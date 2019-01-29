Global Water Heaters and Water Pumps Markets Report 2019: 2017-2018 Data & Projections to 2023
The scope of this report is broad and covers various types of water heaters, solar water pumps and domestic water systems with pumps used for various end-user applications.
The market is broken down by major types, technologies, region and application of water heaters, solar water pumps and domestic water systems with pumps. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are given for the water heater, solar water pump and domestic water systems with pumps segments, and regional markets with estimated values derived from manufacturers' total revenues. The report does not cover industrial water heating systems, industrial pumps or utility pumping/water equipment.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional market for water heaters, solar water pumps and domestic water systems with pumps. It explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global market for water heaters, solar water pumps and domestic water systems with pumps, and current trends within the industry.
The report concludes with a focus on the distribution landscape and includes profiles of the major retailers and wholesalers in the global market for water heaters, solar water pumps and domestic water systems with pumps.
The Report Includes:
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018 and projections of CAGRs through 2023
- Coverage of various types of water heaters, solar water pumps and domestic water systems with pumps used for various end-user application industry
- Discussion of new technologies such as heat pump water heaters, solar water heaters with roof tanks and hybrid water heaters
- Comprehensive profiles of the major players of the industry, including A.O. Smith, Rheem, American Water Heaters Co., Stiebel Eltron and Rinna
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Definition
- Global Market for Water Heaters and Water Pumps
- Global Market for Water Heaters by Type
- Global Market for Water Heaters by Application
- Global Market for Solar Water Pumps, by Type
- Global Market for Solar Water Pumps by Application
- Global Market for Domestic Water Systems with Pumps, by Type
- Global Market for Domestic Water Systems with Pumps, by Application
- Technology Types of Water Heaters and Water Pumps
- Technology Types of Water Heaters
- Technology Types for Solar Water Pumps
- Technology Types for Domestic Water Systems with Pumps
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type
- Global Market for Water Heaters and Water Pumps
- Global Market for Water Heaters
- Global Market for Solar Water Pumps
- Global Market for Domestic Water Systems with Pumps
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End User
- Global Market for Water Heaters, by End User
- Global Market for Solar Water Pumps, by End User
- Global Market for Domestic Water Systems with Pumps, by End User
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Global Water Heater Market, by Energy
- Global Market for Solar Water Pumps, by Application
- Global Market for Domestic Water Systems with Pumps, by Application
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- Global Water Heater Market, by Region
- Global Market for Storage Tank Water Heaters, by Region
- Global Market for Tankless Water Heaters, by Region
- Global Market for Hot Water Cylinders (with Boilers), by Region
- Global Market for Heat Pump Water Heaters, by Region
- Global Market for Solar Water Heaters with Roof Tanks, by Region
- Global Market for Hybrid Water Heaters, by Region
- Global Market for Solar Water Pumps, by Region
- Global Market for Solar Water Circulation Pumps, by Region
- Global Market for Solar Water Pumps (Well Pumps), by Region
- Global Market for Solar Water Sump Pumps, by Region
- Global Market for Domestic Water Systems with Pumps, by Region
- Global Domestic Water Systems with Pumps (Circulating Pumps) Market, by Region
- Global Market for Domestic Water Systems with Pumps (Well Pumps), by Region
- Global Domestic Water Systems with Pumps (Sump Pumps) Market, by Region
Chapter 8 Patent Review/ New Developments
- Global Patents for Water Heaters and Pumps
- Patent Review by Year
- Patent Review by Country
- Patent Review by Assignee
Chapter 9 Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Global Gross Domestic Product Growth
- Global GDP per Capita Wealth
- Global Population Growth
- Growth of Construction Industries Worldwide
- Global New Home Construction
- Global Energy Price Increases
- Opportunities in the Global Water Heater Market
- Electric vs. Natural Gas/Propane Water Heaters
- Instantaneous Water Heating vs. Storage Water Heating
- Market Opportunities in the Global Market for Solar Water Pumps
- Solar-Powered Well Pumps in Developing Countries
- Solar Power Incentives
- Opportunities in the Global Market for Domestic Water Systems with Pumps
- Well Pumps and Sump Pumps
- Well/Sump Pumps vs. Circulator Pumps
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- A. O. Smith Corp.
- A.Y. Mcdonald Mfg. Co.
- Advanced Power Inc.
- American Water Heaters Co.
- Aquatec International
- Bradford White Corp.
- Chofu Seisakusho
- Crane Pumps And Systems
- Dankoff Solar Pumps
- Eemax Inc.
- Flint & Walling
- Franklin Electric Inc.
- Grundfos
- Hydromatic Pumps Inc.
- J-Line Pump Co.
- LG Electronics
- Liberty Pumps, Inc.
- Little Giant Pump Co.
- Lochinvar Llc
- Mitsubishi Electric Automation Inc.
- Natural Current Llc
- Pentair, Inc.
- Rheem
- Rinnai Corp.
- Rural Power Systems
- Shanghai No. 1 Water Pump Factory Co.
- Shurflo
- Speck Pumps-Pool Products Inc,
- State Water Heaters
- Stiebel Eltron
- Sunpumps
- Taiwan Sakura Corp.
- Tuhorse North America
- United Technologies Corp.
- Wayne/Scott Fetzer Co.
- Weber Industries Inc.
- Xylem Inc.
- Zoeller Co.
