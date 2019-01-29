Global Parking Management Solutions Market 2019-2023: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10% with Amano, Conduent, Kapsch TrafficCom, Siemens, and SKIDATA Dominating
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Parking Management Solutions Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The parking management solutions market will register a CAGR of over 10% by 2023.
Use of LPWAN technologies to drive market growth. loT is the foundation on which the connectivity platform for smart parking projects is built. LPWAN is one such technology that loT devices use to communicate with one another. LoRa, Sigfox, and NB-IoT are different types of LPWAN technologies that are being tested and deployed in smart parking projects. The choice of technology is dependent on their communication range and their scalability to support many loT devices.
Market Overview
Need for convenient and assured parking
With the growth in parking spaces being comparatively slower than the number of users, the demand for assured parking space, reduced waiting time at payment ticket collection counters, and faster parking process has increased. Advanced parking solutions based on wireless connectivity, mobile applications for parking management, and near-field communication help meet this demand.
Threat of cyberattack
Parking management software such as vehicle access management, auto pay parking systems, active RFID parking systems, and pre-book cloud parking platforms collect and save personally identifiable customer-and organization-related data for their operations. These types of software typically store customer data such as name, phone number, and address and run the risk of being hacked by cyber attackers.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Siemens and SKIDATA, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the need for convenient and assured parking and the use of LPWAN technologies, will provide considerable growth opportunities to parking management solutions manufactures.
Amano, Conduent, Kapsch TrafficCom, Siemens, and SKIDATA are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Revenue management - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Security and surveillance - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Access control - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Reservation management - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Market segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Off-street parking - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- On-street parking - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Introduction of innovative products and services
- Use of LPWAN technologies
- Automatic valet parking
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amano
- Conduent
- Kapsch TrafficCom
- Siemens
- SKIDATA
PART 14: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m3ctrs/global_parking?w=12
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Automotive
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.