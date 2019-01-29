Global Water Heaters and Water Pumps Markets Report 2019: 2017-2018 Data & Projections to 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Heaters and Water Pumps: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The scope of this report is broad and covers various types of water heaters, solar water pumps and domestic water systems with pumps used for various end-user applications.



The market is broken down by major types, technologies, region and application of water heaters, solar water pumps and domestic water systems with pumps. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are given for the water heater, solar water pump and domestic water systems with pumps segments, and regional markets with estimated values derived from manufacturers' total revenues. The report does not cover industrial water heating systems, industrial pumps or utility pumping/water equipment.



The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional market for water heaters, solar water pumps and domestic water systems with pumps. It explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global market for water heaters, solar water pumps and domestic water systems with pumps, and current trends within the industry.



The report concludes with a focus on the distribution landscape and includes profiles of the major retailers and wholesalers in the global market for water heaters, solar water pumps and domestic water systems with pumps.



The Report Includes:

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018 and projections of CAGRs through 2023

Coverage of various types of water heaters, solar water pumps and domestic water systems with pumps used for various end-user application industry

Discussion of new technologies such as heat pump water heaters, solar water heaters with roof tanks and hybrid water heaters

Comprehensive profiles of the major players of the industry, including A.O. Smith, Rheem, American Water Heaters Co., Stiebel Eltron and Rinna

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Definition

Global Market for Water Heaters and Water Pumps

Global Market for Water Heaters by Type

Global Market for Water Heaters by Application

Global Market for Solar Water Pumps, by Type

Global Market for Solar Water Pumps by Application

Global Market for Domestic Water Systems with Pumps, by Type

Global Market for Domestic Water Systems with Pumps, by Application

Technology Types of Water Heaters and Water Pumps

Technology Types of Water Heaters

Technology Types for Solar Water Pumps

Technology Types for Domestic Water Systems with Pumps

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Global Market for Water Heaters and Water Pumps

Global Market for Water Heaters

Global Market for Solar Water Pumps

Global Market for Domestic Water Systems with Pumps

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End User

Global Market for Water Heaters, by End User

Global Market for Solar Water Pumps, by End User

Global Market for Domestic Water Systems with Pumps, by End User

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Global Water Heater Market, by Energy

Global Market for Solar Water Pumps, by Application

Global Market for Domestic Water Systems with Pumps, by Application

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Water Heater Market, by Region

Global Market for Storage Tank Water Heaters, by Region

Global Market for Tankless Water Heaters, by Region

Global Market for Hot Water Cylinders (with Boilers), by Region

Global Market for Heat Pump Water Heaters, by Region

Global Market for Solar Water Heaters with Roof Tanks, by Region

Global Market for Hybrid Water Heaters, by Region

Global Market for Solar Water Pumps, by Region

Global Market for Solar Water Circulation Pumps, by Region

Global Market for Solar Water Pumps (Well Pumps), by Region

Global Market for Solar Water Sump Pumps, by Region

Global Market for Domestic Water Systems with Pumps, by Region

Global Domestic Water Systems with Pumps (Circulating Pumps) Market, by Region

Global Market for Domestic Water Systems with Pumps (Well Pumps), by Region

Global Domestic Water Systems with Pumps (Sump Pumps) Market, by Region

Chapter 8 Patent Review/ New Developments

Global Patents for Water Heaters and Pumps

Patent Review by Year

Patent Review by Country

Patent Review by Assignee

Chapter 9 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Global Gross Domestic Product Growth

Global GDP per Capita Wealth

Global Population Growth

Growth of Construction Industries Worldwide

Global New Home Construction

Global Energy Price Increases

Opportunities in the Global Water Heater Market

Electric vs. Natural Gas/Propane Water Heaters

Instantaneous Water Heating vs. Storage Water Heating

Market Opportunities in the Global Market for Solar Water Pumps

Solar-Powered Well Pumps in Developing Countries

Solar Power Incentives

Opportunities in the Global Market for Domestic Water Systems with Pumps

Well Pumps and Sump Pumps

Well/Sump Pumps vs. Circulator Pumps

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

A. O. Smith Corp.

A.Y. Mcdonald Mfg. Co.

Advanced Power Inc.

American Water Heaters Co.

Aquatec International

Bradford White Corp.

Chofu Seisakusho

Crane Pumps And Systems

Dankoff Solar Pumps

Eemax Inc.

Flint & Walling

Franklin Electric Inc.

Grundfos

Hydromatic Pumps Inc.

J-Line Pump Co.

LG Electronics

Liberty Pumps, Inc.

Little Giant Pump Co.

Lochinvar Llc

Mitsubishi Electric Automation Inc.

Natural Current Llc

Pentair, Inc.

Rheem

Rinnai Corp.

Rural Power Systems

Shanghai No. 1 Water Pump Factory Co.

Shurflo

Speck Pumps-Pool Products Inc,

State Water Heaters

Stiebel Eltron

Sunpumps

Taiwan Sakura Corp.

Tuhorse North America

United Technologies Corp.

Wayne/Scott Fetzer Co.

Weber Industries Inc.

Xylem Inc.

Zoeller Co.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v6x2q2/global_water?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Pumps, HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.