cost-effectiveness of cloud-based services and the increasing amount of data generated by daily business operations, the adoption of storage as a service (SaaS), and DRaaS and backup services is increasing among organizations. These services enable organizations to store data safely while ensuring business continuity. This reliance is driving the adoption of IaaS, globally. Furthermore, increasing demand for big data analytics, more SMBs creating new business avenues, cost reduction and increasing business agility are other factors driving revenue in the global IaaS market.

The IaaS market is segmented by application type: managed hosting, storage as a service (SaaS), disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) and backup, compute as a service (CaaS), network as a service (NaaS), content delivery services (CDS) and high-performance computing as a service (HPCaaS).



The market is also segmented into large enterprises and small and medium businesses (SMBs) based on the adoption of the IaaS delivery model for different sized organizations in various verticals. The IaaS market is segmented by verticals including Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), retail and e-commerce, Information Technology (IT) and telecom, media and entertainment, healthcare, the public sector, discrete manufacturing and others including travel and hospitality, utilities (energy and power, oil and gas, water management, etc.) and aerospace and defense.



Furthermore, the geographical analysis includes an assessment of major driving factors, trends and revenue forecasts for some of the major countries in the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the rest of the world (ROW) including the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America.



This report includes company profiles and competitive analysis of key IaaS vendors accounting for the majority of market share. The companies profiled include Alibaba, Amazon, Alphabet Inc., IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Rackspace, Cisco, HP, VMware and others.



The Report Includes:

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017, 2018 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Assessment of the global IaaS market data by various enterprise computing infrastructure applications, deployment model, organization size, and geographical region

Detailed analysis of key drivers, challenges, restraints, and opportunities in the market ecosystem

Information on various applications of IaaS technology provided by the market vendors and their key segments including organization size, industry verticals and geographies

Comprehensive company profiles of major players within the market, including Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems, Inc., International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), Microsoft Corp. and Oracle Corp.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Key Assumptions

Intended Audiences

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 IaaS Market Overview

Market Definition

What is Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)?

Comparison of IaaS, PaaS and SaaS

Advantages of the IaaS Cloud Delivery Model

Evolution of Cloud Computing

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Big Data Analytics

SMBs Creating New Business Avenues

Cost Reduction and Increasing Business Agility

Increasing Demand for Business Continuity

Market Restraints

Data Confidentiality and Security Concerns

Market Opportunities

Growing Demand for Serverless Computing

IaaS Vendors May Add More DR Options

Increasing Role of Cloud in Smart Cities

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Service Type

Introduction

IaaS Architecture

Capabilities of IaaS Cloud Service Model

Managed Hosting

Services Provided, by MSPs under Managed Hosting

Storage as a Service (SaaS)

Types of Storage Provided, by CSPs/MSPs for Different File or Data Formats.

Compute as a Service (CaaS)

Elastic Compute

Bare Metal Servers

Network as a Service

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) and Backup

DRaaS Processes

Content Delivery Service

High-Performance Computing as a Service (HPCaaS)

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Organization Size

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Business (SMBs)

Chapter 6 Global IaaS Market by Industry Vertical

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast

IT and Telecom

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

E-commerce and Retail

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Energy and Utilities

Others

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Overview

Market Size and Forecast

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

The United Kingdom

Asia Pacific

China

Australia

India

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Rest of the World (ROW)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Latin America

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis

Product and Service Comparison

Market Developments

New Product Developments

Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships

Mergers and Acquisitions

IaaS Market Developments

Market Developments, by Top Players

Chapter 9 Company Profiles



Alibaba Group

Alphabet, Inc.

Amazon Web Services

AT&T, Inc.

Atlantic.Net

Centurylink, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Dell Emc

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machines Corp. (Ibm)

Intervision Systems

Joyent, Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

NEC Corp.

Netapp, Inc.

NTT Data, Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Rackspace Hosting, Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (Tcs)

Virtustream

VMware, Inc.

