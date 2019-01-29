Global Industrial Welding Robots (Spot, Arc, Laser) Market 2019-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Welding Robots Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The industrial welding robots market will register a CAGR of almost 8% by 2023.



Emergence of collaborative arc welding robots to drive growth in the market. The rising trend of collaborative robots (cobots) will have a major impact on the arc welding robots market. These robots are meant for working in collaboration with humans and use specialized sensors and robot controllers for operation. They are built by using advanced smart sensors such as torque sensors and built-in safety sensors to enhance the coordination and sense the environment.



Market Overview



Growing need for automated welding process and advances in welding robots



The use of automation in welding processes has been gaining momentum due to the rise in awareness of automation among industrial manufacturers and its competitive advantage. Welding robots offer consistent and high-quality welds with high speed when compared with traditional, worker-operated welding machines. The simulation of the robot's programming has enhanced the applicability of arc welding robots reliably. It permits the virtual testing of the operation and offers optimization in the production, planning, and implementation of welding robots.



Increasing price competition in APAC



The industrial welding robots market in APAC is fragmented with the presence of several local, regional, and small vendors along with major players. As price is an important buying criterion, inclination for low-cost arc welding robots with similar features and regulatory compliance is high. These factors negatively impact vendors in Europe and the Americas. Pricing pressure and the year-on-year falling price of industrial robots have shifted vendors manufacturing base to Asia.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies ABB and FANUC, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the growing need for automated welding process and advances in welding robots and the emergence of collaborative arc welding robots, will provide considerable growth opportunities to industrial welding robots manufactures.



ABB, FANUC, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Midea Group (KUKA), and YASKAWA ELECTRIC are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Spot welding robots - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Arc welding robots - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Laser welding robots - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Heavy machinery - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Adoption of innovative business models

Emergence of collaborative arc welding robots

Advanced software to improve programming

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

ABB

FANUC

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Midea Group (KUKA)

YASKAWA ELECTRIC



