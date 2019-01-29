Join experts within Pharmaceuticals and Life sciences in just one week at Europe’s Only Parallel Trade Conference

SMi presents its 13th annual Parallel Trade conference happening in just one week.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated event provides the perfect platform for industry experts to come together and share perspectives on the practice of parallel trade Parallel Trade 2019 event will hold a particular place of significance due to Brexit and the UK officially leaving the EU on the 29th of March 2019. As such, the UK will no longer be part of the EU free market; hence, having a significant impact on parallel trade.Furthermore, the FMD (Falsified Medicines Directive) will be coming into effect in February 2019. This conference will give companies affected the perfect opportunity to discuss and consider the impact that the FMD implementation will have on their practices and on the market.For this reason, SMi Group are delighted to host this conference taking place on 5th-6th February 2019 in London, which will be the only parallel trade conference in Europe, this event provides the perfect platform for industry experts from both sides of the coin to come together and share perspectives on the practice of parallel trade.With just ONE WEEK to go ensure to register today at http://www.parallel-trade.com/einpr5 The two-day conference is a must-attend show for anyone involved in the parallel trade industry within pharmaceuticals and life sciences. Attendees will gain core information to further strengthen their industry knowledge and approaches.The meeting will gather 90+ senior leaders in parallel trade to discuss upcoming trends and share best practices.Parallel Trade 2019 will cover the important issues of:• Patient safety• Brexit’s impact on parallel trade• The falsified medicines directive• The supply chain and shortages• The legal aspects of parallel trade within IP, anti-trust and competition lawThese important issues will be discussed throughout the conference with in-depth presentations from industry experts including:• Miranda Cole, Partner, Covington & Burling• Nerea Blanque, Senior Global Market Access & Pricing Manager, Almirall• Felipe Florez-Arango, CFO, Allergan• John Lisman, Attorney Consultant, Trainer, Lisman Legal Life Sciences B.V.• Shabnam Hanassab, Engagement Manager, IQVIA• Farasat A.S. Bokhari, Senior Lecturer, University of East Anglia• Flemming Wagner, CEO, Covington & Burling• Heinz Kobelt, Director European Affairs, European Association of Euro-Pharmaceuticals Companies• Antonio Mendonca Alves, CEO, MD Pharma• Vimal Unewal, Senior Manager in Market Supply, Ferring PharmaceuticalsMike Isles, Executive Director, European Alliance for Access to Safe Medicines• Iona McCall, Senior Vice President, AlixPartners• Martin Slegl, Regional Principal of East Europe, IQVIA• Maarten Van Baelen, Market Access Director, Medicines for Europe• Christopher Stothers, Partner, Freshfields Bruckhaus DeringerDownload the event brochure for the full two-day agenda and speaker line up at http://www.parallel-trade.com/einpr5 This conference will enable attendees to be up to date on parallel trade regulations to ensure compliance, recap on regional markets' parallel trade activities and outlooks and reassess and benchmark your supply chain and distribution model against peers for best practice.13th Annual Parallel Trade5th – 6th February 2019Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London, UK#smiparalleltradeFor media enquiries please contact Jinna Sidhu on +44 20 7827 6088 or email hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk---- ENDS ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



