Global Industrial Welding Robots (Spot, Arc, Laser) Market 2019-2023
The industrial welding robots market will register a CAGR of almost 8% by 2023.
Emergence of collaborative arc welding robots to drive growth in the market. The rising trend of collaborative robots (cobots) will have a major impact on the arc welding robots market. These robots are meant for working in collaboration with humans and use specialized sensors and robot controllers for operation. They are built by using advanced smart sensors such as torque sensors and built-in safety sensors to enhance the coordination and sense the environment.
Market Overview
Growing need for automated welding process and advances in welding robots
The use of automation in welding processes has been gaining momentum due to the rise in awareness of automation among industrial manufacturers and its competitive advantage. Welding robots offer consistent and high-quality welds with high speed when compared with traditional, worker-operated welding machines. The simulation of the robot's programming has enhanced the applicability of arc welding robots reliably. It permits the virtual testing of the operation and offers optimization in the production, planning, and implementation of welding robots.
Increasing price competition in APAC
The industrial welding robots market in APAC is fragmented with the presence of several local, regional, and small vendors along with major players. As price is an important buying criterion, inclination for low-cost arc welding robots with similar features and regulatory compliance is high. These factors negatively impact vendors in Europe and the Americas. Pricing pressure and the year-on-year falling price of industrial robots have shifted vendors manufacturing base to Asia.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies ABB and FANUC, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the growing need for automated welding process and advances in welding robots and the emergence of collaborative arc welding robots, will provide considerable growth opportunities to industrial welding robots manufactures.
ABB, FANUC, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Midea Group (KUKA), and YASKAWA ELECTRIC are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Spot welding robots - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Arc welding robots - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Laser welding robots - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Heavy machinery - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Adoption of innovative business models
- Emergence of collaborative arc welding robots
- Advanced software to improve programming
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB
- FANUC
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries
- Midea Group (KUKA)
- YASKAWA ELECTRIC
