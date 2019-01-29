Global Sports Tourism Market 2019-2023: Market will Register a CAGR of Approx 36% - Key Vendors are BAC Sports, MATCH Hospitality, QuintEvents, Sports Travel & Hospitality Group, & THG Sports

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sports Tourism Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The sports tourism market will register a CAGR of about 36% by 2023.



Increasing number of fan zone to emerge as major trend in the market. The stakeholders of the sports industry are focusing on attaining a wider audience to showcase tournaments and expand their reach. This is benefiting the sports tourism industry. An increasing number of sports tournaments are focusing on establishing official fan zones. These fan areas can be established in the same region or city hosting the sports event, or in various other cities and regions different from the host.



Market Overview



Increasing number sports events



The global sports tourism market is experiencing growth due to the rise in the number of sporting events across the world. New tournaments in existing venues are being conducted to attract more spectators, and new venues are being established for the existing tournaments to expand the reach and popularity of sports.



Cancelation of sports event due to financial constraints



Numerous sports leagues such as IPL, PSL, and Big Bash League among others, operate on a franchise basis. However, the lack of financial support for franchisee teams can lead to cancelation of events, which can have a negative impact on the sports tourism market.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the sports tourism market during the 2019-2023, view this report.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including MATCH Hospitality and QuintEvents, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increasing number of fan zone and the increasing number sports events, will provide considerable growth opportunities to sports tourism manufactures.



BAC Sports, MATCH Hospitality, QuintEvents, Sports Travel & Hospitality Group, and THG Sports are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Soccer tourism - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Cricket tourism - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Tennis tourism - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Domestic sports tourism - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

International sports tourism - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CATEGORY

Market segmentation by category

Comparison by category

Passive sports tourism - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Active sports tourism - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by category

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Development of VR technology

Increasing number of fan zones

Increasing number of low-cost airlines

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

BAC Sports

MATCH Hospitality

QuintEvents

Sports Travel & Hospitality Group

THG Sports



