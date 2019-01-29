Global Vitamin and Mineral Premixes Market 2019-2023 with Barentz, Cargill, Glanbia, Koninklijke DSM, & Union InVivo - Union de Coopratives Agricoles Dominating

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vitamin and Mineral Premixes Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The vitamin and mineral premixes market will register a CAGR of almost 5% by 2023.



Growing demand for compound feed to drive growth in the market. With the increasing consumption of compound feed, the use of vitamin and mineral premixes to fortify compound feed has also risen. Many vendors have been offering compound feed products enriched with mineral and vitamin premixes for customers.



Market Overview



Functional benefits of vitamin and mineral premixes



Malnourishment in animals, rising obesity in humans, weakening immune systems, and growth in geriatric population have raised the awareness among consumers about the nutritional benefits of vitamin and mineral premixes.



Rising cost of raw materials



The rising costs of raw materials, huge investment in R&D, and high expenditure on purchasing equipment are major challenges for the vendors.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Techman-Head Group and Brackett Aircraft Company, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the rising demand for compound feed and the functional benefits of vitamin and mineral premixes, will provide considerable growth opportunities to vitamin and mineral premixes manufactures.



Barentz, Cargill, Glanbia, Koninklijke DSM, and Union InVivo-Union de Coopratives Agricoles are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Global vitamin and mineral premixes market-based on animal end-user - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Global vitamin and mineral premixes market-based on human end-user - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Vitamin and mineral premixes market in Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Vitamin and mineral premixes market in APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Vitamin and mineral premixes market in EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

Rising number of M&A

Growing demand for compound feed

Shifting preferences for customized premixes

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Barentz

Cargill

Glanbia

Koninklijke DSM

Union InVivo - Union de Coopratives Agricoles

PART 13: APPENDIX

