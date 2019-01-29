Global Parking Management Solutions Market 2019-2023: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10% with Amano, Conduent, Kapsch TrafficCom, Siemens, and SKIDATA Dominating

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Parking Management Solutions Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The parking management solutions market will register a CAGR of over 10% by 2023.



Use of LPWAN technologies to drive market growth. loT is the foundation on which the connectivity platform for smart parking projects is built. LPWAN is one such technology that loT devices use to communicate with one another. LoRa, Sigfox, and NB-IoT are different types of LPWAN technologies that are being tested and deployed in smart parking projects. The choice of technology is dependent on their communication range and their scalability to support many loT devices.



Market Overview



Need for convenient and assured parking



With the growth in parking spaces being comparatively slower than the number of users, the demand for assured parking space, reduced waiting time at payment ticket collection counters, and faster parking process has increased. Advanced parking solutions based on wireless connectivity, mobile applications for parking management, and near-field communication help meet this demand.



Threat of cyberattack



Parking management software such as vehicle access management, auto pay parking systems, active RFID parking systems, and pre-book cloud parking platforms collect and save personally identifiable customer-and organization-related data for their operations. These types of software typically store customer data such as name, phone number, and address and run the risk of being hacked by cyber attackers.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Siemens and SKIDATA, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the need for convenient and assured parking and the use of LPWAN technologies, will provide considerable growth opportunities to parking management solutions manufactures.



Amano, Conduent, Kapsch TrafficCom, Siemens, and SKIDATA are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Revenue management - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Security and surveillance - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Access control - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Reservation management - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Off-street parking - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

On-street parking - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Introduction of innovative products and services

Use of LPWAN technologies

Automatic valet parking

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Amano

Conduent

Kapsch TrafficCom

Siemens

SKIDATA

PART 14: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m3ctrs/global_parking?w=12

