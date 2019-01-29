Global Tooth Replacement Market 2018-2023 - Growing Demand for High-End CAD/CAM Technology Solutions

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tooth Replacement Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global tooth replacement market is estimated to reach revenues of around $15 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of approximately 7% during 2017-2023.



The growing demand for high-end CAD/CAM technology solutions, including software, which can enhance the efficiency and facilitation of dental practice management, will lead to the transformation of the global market. The players are investing in the development of advanced systems and surgical equipment to attract a maximum number of consumers and sustain the competition in the market.



The global tooth replacement market is driven by a growing aging population, increasing healthcare awareness, and expenditure on dental care. The rising demand for demand for cosmetic dentistry and the presence of a large pool of edentulous population will boost the revenues in the global market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global tooth replacement market by product, end-users, and geography.



The report considers the present scenario of the global tooth replacement market and its market dynamics for the period 2018-2023. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies (Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Henry Schein, Institut Straumann, and Zimmer Biomet) and various other prominent companies operating in the tooth replacement market. The report also discussed the future market growth, improvement areas, and strategic recommendation for the market vendors.



Tooth Replacement Market - Dynamics



The predictable results, predictable cost, and improved efficiencies with the workflow are some of the factors boosting the adoption of digital dentistry in the global tooth replacement market. The increased efficiency, effective cost control, and time-saving nature of digital technologies will propel the evolution of the dental healthcare industry. The patients are looking for safer and less invasive solutions, as well as metal-free alternatives for replacement procedures. Such changes in end-user preferences will create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers in the market over the next few years.



The continuous innovations and technological advances will result in improvement providing reliability and strength of zirconia dental implants, allowing for novel designs, connections and reconstructions in the global tooth replacement market. The rising popularity of dental tourism and dental treatment abroad will drive the growth of the global tooth replacement market. Countries such as Mexico, Hungary, Poland, India, Costa Rica, and Thailand are becoming popular destinations for undergoing replacement procedures and patients travel from various developed countries to access these services in the global market.



Tooth Replacement Market - Segmentation



This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by products, end-users, and geography. Dental prosthetic segment dominated more than 1/3rd market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period. The leading vendors are integrating automation and digitalization of the entire workflow to boost the efficiency and productivity to gain a larger tooth replacement market size. The vendors are introducing various digital platforms that offer dedicated CAD/CAM solutions to support end-users and develop customized products as per the patient requirement in the market.



The dental clinic segment occupied close to half of the market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period. The increasing number of private clinics and solo practices especially in developing and emerging countries will boost the revenues in this segment in the global market. Dental service organizations (DSOs) are independent centers that provide high-quality management services, which includes non-clinical operations for dentists. The growing number of international networks of fully integrated dental clinics is driving the growth of this segment in the global market. DSOs in the US, Germany, and the UK are gaining the maximum tooth replacement market size.



Key Vendor Analysis



The global tooth replacement market is highly dynamic and diverse with the presence of various global, regional, and local players. The vendors are offering a board range of products and solutions to attract the maximum number of consumers in the global market. Various leading companies are forming strategic partnerships to enhance their existing product and service offerings, serve a broader customer base, and expand their business in new or untapped markets. The players are competing by pricing, innovation, technology, quality, reputation, and customer service/support in the global market. The top vendors are offering new product launches and product enhancements to sustain the intense competition in the global tooth replacement market.



The major vendors in the global market are:

Institut Straumann

Dentsply Sirona

Danaher

Zimmer Biomet

Henry Schein



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Report Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product Type

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by End-user Type

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Inclusions

5.3 Exclusions

5.4 Currency Conversion

5.5 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Market Overview



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Increase in target population with tooth loss and dental caries

8.1.2 Advancements in technology

8.1.3 Growing demand for digital dentistry

8.1.4 Growing popularity of cosmetic and aesthetic dentistry

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 High cost of tooth replacement procedure and equipment

8.2.2 Limited reimbursement coverage

8.2.3 Intense competition and pricing pressure

8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.1 New product approvals/launches

8.3.2 Increase in strategic M&As, partnerships/collaborations, and investments

8.3.3 High growth potential of ceramic dental implants

8.3.4 Growing popularity of dental tourism



9 Global Tooth Replacement Market

9.1 Market Overview

9.1.1 Market Size & Forecast 2017-2023

9.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



10 Market by Product

10.1 Market Overview

10.2 Dental Prosthetics

10.2.1 Dental Crowns

10.2.2 Dentures

10.2.3 Dental Bridges

10.3 Dental Implants

10.3.1 Titanium dental implants

10.3.2 Zirconia dental implants

10.4 CAD/CAM Systems

10.5 Imaging and Surgical Planning

10.6 Dental Abutments

10.7 Dental Biomaterials



11 Global Dental Prosthetics Market

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Global Dental Crowns Market

11.4 Global Dentures Market

11.5 Global Dental Bridges Market



12 Global Dental Implants Market

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Global Titanium Dental Implants

12.4 Global Zirconia Dental Implants



13 Global Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market



14 Global Imaging and Surgical Planning Market



15 Global Dental Abutments Market



16 Global Dental Biomaterials Market



17 Market by End-Users

17.1 Market Overview

17.2 Global Tooth Replacement Market by Dental Clinics

17.3 Global Tooth Replacement Market by Hospitals

17.4 global tooth replacement market by Dental Laboratories

17.5 global tooth replacement market by DSOS

17.6 global tooth replacement market by Dental Academic and Research Institutes



18 Market by Geography



Key Company Profiles



Institut Straumann

Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

Zimmer Biomet

Henry Schein



26 Other Prominent Vendors



3Shape

A.B. Dental Devices

ADIN Dental Implant Systems

Align Technology

Amann Girrbach

Avinent

BEGO

Bicon

Biotech Dental

Bredent medical

Carestream Dental

CeraRoot

Dentalpoint

Cortex Dental Implants Industries

Dentatus

Dentium

Geistlich Pharma

Glidewell Laboratories

Ivoclar Vivadent

Medentis Medical

OSSTEM IMPLANT

OSTEOGENICS Biomedical

PANTHERA Dental

PLANMECA OY

SpiralTech Superior Dental Implants

Sweden & Martina

TAV Dental

VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter

TBR Implants Group

T-Plus Implant Tech

TRI Dental Implants

Z-Systems

ZEST Anchors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jzzh78/global_tooth?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Dental



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.