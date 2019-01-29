Global Hospital Supplies Markets Report, 2019-2023 - Increasing Market Share of Non-Branded Hospital Supplies
The scope of the report includes an overview of the global market for hospital supplies and analyses of global market trends, using 2017 as the base year and forecasting 2018 through 2023 with CAGR projections.
The global hospital supply market generally consists of the following supplies: sterilization consumables (detergents and accessories); syringes and needles (general and specialized syringes); mobility aids and transportation equipment, which includes wheelchairs (manual and powered wheelchairs) and stretchers (manual and motorized stretchers); disposable hospital supplies (gowns, drapes, gloves, procedure kits and trays, and feeding tubes); and patient examination devices (thermometers and stethoscopes). In this study, both branded and non-branded hospital supplies are considered for such products.
The report discusses technological, regulatory and economic trends that are affecting the market. It also explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global hospital supply market and current trends within the industry.
The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global hospital supply market. Notable industry participants in this market include B. Braun, Becton & Dickinson, Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc., 3M Healthcare and Kimberly Clark.
For market estimates, data has been provided for 2017, the base year, with forecasts for 2018 through 2023. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total and segmental revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
The Report Includes:
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Discussion on hospital-acquired infections (HAI), its prevalence and need for advanced hospital infrastructure for its prevention
- Information on telemedicine and other digital health platforms
- Company profiles of major players in the market, including 3M Co., Becton, Dickinson and Co., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson & Johnson, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Stryker Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Primary Research
- Secondary Research
- Methodology
- Market Estimate
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Definitions
- Hospital Supplies
- Disposable Hospital Supplies
- Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment
- Operating Room Equipment
- Patient Examination Devices
- Sterilization and Disinfectant Equipment
- Syringes and Needles
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Hospital-Acquired Infections and Need for Advanced Hospital Infrastructure
- Ageing World: Increasing Need for Hospitalization and Surgeries
- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Increase in Government Expenditures for Healthcare
- Market Restraints
- Competitive Market Creating Price Pressure and Market Challenges
- Growing Trends Toward Home Healthcare
- Macroeconomic Factors
- Increasing Market Share of Non-Branded Hospital Supplies
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Overview
- Disposable Hospital Supplies
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Competition
- Operating Room Equipment
- Operating Room Lights
- Operating Room Tables
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Competition
- Syringes and Needles
- Syringe Alternatives
- Syringe Innovations
- Warnings Against Reusing Plastic Syringes
- Needlestick Safety
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Competition
- Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Competition
- Sterilization and Disinfectant Equipment
- Steam Bulk and Tabletop Sterilizers
- Ethylene Oxide Sterilizer
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Competition
- Patient Examination Devices
- Thermometers
- Stethoscopes
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Competition
- Other Hospital Supplies
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End User
- Market Segmentation
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- Market Overview and Discussion
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Russia
- United Kingdom
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World (ROW)
Chapter 8 Regulatory Structure
- Overview
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- General Medical Device Directive
- Active Implantable Medical Device Directive
- In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Device Directive
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
- Market Competition
- Disposable Hospital Supplies
- Syringes and Needles
- Operating Room Equipment
- Mobility and Transportation Equipment
- Sterilization and Disinfectant Equipment
- Patient Examination Devices
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Steris Acquisition of Synergy Health
- Cardinal Health Acquisition of Patient Product Portfolio from Medtronic
- Getinge Partners with Verb Surgical for Advanced Digital Surgery Suites
- SIMON's Collaboration with RWTH Aachen University
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- 3M Co.
- Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc.
- Alvo Medical
- American Diagnostic Corp.
- Andersen Products Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen Ag
- Baxter International
- Becton, Dickinson And Co.
- Cantel Medical Corp.
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- CV Medical Llc
- Geratherm Medical Ag
- Getinge Ab
- GF Health Products Inc.
- Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.
- Hindustan Syringes And Medical Devices
- Hoveround Corp.
- Integra Lifesciences Corp.
- Kimberly-Clark Corp.
- Levo Ag
- Medical Illumination
- Medifa Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Medline Industries Inc.
- Medtronic
- Merivaara Corp.
- Mindray (Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co) Ltd.
- Mizuho Osi
- Molnlycke Health Care Ab
- Omron Healthcare Inc.
- OPT Surgisystems S.R.L.
- Ottobock Healthcare Gmbh
- Permobil Ab
- RWTH Aachen University
- Schaerer Medical Usa Inc.
- Simeon Medical Gmbh & Co. Kg
- SIMON
- Skytron Llc
- Steris Plc
- Stryker Corp.
- Sunnex Group
- Sunrise Medical Llc
- Synergy Health
- Technomed India
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Verb Surgical
- Waldmann Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Welch Allyn Inc.
