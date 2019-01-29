Global Liver Cancer Drugs Market 2019-2023 with Market Positioning of Key Vendors - Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eisai, Merck, & Ono Pharmaceutical
The liver cancer drugs market will register a CAGR of over 10% by 2023.
Liver cancer is among the leading causes of cancer-related deaths, globally. The increase in incidence of risk factors like hepatitis B and C and underlying cirrhosis will lead to the rise in risk of liver cancer depending on the etiology. The increase in incidence of life-style diseases like fatty liver is a major risk factor for liver cancer.
Furthermore, the increase in incidence of new risk factors like diabetes, obesity, and related non-alcoholic fatty liver disease may also be associated with the increase in incidence of liver cancer. The current disease management for liver cancer is the same for all patients with different etiologies. Advances in disease management for the causative factors may reduce the incidence of liver cancer.
Market Overview
Advancements in diagnostics methods
Long-term survival requires advanced diagnostic methods, which may detect small tumors that are often present in asymptomatic patients. Elevated levels of the serum marker alfa-fetoprotein are often indicative of the disease when combined with ultrasonography. Liver biopsy is also a diagnostic method used by many professionals. Various serologic markers may help to improve surveillance accuracy. Computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging are currently used for liver imaging for surveillance. However, they can be used for the diagnosis and staging of liver cancer.
Only curative option is surgical resection and transplantation
The surgery is often associated with high recurrence rate of tumors. Patients with recurrent tumors are evaluated for liver transplantation. However, a major challenge for liver transplantation is the number of insufficient donor livers. Another challenge is that the disease is often diagnosed in the advanced stage when surgery or transplantation may not be feasible.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be concentrated and with the presence of few companies. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
