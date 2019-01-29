Global Sports Tourism Market 2019-2023: Market will Register a CAGR of Approx 36% - Key Vendors are BAC Sports, MATCH Hospitality, QuintEvents, Sports Travel & Hospitality Group, & THG Sports
The sports tourism market will register a CAGR of about 36% by 2023.
Increasing number of fan zone to emerge as major trend in the market. The stakeholders of the sports industry are focusing on attaining a wider audience to showcase tournaments and expand their reach. This is benefiting the sports tourism industry. An increasing number of sports tournaments are focusing on establishing official fan zones. These fan areas can be established in the same region or city hosting the sports event, or in various other cities and regions different from the host.
Market Overview
Increasing number sports events
The global sports tourism market is experiencing growth due to the rise in the number of sporting events across the world. New tournaments in existing venues are being conducted to attract more spectators, and new venues are being established for the existing tournaments to expand the reach and popularity of sports.
Cancelation of sports event due to financial constraints
Numerous sports leagues such as IPL, PSL, and Big Bash League among others, operate on a franchise basis. However, the lack of financial support for franchisee teams can lead to cancelation of events, which can have a negative impact on the sports tourism market.
For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the sports tourism market during the 2019-2023, view this report.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including MATCH Hospitality and QuintEvents, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increasing number of fan zone and the increasing number sports events, will provide considerable growth opportunities to sports tourism manufactures.
BAC Sports, MATCH Hospitality, QuintEvents, Sports Travel & Hospitality Group, and THG Sports are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Soccer tourism - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Cricket tourism - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Tennis tourism - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Market segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Domestic sports tourism - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- International sports tourism - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CATEGORY
- Market segmentation by category
- Comparison by category
- Passive sports tourism - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Active sports tourism - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by category
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Development of VR technology
- Increasing number of fan zones
- Increasing number of low-cost airlines
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- BAC Sports
- MATCH Hospitality
- QuintEvents
- Sports Travel & Hospitality Group
- THG Sports
