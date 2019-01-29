Global Liver Cancer Drugs Market 2019-2023 with Market Positioning of Key Vendors - Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eisai, Merck, & Ono Pharmaceutical

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Liver Cancer Drugs Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The liver cancer drugs market will register a CAGR of over 10% by 2023.



Liver cancer is among the leading causes of cancer-related deaths, globally. The increase in incidence of risk factors like hepatitis B and C and underlying cirrhosis will lead to the rise in risk of liver cancer depending on the etiology. The increase in incidence of life-style diseases like fatty liver is a major risk factor for liver cancer.



Furthermore, the increase in incidence of new risk factors like diabetes, obesity, and related non-alcoholic fatty liver disease may also be associated with the increase in incidence of liver cancer. The current disease management for liver cancer is the same for all patients with different etiologies. Advances in disease management for the causative factors may reduce the incidence of liver cancer.



Market Overview



Advancements in diagnostics methods



Long-term survival requires advanced diagnostic methods, which may detect small tumors that are often present in asymptomatic patients. Elevated levels of the serum marker alfa-fetoprotein are often indicative of the disease when combined with ultrasonography. Liver biopsy is also a diagnostic method used by many professionals. Various serologic markers may help to improve surveillance accuracy. Computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging are currently used for liver imaging for surveillance. However, they can be used for the diagnosis and staging of liver cancer.



Only curative option is surgical resection and transplantation



The surgery is often associated with high recurrence rate of tumors. Patients with recurrent tumors are evaluated for liver transplantation. However, a major challenge for liver transplantation is the number of insufficient donor livers. Another challenge is that the disease is often diagnosed in the advanced stage when surgery or transplantation may not be feasible.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be concentrated and with the presence of few companies. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: PIPELINE ANALYSIS

Pipeline analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Immunotherapy



Targeted therapy

Market opportunity by type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Market trends

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Bayer

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Eisai

Merck

Ono Pharmaceutical



